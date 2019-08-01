Global Single-Cell Analysis Industry
Aug 01, 2019, 13:17 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Single-Cell Analysis market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.7 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 16.6%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Consumables, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.3 Million by the year 2025, Consumables will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 24.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$278.5 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$265.5 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Consumables will reach a market size of US$286.6 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$584.8 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA); Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA); Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA); Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA); Fluidigm Corporation (USA); GE Healthcare (USA); Illumina, Inc. (USA); Merck KgaA (Germany); Qiagen NV (The Netherlands); Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
SINGLE-CELL ANALYSIS MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Single-Cell Analysis Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Consumables (Product) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Instruments (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:
2019 & 2025
Flow Cytometry (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):
2019 & 2025
PCR (Technique) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
Mass Spectrometry (Technique) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Human Cells (Cell Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:
2019 & 2025
Animal Cells (Cell Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 &
2025
Microbial Cells (Cell Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 &
2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Single-Cell Analysis Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Single-Cell Analysis Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Shift Across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Consumables (Product) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Consumables (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Consumables (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Instruments (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Instruments (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Instruments (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Research (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Research (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Research (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Medical (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Medical (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Medical (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Flow Cytometry (Technique) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Flow Cytometry (Technique) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Flow Cytometry (Technique) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: PCR (Technique) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: PCR (Technique) Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: PCR (Technique) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Mass Spectrometry (Technique) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Mass Spectrometry (Technique) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Mass Spectrometry (Technique) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other Techniques (Technique) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Other Techniques (Technique) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Other Techniques (Technique) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Human Cells (Cell Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Human Cells (Cell Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Human Cells (Cell Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Animal Cells (Cell Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Animal Cells (Cell Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Animal Cells (Cell Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Microbial Cells (Cell Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Microbial Cells (Cell Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Microbial Cells (Cell Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Academic & Research Laboratories (End-Use) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 38: Academic & Research Laboratories (End-Use) Analysis
of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Years 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Academic & Research Laboratories (End-Use) Global MARKET Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 40: Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies (End-Use)
Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 41: Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies (End-Use)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 42: Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies (End-Use)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use)
Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use)
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 45: Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Market
Share Shift Across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Cell Banks & IVF Centers (End-Use) Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Cell Banks & IVF Centers (End-Use) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 48: Cell Banks & IVF Centers (End-Use) Market by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Single-Cell Analysis Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Consumables (Product) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Instruments (Product) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the
US: 2019 & 2025
Flow Cytometry (Technique) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of
Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
PCR (Technique) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Mass Spectrometry (Technique) Competitor Market Share Breakdown
(in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
Human Cells (Cell Type) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %)
of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Animal Cells (Cell Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of
Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Microbial Cells (Cell Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in
the US: 2019 & 2025
Table 49: United States Single-Cell Analysis Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Single-Cell Analysis Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: United States Single-Cell Analysis Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: United States Single-Cell Analysis Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Single-Cell Analysis Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 54: Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: United States Single-Cell Analysis Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technique: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Single-Cell Analysis Market in the United States by
Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 57: United States Single-Cell Analysis Market Share
Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: United States Single-Cell Analysis Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Cell Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Single-Cell Analysis Market in the United States by
Cell Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 60: United States Single-Cell Analysis Market Share
Breakdown by Cell Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: United States Single-Cell Analysis Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Single-Cell Analysis Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 63: Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 64: Canadian Single-Cell Analysis Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Canadian Single-Cell Analysis Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 66: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Canadian Single-Cell Analysis Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 69: Canadian Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Canadian Single-Cell Analysis Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technique: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Canadian Single-Cell Analysis Historic Market Review
by Technique in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 72: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Technique for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Canadian Single-Cell Analysis Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Cell Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Canadian Single-Cell Analysis Historic Market Review
by Cell Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 75: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Cell Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Canadian Single-Cell Analysis Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 78: Canadian Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 79: Japanese Market for Single-Cell Analysis: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the period 2018-2025
Table 80: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Japanese Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Single-Cell Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 83: Japanese Single-Cell Analysis Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Japanese Market for Single-Cell Analysis: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technique for
the period 2018-2025
Table 86: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Technique for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Japanese Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Analysis
by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Japanese Market for Single-Cell Analysis: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Cell Type for
the period 2018-2025
Table 89: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Cell Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Japanese Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Analysis
by Cell Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Single-Cell Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Japanese Single-Cell Analysis Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 93: Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 94: Chinese Single-Cell Analysis Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Single-Cell Analysis Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 96: Chinese Single-Cell Analysis Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: Chinese Demand for Single-Cell Analysis in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Single-Cell Analysis Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 99: Chinese Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Chinese Single-Cell Analysis Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Single-Cell Analysis Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Technique: 2009-2017
