Global Silver Market Report 2022: Featuring Glencore, Polymetal International, Fresnillo, Pan American Silver, First Majestic Silver & Asahi Refining

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Silver Market (Demand, Supply & Production): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global silver demand is expected to reach 1,196 million ounces in 2026, at a CAGR of 2.97%, for the time period of 2022-2026. While, the silver supply is likely to be recorded as 1,061 million ounces in 2026, increasing at a CAGR of 1.24%, during 2022-2026.

Factors such as rising sales of jewellery & silverware, growing demand for solar photovoltaic panels, rising use of silver oxide batteries, increasing manufacturing of electrical equipment and expansion of dental services would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by volatile prices of silver and environmental impact of silver nanoparticles. A few notable trends may include rising use of silver in auto industry, growing consumption of silver nanoparticles and upsurge in the silver consumption in the U.S.

The silver market is emerging gradually over years and securing its position in financial markets in the modern economy. Given its size and liquidity, silver is clearly becoming a monetary asset for investors. Further, the expanding range of application is making silver highly demanded across various end industries. Silver is massively used in industries like jewellery & silverware, electrical & electronics, photovoltaics, brazing alloys and photography.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global silver market.

The major regional markets ( North America , Central & South America , Asia , CIS, Europe , Oceania and Africa ) have been analyzed.

, Central & , , CIS, , Oceania and ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The company profiles of leading players (Glencore, Polymetal International, Fresnillo, Pan American Silver, First Majestic Silver and Asahi Refining) are also presented in detail.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Rising Sales of Jewellery & Silverware

Growing Demand for Solar Photovoltaic Panels

Rising Use of Silver Oxide Batteries

Increasing Manufacturing of Electrical Equipment

Expansion of Dental Services

Key Trends & Developments

Increasing Use of Silver in Auto Sector

Growing Consumption of Silver Nanoparticles

Upsurge in Silver Consumption in the U.S.

Challenges

Volatile Prices of Silver

Environmental Impacts of Silver Nanoparticles

Key Target Audience

Silver Manufacturers

Supply Chain Partners

End Users (Automotive, Jewellery & Silverware, Solar Energy, E&E, etc.)

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:





1. Overview



2. Impact of COVID-19



3. Global Market



4. Regional Market



5. Market Dynamics

6. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Glencore

Polymetal International

Fresnillo

Pan American Silver

First Majestic Silver

Asahi Refining

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wuuaov

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets