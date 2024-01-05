Global Single-cell Analysis Technology Market Report 2023: Widening Applicability of Single-cell Analysis Beyond Precision Oncology

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single-cell Analysis: Technology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study identifies the challenges, drivers, new technology platforms, and growth opportunities in this space and foresees a growth outlook. It also provides an overview of the stakeholder ecosystem, identifying notable mergers and acquisitions, funding, and partnerships for stakeholders and market participants to leverage.

Single-cell analysis can diagnose a condition in heterogenous cell population samples by studying genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and other cellular interactions in cells. It helps to understand a tumor microenvironment better and develop drugs based on newly uncovered knowledge of various types of tumors. The rich data provided through this method of analysis gives in-depth insight into gene expression and other factors determining a pathological condition.

As this method is an advancement to already existing methods of diagnosis and drug discovery, it is gaining the attention of investors and research institutions, although there are a few challenges in terms of technology (which must be navigated through advancements in technology platforms) and the monopoly of large sequencing companies that have grown to provide end-to-end solutions that cannot be provided by small and mid-sized companies, creating an intensely competitive environment.

Many companies perform single-cell analysis at the genomic and transcriptomic levels; however, only a few do the same in proteomic and multi-omics single-cell resolution. Technology advancements are helping to bypass tedious processes, such as single-cell separation through a unique barcoding process during library preparation. Modern methods, including spatial omics and live-cell sequencing, are also complementing the existing single-cell analysis process.

One of the major challenges in this method is the data analysis of sequenced results, which is being tackled through cloud platforms that operate without the need for prior bioinformatics experience. There is significant scope for research on topics that are underexplored in this method of analysis, which ensures good growth of this technique in the next decade and promises improved diagnosis not only for cancer but also for other diseases.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Advances in Single-cell Isolation and Library Preparation Improving Overall Workflow

Growth Opportunity 2: Widening Applicability of Single-cell Analysis Beyond Precision Oncology

Growth Opportunity 3: Improvement in Single-cell Data Science for Rapid and Meaningful Insights of Sequenced Data

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Single-cell Analysis Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2 Scope and Segmentation

Context and Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

4 Introduction

Introduction to Single-cell Analysis and the Need for It

Single-cell Sequencing Process Development Time Line

Single-cell Analysis Applications

5 Technology Snapshot

Single-cell Isolation

Single-cell Isolation Technologies - Commercialized Solutions

Single-cell Library Preparation

Single-cell Library Preparation - Innovation

Single-cell Sequencing

Single-cell Sequencing Platforms

Single-cell Bioinformatics

Bioinformatics Tools Used in Single-cell Analysis

6 Technology Enablers Bolstering Single-cell Analysis

Growing Influence of AI and ML in Single-cell Analysis

Spatial Omics Technologies Evolving to Compliment Single-cell Analysis Technology

Microfluidic Technologies in Single-cell Analysis

7 Recent Technological Advancements in Single-cell Analysis

Live-cell Sequencing or Temporal Analysis Providing Spatial Information Without Damaging Cells

A Combination of Single-cell and Other Technologies Providing Deeper Insights for Therapy Development

3D Genome Technologies Offering a Better Depiction of the Cell Environment and Its Heterogeneity

Single-cell Exploratory Research Landscape

Snapshot of University Research in Single-cell Analysis

8 Trends and Developments in Single-cell Analysis

Increasing Number of Platform Developments in the Last 5 Years

Applications of Single-cell Analysis to Expand Beyond Oncology

Improved Single-cell and Spatial Analysis to Strengthen Precision Medicine Through New Discoveries

Stakeholder Ecosystem

Single-cell Analysis Strategic Partnerships

Funding Ecosystem

Integrated Solution Providers Dominating M&As in Single-cell and Spatial Genomics

Steadily Increasing Patent Filings and Grants for Single-cell Analysis

Landscape of the Single-cell Analysis Stakeholder Ecosystem

