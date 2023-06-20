Global Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses) Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Housing Propels Growth

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses) Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global single-family housing construction (individual houses) market is expected to grow from $747.34 billion in 2022 to $797.20 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The single-family housing construction (individual houses) market is expected to reach $981.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Major players in the single-family housing construction (individual houses) market are Red Sea Housing Services Co., Skanska AB, Bouygues Construction SA, ACS Group, Lindal Cedar Homes Inc., Kiewit Corporation, Balfour Beatty plc, Taisei Corporation, System House R & C Co., Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Limited, Algeco Scotsman Inc., Skyline Champion Corporation, Kirby Building Systems LLC, Butler Manufacturing, and Astron Buildings.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the coronavirus and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

- war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market. Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

A single-family housing construction refers to a self-contained residential structure. These homes are intended to be utilized as single-family housing units, with a single owner, no shared walls, and having their own property.



The main types of single-family housing construction (individual houses) are permanent are relocatable. Permanent structures refer to construction that is intended for longer use, and they are typically constructed with wood, steel, and concrete, which lasts for a longer time. The materials used are steel, wood, concrete, and others for the construction of various applications including residential, commercial, and industrial.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the single-family home construction (individual houses) market. Major companies operating in the single-family home construction (individual houses) market are developing using advanced technologies such as modular construction, AI, digital twins, blockchain technology, virtual and augmented reality, 4D simulations, and 3D printing to simplify construction in terms of time and cost.

For instance, in January 2023, The Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), a South African government department responsible for scientific research, including space programs, along with the University of Johannesburg (UJ), a South Africa-based university, launched South Africa's first printed building using a 3D concrete printer. 3D concrete printing is a construction method by which the printer's path is pre-programmed and prints layer by layer and use computer-controlled robots to print 3D structures for houses and other infrastructure.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the single-family housing construction (individual houses) market in 2022. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in single-family housing construction (individual houses) report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the single-family housing construction (individual houses) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Rising demand for housing is expected to propel the growth of the single-family housing construction (individual houses) market going forward. Housing demand refers to the type and number of houses that people will choose to occupy depending on their preferences and financial ability. As the housing is an economic investment for households and builders, and provides shelter, offering protection against inclement weather and victimization by street crime, number of single-family housing constructions are increasing.

For instance, in February 2023, according to the Census Bureau, a US-based principal agency of the Federal Statistical System, privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits were 1,524,000, a 13.8% above the revised January rate of 1,339,000. Therefore, the rising demand for housing is driving the growth of the single-family housing construction (individual houses) market.



The single-family housing construction (individual houses) market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as plumbing and wiring, installation of doors, windows and finishing. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses) Market Characteristics



3. Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses) Market Trends And Strategies



4. Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses) Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses) Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses) Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses) Market



5. Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses) Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses) Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses) Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses) Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses) Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Permanent

Relocatable

6.2. Global Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses) Market, Segmentation By Material, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Steel

Wood

Concrete

Other Materials

6.3. Global Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses) Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

7. Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses) Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses) Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses) Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iyjy9t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets