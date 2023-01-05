Global Silk Strategic Business Report 2022: Market to Reach $23.1 Billion by 2027 with Mulberry Silk Accounting for $10.4 Billion

Jan 05, 2023, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silk: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Silk Market to Reach $23.1 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Silk estimated at US$15.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Mulberry Silk, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$10.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tussar Silk segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR
The Silk market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027.
Other Types Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR
In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Silk - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silk by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Silk by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
- World 15-Year Perspective for Silk by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
- World 15-Year Perspective for Mulberry Silk by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
- World 15-Year Perspective for Tussar Silk by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
- World 15-Year Perspective for Eri Silk by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
- World 15-Year Perspective for Textile by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
- World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
- World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
- World Silk Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
