Global Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market to Reach $3.18 Billion by 2025

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The premium market intelligence report published by BIS Research on the title Global Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market highlights that the market is projected to reach $3.18 billion by 2025. The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 21.16% during the period between 2020 and 2025. The growth is aided by factors including increasing utilization of single-cell RNA sequencing for various cancer research.

The single-cell multi-omics approach enables integrating different molecules and analyzing different types of molecules from a same cell. This helps in accessing multi-faceted information and insights on the characteristics of molecular layers of several individual cells. The information derived is further beneficial in diagnosing and modifying the drugs being developed. Through the advances in single-cell analysis assays, information on the genotypic and phenotypic traits could be revealed along with the regulatory mechanism of the cell at a single-cell resolution.

Browse 14 Market Data Tables and 167 Figures spread through 228 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market"

The comprehensive study covers the following:

Market numbers on micro-segments that are influencing the market

More than 300 products present in the market

Market share analysis for more than 15 companies

End-user preference data for over 20 end users

Detailed global and regional market share analysis including the scrutiny of more than 15 countries

Study of data of more than 30 companies

Who Should Buy This Report?

Manufacturers of sequencing instruments, kits, assays, and consumables

Manufacturers of imaging instruments, kits, assays, and consumables

Companies involved in drug manufacturing and diagnostics development

Companies in the services market such as contract research organization

Companies involved in developing bioinformatics tools for single-cell data analysis, visualization, sharing, and storage

To gain a holistic view of the market, data from different segments of the market has been analyzed minutely. These segments include end user and market share analysis, types of products offered, type of omics, sample type, application, and region. Each of these segments is further categorized into sub-segments and micro-segments to compile an in-depth study.

View the Report from BIS Research: https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/global-single-cell-multi-omics-market.html

The premium market intelligence by BIS Research additionally throws a spotlight on the opportunities existing in the market, including the high scope for adoption of genomic-based medicine in emerging nations, increased use of single-cell technology solutions for the development of therapeutics drugs and comprehensive treatment plan, and requirement for the development of advanced solutions based on single-cell technology, among others.

The end user and pricing analysis of the global market includes data analysis on the satisfaction level of different instruments (by brand), pricing analysis of preferred instruments, accessories & components, and consumables. The study is majorly centered on the sub-segments and micro-segments of the different product markets, such as consumables and instruments. The consumables are further categorized into kits and reagents.

To emphasize the dominance of the consumable segment over the instruments segment under the product category of single-cell multi-omics market in 2020 and 2025, Nitish Kumar Singh, Principal Analyst – BIS Research, states, "The reason for market growth can be attributed to the large-scale research and development and recent advancement in sequencing technologies aiding researchers to unravel translational and transcription events at a single-cell resolution, attracting many molecular diagnostics and pharma giants to expand their portfolios in this sector ."

Request for a Sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1061&type=download

Key insights are drawn from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 15 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The key players profiled in the report include NanoString Technologies, Inc., RareCyte, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, 10x Genomics, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Sciences, Fluxion Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Namocell, Inc., 1Cell Bio, Inc., Mission Bio, Berkeley Lights, Takara Bio, Inc., Dolomite Bio, and Bio-Techne Corporation. The report also contains company profiles of five emerging players, namely Proteona, BioTuring Inc., Scipio Biosciences SAS, Parse Biosciences, Inc., and Shilps Sciences.

The study also offers strategic recommendations that can help organizations in tracking various products, trends, and technologies that are changing the dynamics of the market. The recommendations by BIS Research also offer bespoke research services to help organizations meet their objectives.

For Custom Research, please visit https://bisresearch.com/our-offerings/custom-research

How can market intelligence on single-cell multi-omics add value to an organization's decision-making process?

Aid in product development

Help in targeting a segment for launching a new product

Offer detailed information on the future perspective of the emerging as well as established players

Offer go-to-market strategies for the different source type

Support in diversifying the product portfolio based on risk and progression of technology (DNA, RNA, and Analyte)

Help in analyzing technological substitutes and compare the specification

Offer tailor-made solutions based on the throughput of different consumers

Aid in understanding the technology requirement

Assist in exploring the newer application

Support in analyzing the competitors' funding scenario

Support in understanding the involvement of government health organizations such as the National Institute of Health (NIH)

Aid in understanding the new trends in the industry

Insightful Questions Covered to Enable Companies take Strategic Decisions

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global single-cell multi omics market?

What is the potential impact of biotechnological advancements in the diagnostic industry among end users such as researchers, pathologists, and laboratory technicians?

What is the current market demand along with future expected demand for the global single-cell multi-omics market?

What are the key development strategies that are implemented by the major players in order to sustain the competitive market?

How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025? Following are the segments:

Product type



Omics type



Technique



Sample type



Application



End user



Region

Which are the leading players with significant offerings to the global single-cell multi-omics market?

What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?

Which emerging companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and what are their key strategies for sustainable growth in the global single-cell multi-omics market?