Table 102: Chinese Single-Cell Analysis Market by Technique:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Chinese Single-Cell Analysis Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Cell Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Single-Cell Analysis Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Cell Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Chinese Single-Cell Analysis Market by Cell Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 106: Chinese Demand for Single-Cell Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Single-Cell Analysis Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Chinese Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Single-Cell Analysis Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Consumables (Product) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Instruments (Product) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Flow Cytometry (Technique) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in
%) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
PCR (Technique) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share
Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Mass Spectrometry (Technique) Competitor Market Share (in %)
Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
Human Cells (Cell Type) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in
%) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Animal Cells (Cell Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Microbial Cells (Cell Type) Market Share (in %) of Major
Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 109: European Single-Cell Analysis Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 110: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Europe: A Historic MARKET Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 111: European Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: European Single-Cell Analysis Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 113: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 114: European Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: European Single-Cell Analysis Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 116: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 117: European Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: European Single-Cell Analysis Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technique: 2018-2025
Table 119: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Technique: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 120: European Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Breakdown
by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: European Single-Cell Analysis Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Cell Type: 2018-2025
Table 122: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Cell Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: European Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Breakdown
by Cell Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: European Single-Cell Analysis Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 125: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 126: European Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 127: Single-Cell Analysis Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 128: French Single-Cell Analysis Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 129: French Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Single-Cell Analysis Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 131: French Single-Cell Analysis Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: French Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Single-Cell Analysis Market in France by Technique:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 134: French Single-Cell Analysis Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Technique: 2009-2017
Table 135: French Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Analysis by
Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Single-Cell Analysis Market in France by Cell Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 137: French Single-Cell Analysis Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Cell Type: 2009-2017
Table 138: French Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Analysis by
Cell Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Single-Cell Analysis Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 140: French Single-Cell Analysis Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 141: French Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 142: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 143: German Single-Cell Analysis Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 144: German Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 146: German Single-Cell Analysis Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 147: Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technique for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 149: German Single-Cell Analysis Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technique: 2009-2017
Table 150: German Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Breakdown
by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Cell Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: German Single-Cell Analysis Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Cell Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: German Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Breakdown
by Cell Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: German Single-Cell Analysis Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 156: Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 157: Italian Single-Cell Analysis Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Single-Cell Analysis Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 159: Italian Single-Cell Analysis Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 160: Italian Demand for Single-Cell Analysis in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Single-Cell Analysis Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Italian Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Italian Single-Cell Analysis Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Single-Cell Analysis Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Technique: 2009-2017
Table 165: Italian Single-Cell Analysis Market by Technique:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: Italian Single-Cell Analysis Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Cell Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Single-Cell Analysis Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Cell Type: 2009-2017
Table 168: Italian Single-Cell Analysis Market by Cell Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: Italian Demand for Single-Cell Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Single-Cell Analysis Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 171: Italian Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 172: United Kingdom Market for Single-Cell Analysis:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the period 2018-2025
Table 173: Single-Cell Analysis Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 174: United Kingdom Single-Cell Analysis Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Single-Cell Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 176: United Kingdom Single-Cell Analysis Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 177: Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: United Kingdom Market for Single-Cell Analysis:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Technique for the period 2018-2025
Table 179: Single-Cell Analysis Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Technique for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 180: United Kingdom Single-Cell Analysis Market Share
Analysis by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: United Kingdom Market for Single-Cell Analysis:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Cell
Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 182: Single-Cell Analysis Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Cell Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 183: United Kingdom Single-Cell Analysis Market Share
Analysis by Cell Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Single-Cell Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: United Kingdom Single-Cell Analysis Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 186: Single-Cell Analysis Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 187: Rest of Europe Single-Cell Analysis Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 188: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Rest of Europe Single-Cell Analysis Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Rest of Europe Single-Cell Analysis Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 191: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of Europe Single-Cell Analysis Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Rest of Europe Single-Cell Analysis Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Technique: 2018-2025
Table 194: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Technique: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Europe Single-Cell Analysis Market Share
Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Rest of Europe Single-Cell Analysis Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Cell Type: 2018-2025
Table 197: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Cell Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Europe Single-Cell Analysis Market Share
Breakdown by Cell Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Rest of Europe Single-Cell Analysis Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 200: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Europe Single-Cell Analysis Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 202: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Asia-Pacific Single-Cell Analysis Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 204: Asia-Pacific Single-Cell Analysis Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Single-Cell Analysis Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 206: Asia-Pacific Single-Cell Analysis Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 207: Asia-Pacific Single-Cell Analysis Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 208: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Asia-Pacific by
Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Asia-Pacific Single-Cell Analysis Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technique: 2009-2017
Table 210: Asia-Pacific Single-Cell Analysis Market Share
Analysis by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Asia-Pacific by Cell
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 212: Asia-Pacific Single-Cell Analysis Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Cell Type: 2009-2017
Table 213: Asia-Pacific Single-Cell Analysis Market Share
Analysis by Cell Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Single-Cell Analysis Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 215: Asia-Pacific Single-Cell Analysis Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 216: Asia-Pacific Single-Cell Analysis Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 217: Rest of World Single-Cell Analysis Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 218: Rest of World Single-Cell Analysis Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 219: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 220: Rest of World Single-Cell Analysis Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 221: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 222: Rest of World Single-Cell Analysis Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Rest of World Single-Cell Analysis Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Technique: 2018 to 2025
Table 224: Rest of World Single-Cell Analysis Historic Market
Review by Technique in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 225: Single-Cell Analysis Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Technique for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 226: Rest of World Single-Cell Analysis Market
