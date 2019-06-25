Global Single Cell Multi-Omics Market: Focus on Global Single Cell Multi-Omics Market by Product, Type, Workflow, End-User 15 Countries Mapping, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast: 2019-2025

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Single Cell Multi-Omics Market to Reach $5.32 Billion by 2025



• What was the total revenue generated by the global single cell multi-omics market and how is it expected to grow during 2019-2025?

• What are the major driving forces, trends, challenges and growth opportunities that can tend to increase the demand for the global single cell multi-omics market during the forecast period, 2019-2025?

• How each segment of the global single cell multi-omics market by 2025? What was the revenue generated by the global single cell multi-omics market by

o Type, such as single cell genomics market, single cell proteomics and transcriptomics market, and single cell metabolomics market in 2018?

o Product, such as systems & instruments and consumables in 2018?

o Workflow, such as single cell isolation, single cell preparation, and single cell analysis in 2018?

o Application, such as oncology, immunology, neurology, microbiology, stem cell, cell biology, and others in 2018?

o Region, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World in 2018?

• Who are the key manufacturers and service providers in the global single cell multi-omics market, and what are their contributions?

• What is the growth potential of each major single cell multi-omics manufacturer and service provider?

• What are the key development strategies which are implemented by major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

• What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for single cell multi-omics?



Global Single Cell Multi-Omics Market Forecast



The global single cell multi-omics industry analysis projects that the market was valued at $1.83 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to generate a value of $5.32 billion by 2025.



This growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as the increased need for non-invasive diagnosis, advancements in single cell sequencing technique and increase in adoption of personalized medicine. These individualized care regimes are improving quality of life of the patients and reducing economic, societal, and clinical burden, projecting a future of prosperity.



The applications of single cell multi-omics primarily include oncology, cell biology, neurology, stem cell and immunology, among others.Aside from the discovery of effective biomarkers for the development of efficient targeted drug therapy, single cell approach also facilitates gene expression and protein expression analyses in an individual cell.



Research and academic organizations, biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, and diagnostic centers, among others, are prominent end users of single cell multi-omics solutions.



Expert Quote on Global Single Cell Multi-Omics Market



"North America is the leading contributor of the global single cell multi-omics market and contributed approximately 45.40% to the global market value in 2019. This region is anticipated to grow at a double digit CAGR, during the forecast period 2019-2025 and continue to dominate the market in 2025 as well. The Europe region also contributed a significant share of 26.52% to the market in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR, during the forecast period."



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Global Single Cell Multi-Omics Market



This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global single cell multi-omics market with the help of the key factors driving the market, the restraints, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.The report includes an in-depth examination of the key players and recent developments taking place in this market.



Moreover, the report includes chapters on market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis as well.



The research study highlights the factors governing the industry attractiveness with the Porter's Five Forces Analysis for a comprehensive understanding of the global single cell multi-omics market. Moreover, the study includes detailed product mapping, market estimation, and analysis of key trends in multiple geographical regions, growth of single cell multi-omics market in each region for different applications, and the key strategies and developments by the prominent single cell multi-omics manufacturers and service providers.



Market Segmentation



The market has been segmented into 'type', 'workflow', 'product', 'applications', 'end users', and 'region'.The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and services allied with the single cell multi-omics market.



In addition, the study also includes the exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, growth potential of each service, application, technology, end user, region, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global single cell multi-omics market.



Based on region, the global single cell multi-omics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). North America is the leading contributor to the global single cell multi-omics market and was responsible for a 45.8% share of the global market values in 2018. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace among all other regions with double digit CAGR, during the forecast period 2019-2025.



Key Companies in the Global Single Cell Multi-Omics Market



The key players who have been contributing significantly to the global single cell multi-omics market include 10x Genomics, Inc., 1CellBio, MissionBio, NanoString Technologies, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Fluxion Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Celsee, Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. GE LifeSciences, Illumina, Inc., and Takara Bio, QIAGEN N.V., among others.



