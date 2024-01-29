Global Single Use Assemblies Market Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033: Focus on Application, End Users, Product, Solution and 15+ Countries' Data

News provided by

Research and Markets

29 Jan, 2024, 13:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Single Use Assemblies Market: Focus on Application, End Users, Product, Solution, and Over 15 Countries' Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The single-use assembly is a self-contained and preassembled plastic fluid pathway, made by using a combination of standard components. Tailored to meet specific applications and unit activities, single-use assemblies are widely employed by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies. This utilization extends to various consumables like aseptic bottle transfers, single-use manifolds, and custom tube kits, all contributing to the optimization of the upstream process.

Owing to several key features such as shortening of processing time and eventually decrease in cost as well as decreased risk of leakage and cross-contamination, there has been an increase in adoption of single use assemblies among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and is expected to further increase in coming years.

The single-use assembly market which segmented based on different type of applications, products, consumers as well as offerings such as standard and customised, is moderately competitive with several established players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, and Pall Corporation among others.

Report Coverage:

  • This report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the single use assemblies market, focusing on current unmet needs, trends, challenges and opportunities shaping the industry landscape.
  • This report provides an in-depth analysis of different segments of the single use assemblies market.
  • This study also presents the competitive analysis, such as key strategies and capabilities of major players of the single use assemblies Market.
  • This report presents a sound forecast estimates of the single use assemblies market to help investors as well as industry players in taking informed decisions

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Application

  • Cell Culture and Mixing
  • Filtration and Purification
  • Storage
  • Sampling
  • Formulation and Fill-Finish
  • Other

Segmentation by End User

  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
  • Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)
  • Academic and Research Institutes

Segmentation by Product

  • Bag Assemblies
  • Filtration Assemblies
  • Bottling Assemblies
  • Mixing System Assemblies
  • Other Product Types

Segmentation by Solution

  • Standard Solutions
  • Custom Solutions

Segmentation by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • The Middle East and Africa
  • Latin America

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

  • Avantor, Inc.
  • Merck KGaA
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Parker Hannifin

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • What is the present size of the global single use assemblies market?
  • Who are the major contributors in the global single use assemblies market?
  • Which region is experiencing the most rapid growth in the global single use assemblies market?
  • Which geographical area holds the largest portion of the global single use assemblies market?
  • What is the projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the single use assemblies market?
  • What are the primary factors propelling growth in the single use assemblies market?
  • What are critical factors posing challenge to the growth of global single use assemblies market?
  • Which sector is predicted to spearhead the global single use assemblies market by 2033?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events- Covid19

1.6 Market Dynamics Overview

2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Global Single Use Assemblies Market (by Application)

2.3.1 Cell Culture and Mixing

2.3.2 Filtration and Purification

2.3.3 Storage

2.3.4 Sampling

2.3.5 Formulation and Fill-Finish

2.3.6 Other

2.4 Global Single Use Assemblies Market (by End User)

2.4.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

2.4.2 Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

2.4.3 Academic and Research Institutes

3 Products

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Global Single Use Assemblies Market (by Product)

3.3.1 Bag Assemblies

3.3.2 Filtration Assemblies

3.3.3 Bottling Assemblies

3.3.4 Mixing System Assemblies

3.3.5 Other Product Types

3.4 Global Single Use Assemblies Market (by Solution)

3.4.1 Standard Solutions

3.4.2 Custom Solutions

4 Regions

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 Drivers and Restraints

4.3 North America

4.4 Europe

4.5 Asia Pacific

4.6 The Middle East and Africa

4.7 Latin America

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

  • Antylia Scientific
  • Cellexus
  • Corning
  • Entegris
  • ESI Technologies Group
  • Foxx Life Sciences
  • Hitma Groep
  • Intellitech Inc.
  • KEOFITT
  • Lonza
  • Merck
  • Meissner Filtration Products
  • Parker Hannifin
  • Repligen
  • Saint-Gobain
  • SaniSure
  • Sartorius
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • TSE Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fdjv9u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Operational Technology Cybersecurity Solutions: Growth Opportunities in OT-specific Threat Detection and Mitigation Solutions

The "Growth Opportunities in Operational Technology Cybersecurity Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
Growth Opportunities in Low-Power Wide Area Networks: NB-IoT and Satellite Connectivity for Agribusinesses

Growth Opportunities in Low-Power Wide Area Networks: NB-IoT and Satellite Connectivity for Agribusinesses

The "Growth Opportunities in Low-Power Wide Area Networks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The low-power wide area...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.