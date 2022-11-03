NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Abstract:



Whatâ€™s New for 2022?



Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032884/?utm_source=PRN





Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Single-Cell Genome Sequencing estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 13.2% over the period 2020-2027. Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.8% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Reagents segment is readjusted to a revised 12.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $529.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR



The Single-Cell Genome Sequencing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$529.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$749.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 10.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

10x Genomics

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BGI

Bio-Rad Laboratories

DNA Electronics Ltd.

F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fluidigm

Illumina, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Novogene

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Zephyrus Biosciences Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032884/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Instruments by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Instruments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reagents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Reagents by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Reagents by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Clinics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Academic & Research Labs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Academic & Research Labs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Academic & Research

Labs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biotech & Biopharma Companies by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Biotech & Biopharma

Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Biotech & Biopharma

Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for NGS

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for NGS by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for NGS by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PCR

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for PCR by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for PCR by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for qPCR

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for qPCR by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for qPCR by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microarray by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Microarray by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Microarray by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MDA

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for MDA by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for MDA by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by Product - Instruments and

Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Single-Cell Genome Sequencing

by Product - Instruments and Reagents Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Reagents for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by End-Use - Clinics, Other

End-Uses, Academic & Research Labs and Biotech & Biopharma

Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Single-Cell Genome Sequencing

by End-Use - Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic & Research Labs

and Biotech & Biopharma Companies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic & Research Labs and Biotech &

Biopharma Companies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by Technology - NGS, PCR, qPCR,

Microarray and MDA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Single-Cell Genome Sequencing

by Technology - NGS, PCR, qPCR, Microarray and MDA Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for NGS, PCR, qPCR, Microarray and MDA for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by Product - Instruments and

Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Product - Instruments and Reagents Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Reagents for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by End-Use - Clinics, Other

End-Uses, Academic & Research Labs and Biotech & Biopharma

Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by End-Use - Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic &

Research Labs and Biotech & Biopharma Companies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic & Research Labs and Biotech &

Biopharma Companies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by Technology - NGS, PCR, qPCR,

Microarray and MDA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Technology - NGS, PCR, qPCR, Microarray and MDA

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for NGS, PCR, qPCR, Microarray and MDA for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by Product - Instruments and

Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Product - Instruments and Reagents Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Reagents for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by End-Use - Clinics, Other

End-Uses, Academic & Research Labs and Biotech & Biopharma

Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by End-Use - Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic &

Research Labs and Biotech & Biopharma Companies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic & Research Labs and Biotech &

Biopharma Companies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by Technology - NGS, PCR, qPCR,

Microarray and MDA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Technology - NGS, PCR, qPCR, Microarray and MDA

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for NGS, PCR, qPCR, Microarray and MDA for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by Product - Instruments and

Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Product - Instruments and Reagents Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Reagents for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by End-Use - Clinics, Other

End-Uses, Academic & Research Labs and Biotech & Biopharma

Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by End-Use - Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic &

Research Labs and Biotech & Biopharma Companies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic & Research Labs and Biotech &

Biopharma Companies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by Technology - NGS, PCR, qPCR,

Microarray and MDA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Technology - NGS, PCR, qPCR, Microarray and MDA

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for NGS, PCR, qPCR, Microarray and MDA for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by Product - Instruments and

Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Product - Instruments and Reagents Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Reagents for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by End-Use - Clinics, Other

End-Uses, Academic & Research Labs and Biotech & Biopharma

Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by End-Use - Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic &

Research Labs and Biotech & Biopharma Companies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic & Research Labs and Biotech &

Biopharma Companies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by Technology - NGS, PCR, qPCR,

Microarray and MDA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Technology - NGS, PCR, qPCR, Microarray and MDA

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for NGS, PCR, qPCR, Microarray and MDA for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by Product - Instruments and

Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Product - Instruments and Reagents Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Reagents for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by End-Use - Clinics, Other

End-Uses, Academic & Research Labs and Biotech & Biopharma

Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by End-Use - Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic &

Research Labs and Biotech & Biopharma Companies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic & Research Labs and Biotech &

Biopharma Companies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by Technology - NGS, PCR, qPCR,

Microarray and MDA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Technology - NGS, PCR, qPCR, Microarray and MDA

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for NGS, PCR, qPCR, Microarray and MDA for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by Product - Instruments and

Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Product - Instruments and Reagents Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Reagents for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by End-Use - Clinics, Other

End-Uses, Academic & Research Labs and Biotech & Biopharma

Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by End-Use - Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic &

Research Labs and Biotech & Biopharma Companies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic & Research Labs and Biotech &

Biopharma Companies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by Technology - NGS, PCR, qPCR,

Microarray and MDA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Technology - NGS, PCR, qPCR, Microarray and MDA

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for NGS, PCR, qPCR, Microarray and MDA for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by Product - Instruments and

Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Product - Instruments and Reagents Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Reagents for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by End-Use - Clinics, Other

End-Uses, Academic & Research Labs and Biotech & Biopharma

Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by End-Use - Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic &

Research Labs and Biotech & Biopharma Companies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic & Research Labs and Biotech &

Biopharma Companies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by Technology - NGS, PCR, qPCR,

Microarray and MDA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Technology - NGS, PCR, qPCR, Microarray and MDA

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for NGS, PCR, qPCR, Microarray and MDA for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by Product - Instruments and

Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Single-Cell Genome Sequencing

by Product - Instruments and Reagents Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Reagents for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by End-Use - Clinics, Other

End-Uses, Academic & Research Labs and Biotech & Biopharma

Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for Single-Cell Genome Sequencing

by End-Use - Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic & Research Labs

and Biotech & Biopharma Companies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic & Research Labs and Biotech &

Biopharma Companies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by Technology - NGS, PCR, qPCR,

Microarray and MDA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK Historic Review for Single-Cell Genome Sequencing

by Technology - NGS, PCR, qPCR, Microarray and MDA Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell Genome

Sequencing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for NGS, PCR, qPCR, Microarray and MDA for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 122: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by Product -

Instruments and Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Single-Cell

Genome Sequencing by Product - Instruments and Reagents Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell

Genome Sequencing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Instruments and Reagents for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 125: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by End-Use -

Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic & Research Labs and Biotech &

Biopharma Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Single-Cell

Genome Sequencing by End-Use - Clinics, Other End-Uses,

Academic & Research Labs and Biotech & Biopharma Companies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell

Genome Sequencing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic & Research Labs and

Biotech & Biopharma Companies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Single-Cell Genome Sequencing by Technology - NGS,

PCR, qPCR, Microarray and MDA - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Single-Cell

Genome Sequencing by Technology - NGS, PCR, qPCR, Microarray

and MDA Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 130: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Single-Cell

Genome Sequencing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for NGS, PCR, qPCR, Microarray and MDA for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032884/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker