Global Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market to 2033: Increasing Use of Single-Cell Multi-Omics for Drug Development Fuels the Sector

The global single-cell multi-omics market is projected to reach $7.72 billion by 2033 from $1.43 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 17.27% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The market is driven by factors such as a rise in the number of large-scale genomics studies leveraging single-cell RNA sequencing (Sc-RNA), use of the single-cell multi-omics approach for screening and diagnostics of diseases leading to a shift toward personalized medicine, and the increasing use of single-cell multi-omics for drug development.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global single-cell multi-omics market is developing. The global single-cell multi-omics market has witnessed several collaborations among the market players. The collaborations are aimed at combining capabilities, expanding the customer base, and marketing, among others.

The opportunity for growth of the global single-cell multi-omics market lies in expansion into new research applications, such as single-cell metabolomics.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the world's healthcare sector, especially the single-cell multi-omics sector. The pandemic has caused changes in research priorities, supply chain interruptions, and regulatory process modifications that may have had an impact on the operations and activities of single-cell multi-omics.

The future impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply across the global single-cell multi-omics market depends on the abilities of stakeholders to withstand unforeseeable scenarios in the future. The intensity of impact due to COVID-19 in the future will depend on the current efforts being made by companies to equip their supply chains with the necessary components and processes to remain responsive.

Recent Developments in Global Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market

In February 2023 , Singleron Biotechnologies and Macrogen Europe announced a strategic alliance to deliver outstanding single-cell multi-omics sequencing solutions, and they combined their strengths.

, Singleron Biotechnologies and Macrogen Europe announced a strategic alliance to deliver outstanding single-cell multi-omics sequencing solutions, and they combined their strengths. In February 2023 , Becton, Dickinson and Company announced a new instrument for single-cell multi-omics analysis that would enable scientists to run high-throughput studies without sacrificing sample integrity - potentially accelerating time to discovery across a wide range of disciplines, including immunology, genetic disease research, and cancer and chronic disease research.

, Becton, Dickinson and Company announced a new instrument for single-cell multi-omics analysis that would enable scientists to run high-throughput studies without sacrificing sample integrity - potentially accelerating time to discovery across a wide range of disciplines, including immunology, genetic disease research, and cancer and chronic disease research. In December 2022 , 10x Genomics, Inc. announced the first commercial shipments of its Xenium platform for in situ analysis. Xenium is the next generation of targeted spatial profiling of genes and proteins at subcellular resolution.

, 10x Genomics, Inc. announced the first commercial shipments of its Xenium platform for in situ analysis. Xenium is the next generation of targeted spatial profiling of genes and proteins at subcellular resolution. In March 2023 , Mission Bio partnered with the National Science Foundation (NSF) Engineering Research Center for Cell Manufacturing Technologies (CMaT), leveraging its Tapestri Platform to improve analytical assays and cell manufacturing processes.

, Mission Bio partnered with the National Science Foundation (NSF) Engineering Research Center for Cell Manufacturing Technologies (CMaT), leveraging its Tapestri Platform to improve analytical assays and cell manufacturing processes. In December 2022 , Mission Bio partnered with Abiosciences to co-develop bioinformatics packages for translational and clinical research applications in hematological cancers in China . The goal is to combine Mission Bio's single-cell DNA and multi-omics capabilities with Abiosciences' artificial intelligence technology to uncover new disease signatures and address therapeutic resistance.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

The following are the drivers for the global single-cell multi-omics market:

Rising Number of Large-Scale Genomics Studies Leveraging Single-Cell RNA Sequencing (Sc-RNA)

Use of Single-Cell Multi-Omics Approach for Screening and Diagnostics of Diseases Leading to Shift Toward Personalized Medicine

Increasing Use of Single-Cell Multi-Omics for Drug Development

Collaborations among Technology Providers and Life Sciences Companies for Accelerating the Research in Single-Cell Multi-Omics

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

High Cost of Single-Cell Analysis and Sequencing

Limited Availability of Large Online Data Storage and Analysis Platforms

Key Companies Profiled

10x Genomics, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BICO GROUP AB (PUBL)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BGI Group

Illumina Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

Menarini Group

Mission Bio

Nanostring Technologies, Inc.

Namocell, Inc.

PhenomeX,inc.

QIAGEN NV

Rarecells Diagnostics

Scipio Bioscience

Shilps Sciences

Singleron Biotechnologies

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Universal Sequencing Technology Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market

1.1 Global Market Outlook

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

1.2 Market Overview

1.3 Industry Outlook

1.4 COVID-19 Impact

1.5 Business Dynamics

1.5.1 Impact Analysis

1.5.2 Business Drivers

1.5.2.1 Rising Number of Large-Scale Genomics Studies Leveraging Single-Cell RNA Sequencing (Sc-RNA)

1.5.2.2 Use of Single-Cell Multi-Omics Approach for Screening and Diagnostics of Diseases Leading to Shift Toward Personalized Medicine

1.5.2.3 Increasing Use of Single-Cell Multi-Omics for Drug Development

1.5.2.4 Collaborations among Technology Providers and Life Sciences Companies for Accelerating the Research in Single-Cell Multi-Omics

1.5.3 Business Restraints

1.5.3.1 High Cost of Single-Cell Analysis and Sequencing

1.5.3.2 Limited Availability of Large Online Data Storage and Analysis Platforms

1.5.4 Business Opportunities

1.5.4.1 Expansion into New Research Applications, Such as Single-Cell Metabolomics

1.5.4.2 Increasing Adoption of Genomic-Based Medicine in Emerging Nations

2 Global Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market (by Product Type)

2.1 Overview

2.2 Instruments

2.3 Kits and Consumables

2.4 Software

3 Global Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market (by Sample Type)

3.1 Overview

3.2 Human Samples

3.2.1 Cancer Tissues

3.2.2 Stem Cells

3.2.3 Brain Cells

3.2.4 Immune Cells

3.2.5 Other Samples

3.3 Animal Samples

3.4 Microbial Samples

4 Global Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market (by Techniques)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Single-Cell Isolation and Dispensing

4.2.1 Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting (FACS)

4.2.2 Manual Cell Picking

4.2.3 Magnetic-Activated Cell Sorting (MACS)

4.2.4 Laser Capture Microdissection

4.2.5 Random Seeding

4.2.6 Microfluidics

4.2.7 Others

4.3 Single-Cell Analysis

4.3.1 Mass Cytometry

4.3.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction

4.3.3 Next-Generation Sequencing

4.3.4 Mass Spectrometry

4.3.5 Others

5 Global Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market (by Applications)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Clinical Research

5.2.1 Oncology

5.2.2 Immunology

5.2.3 Neurology

5.2.4 Cell Therapy

5.2.5 Cell Biology

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Translational Research

5.4 Synthetic Biology

6 Global Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market (by Omics Type)

6.1 Overview

6.2 Single-Cell Genomics

6.3 Single-Cell Proteomics

6.4 Single-Cell Transcriptomics

7 Global Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market (by End User)

7.1 Opportunity Assessment

7.2 Biopharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

7.3 Research and Academic Laboratories

7.4 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

8 Global Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market (by Region)

9 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

9.1 Competitive Benchmarking

9.1.1 Key Strategies and Developments

9.1.1.1 Funding Activities

9.1.1.2 New Offerings

9.1.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

9.1.1.4 Partnership, Collaboration, and Business Expansion

9.1.2 Market Share Analysis

9.1.3 Growth Share Analysis

9.1.3.1 By Application

9.1.3.2 By Omics Type

9.1.3.3 By Product Type

9.1.4 Visual Graphics of the Companies

9.1.5 Multi-Omics Ecosystem Active Players

9.2 Company Profiles

