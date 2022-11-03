Global Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2027
Nov 03, 2022, 13:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Abstract:
Whatâ€™s New for 2022?
Global Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Single-Cell Genome Sequencing estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 13.2% over the period 2020-2027. Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.8% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Reagents segment is readjusted to a revised 12.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $529.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR
The Single-Cell Genome Sequencing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$529.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$749.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 10.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
10x Genomics
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
BGI
Bio-Rad Laboratories
DNA Electronics Ltd.
F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Fluidigm
Illumina, Inc.
Johnson & Johnson
Novogene
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Pacific Biosciences
QIAGEN
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Zephyrus Biosciences Inc.
