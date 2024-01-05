Global Single-cell Analysis Technology Market Report 2023: Widening Applicability of Single-cell Analysis Beyond Precision Oncology

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single-cell Analysis: Technology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study identifies the challenges, drivers, new technology platforms, and growth opportunities in this space and foresees a growth outlook. It also provides an overview of the stakeholder ecosystem, identifying notable mergers and acquisitions, funding, and partnerships for stakeholders and market participants to leverage.

Single-cell analysis can diagnose a condition in heterogenous cell population samples by studying genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and other cellular interactions in cells. It helps to understand a tumor microenvironment better and develop drugs based on newly uncovered knowledge of various types of tumors. The rich data provided through this method of analysis gives in-depth insight into gene expression and other factors determining a pathological condition.

As this method is an advancement to already existing methods of diagnosis and drug discovery, it is gaining the attention of investors and research institutions, although there are a few challenges in terms of technology (which must be navigated through advancements in technology platforms) and the monopoly of large sequencing companies that have grown to provide end-to-end solutions that cannot be provided by small and mid-sized companies, creating an intensely competitive environment.

Many companies perform single-cell analysis at the genomic and transcriptomic levels; however, only a few do the same in proteomic and multi-omics single-cell resolution. Technology advancements are helping to bypass tedious processes, such as single-cell separation through a unique barcoding process during library preparation. Modern methods, including spatial omics and live-cell sequencing, are also complementing the existing single-cell analysis process.

One of the major challenges in this method is the data analysis of sequenced results, which is being tackled through cloud platforms that operate without the need for prior bioinformatics experience. There is significant scope for research on topics that are underexplored in this method of analysis, which ensures good growth of this technique in the next decade and promises improved diagnosis not only for cancer but also for other diseases.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Advances in Single-cell Isolation and Library Preparation Improving Overall Workflow
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Widening Applicability of Single-cell Analysis Beyond Precision Oncology
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Improvement in Single-cell Data Science for Rapid and Meaningful Insights of Sequenced Data

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Single-cell Analysis Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
  • Research Methodology

2 Scope and Segmentation

  • Context and Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

4 Introduction

  • Introduction to Single-cell Analysis and the Need for It
  • Single-cell Sequencing Process Development Time Line
  • Single-cell Analysis Applications

5 Technology Snapshot

  • Single-cell Isolation
  • Single-cell Isolation Technologies - Commercialized Solutions
  • Single-cell Library Preparation
  • Single-cell Library Preparation - Innovation
  • Single-cell Sequencing
  • Single-cell Sequencing Platforms
  • Single-cell Bioinformatics
  • Bioinformatics Tools Used in Single-cell Analysis

6 Technology Enablers Bolstering Single-cell Analysis

  • Growing Influence of AI and ML in Single-cell Analysis
  • Spatial Omics Technologies Evolving to Compliment Single-cell Analysis Technology
  • Microfluidic Technologies in Single-cell Analysis

7 Recent Technological Advancements in Single-cell Analysis

  • Live-cell Sequencing or Temporal Analysis Providing Spatial Information Without Damaging Cells
  • A Combination of Single-cell and Other Technologies Providing Deeper Insights for Therapy Development
  • 3D Genome Technologies Offering a Better Depiction of the Cell Environment and Its Heterogeneity
  • Single-cell Exploratory Research Landscape
  • Snapshot of University Research in Single-cell Analysis

8 Trends and Developments in Single-cell Analysis

  • Increasing Number of Platform Developments in the Last 5 Years
  • Applications of Single-cell Analysis to Expand Beyond Oncology
  • Improved Single-cell and Spatial Analysis to Strengthen Precision Medicine Through New Discoveries
  • Stakeholder Ecosystem
  • Single-cell Analysis Strategic Partnerships
  • Funding Ecosystem
  • Integrated Solution Providers Dominating M&As in Single-cell and Spatial Genomics
  • Steadily Increasing Patent Filings and Grants for Single-cell Analysis
  • Landscape of the Single-cell Analysis Stakeholder Ecosystem

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f2g3c0

