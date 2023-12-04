Global Silver Economy Report 2050: From Care Robots to Smart Homes

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rapidly Aging Demographics and Opportunities from the Global Silver Economy-2050" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The aging phenomenon is rapidly changing the face of demographics and consumer markets globally, with the global elderly to touch 2.1 billion persons by 2050.

Aside from Western economies, which have traditionally been associated with aging populations, emerging market economies will see fast-growing aging populations between 2030 and 2050. In the light of these tectonic demographic shifts, it becomes increasingly important for business to strategize early and undertake age-inclusive design to capture early-mover advantages and tap into the booming silver economy.

This thought-leadership piece on the silver economy is designed to provide foresight into aging population forecasts, elderly spending patterns, and industry opportunities related to the silver economy. Demographic forecasts are provided until 2050, providing decision-makers with insights into global trends and regions of priority.

Regarding wealth patterns, data points to a widening gap in wealth between the elderly and younger cohorts in some regions. Hence, while GenZ-focused solutions and marketing might be one growing approach for businesses, higher value-add solutions and inclusive marketing for the elderly should not be ignored.

The silver economy opportunity universe is vast, with applications ranging from care robots and telemedicine to smart homes and silver tourism. Currently, some solutions are in the development-growth stage, providing ample growth opportunities over the next 2 decades. Silver tech, or age tech, applications are set to witness high growth, given factors such as rapidly aging demographics and caregiver shortages.

Key Issues Addressed

How do 2030-2050 aging population growth rates differ by region?

Which countries are in the lead for elderly demographics?

Are all age cohorts within the elderly population growing evenly?

How do elderly spending patterns between the United States and the United Kingdom compare?

and the compare? What is the 2050 life cycle analysis for the silver economy?

What does the Ansoff matrix look like for the silver economy?

What are the top growth opportunities in the silver economy?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Silver Economy

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Silver Economy Growth Drivers and Restraints

3 Geographic and Demographic Trends within the Global Aging Population

Region-Wise Comparison of Elderly Population

Countries with Large Elderly Population

Dynamics Within the Global Elderly Population

4 Wealth and Spending Trends within the Global Aging Population

Wealth of the Aging Population

Elderly Spending Patterns - US

Elderly Spending Patterns - UK

Evolving Demographics and Elderly Spending Patterns

5 Silver Economy Industry Opportunities

Silver Economy Opportunity Universe

Silver Economy Product/Service Life Cycle Analysis and Macroeconomic Forces Driving Market Potential

Silver Economy Ansoff Matrix

6 Policy Responses to Aging Demographics and the Silver Economy

Government and Private Sector Policy Responses

7 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Silver Tech Boom to Address Aging-Related Challenges

Growth Opportunity 2: Catering to the Super-Aged

