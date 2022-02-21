Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market to 2028 - Opportunity and Demand Analysis

Feb 21, 2022, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single-use Bioprocessing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the global single-use bioprocessing market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.
Single-use systems (SUS) refer to biopharmaceutical manufacturing (bioprocessing) equipment that is designed for single-use and then discarded. The SUS equipment is composed of sealed plastic components that are sterilized using gamma radiation. Several advantages such as pre-sterilized equipment, avoidance of related complex steam, and avoidance of cleaning, sterilization, and validation prior usage are gaining traction towards SUS than classic stainless steel. SUS is widely used in preclinical, clinical, biopharmaceutical manufacturing and is rapidly adopted in the manufacturing of commercial products. Single-use facilities are anticipated to dominate bioprocessing in terms of the number of facilities, bioprocessing professionals' work, and the number of products manufactured, especially at clinical scales.
Cost Reduction and Increase Productivity
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases leading to the surging demand for biologic treatment, developing research and development infrastructure, affordable disposable products, and instruments are some of the factors driving the single-use bioprocessing market. Moreover, the disposable equipment helps in plunging the costs associated with complex steps such as cleaning, sterilization, and maintenance of steel-based bioreactor systems and accessories. The growth in this market is significantly driven by the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, as single-use bioprocessing systems play a crucial role in reducing the initial heavy investments and R&D costs involved in the manufacturing process of biologics.
Besides, in SUS, the direct cost of labor for assembly and the cost of water and chemicals are low as compared to the equivalent stainless-steel hardware systems. Also, the adoption of single-use systems surpasses the clean-in-place (CIP) and sterilize-in-place (SIP) steps, which enhance the facility utilization time and reduce the overall operating costs and analytical quality control costs, specifically for raw materials.
Added Advantages of Single-use Bioprocessing system to Benefit Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers
Based on the end-users, the single-use biopharmaceutical market has been segmented into biopharmaceutical manufacturers, academic & clinical research institutes, and others. The biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to various advantages over conventional bioprocessing methods. In conventional bioprocessing and manufacturing of biologics and bi-products, steel-based bioreactors are used. The components used requires sterilization for manufacturing contamination-free bioproducts, thereby increasing the overall investments for manufacturers. Whereas, a single-use bioprocessing system surpasses the sterilization step and thus reducing the additional cost of sterilization.
By the product, the market is segmented into filtration assemblies, disposables/ single-use bioreactors, media bags and containers, and others. The increasing adoption of media bags and containers in transportation and storage application is driving the media bags and containers segment.
By the application, the market is segmented into filtration, cell culture, purification, and others. The filtration segment is anticipated to witness growth in the near future owing to the popularity of single-use tangential flow filters and chromatography columns in the process development.
North America Anticipated to Grow at a Healthy Pace During the Forecast Period
North America is anticipated to witness healthy growth in the single-use bioprocessing market during the forecast period. Factors such as developed research and development infrastructure, government initiatives, the growing popularity of disposables, manufacturing at a large scale, and the presence of major players are some of the major factors impacting the single-use bioprocessing market. In addition, the robust demand for biopharmaceutical drugs from the geriatric population and patient expiries of biologics are some more factors that are also fueling the growth of the market.
Players to Focus on Product Innovation and Acquisition
Some of the prominent players operating in the single-use bioprocessing market are Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., Sartorius AG, Eppendorf AG, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Corning Incorporated, ThermoFisher Scientific, Rentschler Biopharma SE, Merck KGaA, Pall Corporation, JM BIOCONNECT.
Key Reasons to Purchase this Report
1. It provides a technological development map over time to understand the growth rate of the industry.
2. The report offers a dynamic method to various factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market.
3. It renders a definite analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
4. It builds a seven-year estimate based on how the market is predicted to grow.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Overview And Scope
1.1 Market Vision
1.1.1 Market Definition
1.1.2 Market Scope
1.2 Market Segmentation
Chapter 2 Our Research Practice
2.1 Our Research Methodology
2.2 Data Triangulation
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Assumptions for the study
2.5 Approach Adopted
Chapter 3 Executive Summary
3.1 Market Snapshot
3.2 Regional Snapshot
3.3 Segment Summary
Chapter 4 Covid-19 Impact Analysis
4.1 Overview
4.2 Prevalence analysis
4.3 Key Factor Impact Analysis
Chapter 5 Global Single Use Bioprocessing Market Forces
5.1 What's Driving the Market
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1 Power of Suppliers
5.2.2 Threats From New Entrants
5.2.3 Power of Buyer
5.2.4 Threat From Substitute Product
5.2.5 Degree of Competition
Chapter 6 Global Single Use Bioprocessing Market -Industry Snapshots
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Global Single Use Bioprocessing Market Value, 2019 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
6.2 Market Overview
6.2.1 Drivers Analysis
6.2.2 Restraint/Challenges analysis
6.2.3 Opportunity Analysis
6.3 Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis
6.4 Market SWOT Analysis
Chapter 7 Global Single Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis, by Product
7.1 Overview
7.2 Key Findings for Single Use Bioprocessing Market- By Product
7.2.1 Single Use Bioprocessing Market- Filtration Assemblies
7.2.2 Single Use Bioprocessing Market- Disposables/ Single-use Bioreactors
7.2.3 Single Use Bioprocessing Market- Disposables Mixers
7.2.4 Single Use Bioprocessing Market- Others
Chapter 8 Global Single Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis, by Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Key Findings for Single Use Bioprocessing Market- By Application
8.2.1 Single Use Bioprocessing Market- Cell culture
8.2.2 Single Use Bioprocessing Market- Filtration
8.2.3 Single Use Bioprocessing Market- Purification
8.2.4 Single Use Bioprocessing Market- Others
Chapter 9 Global Single Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis, by End User
9.1 Overview
9.2 Key Findings for Single Use Bioprocessing Market- By End User
9.2.1 Single Use Bioprocessing Market- Academic & Clinical Research Institutes
9.2.2 Single Use Bioprocessing Market- Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers
9.2.3 Single Use Bioprocessing Market- Other
Chapter 10 Single Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis by Region
10.1 Key Findings for Single Use Bioprocessing Market- By region
10.2 Overview
10.2.1 Global Single Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis, By Product, 2019 - 2028
10.2.2 Global Single Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis, By Application, 2019 - 2028
10.2.3 Global Single Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis, By End User, 2019 - 2028
10.3 Single Use Bioprocessing Market - North America
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 U.S.
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.3.5 North America Market, By Product
10.3.6 North America Market, By Application
10.3.7 North America Market, By End User
10.4 Single Use Bioprocessing Market - Europe
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 United Kingdom
10.4.4 France
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Rest Of Europe
10.4.7 Europe Market, By Product
10.4.8 Europe Market, By Application
10.4.9 Europe market by, End User
10.5 Single Use Bioprocessing Market - Asia Pacific
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 India
10.5.5 Rest of APAC
10.5.6 Asia Pacific Market, By Product
10.5.7 Asia Pacific Market, By Application
10.5.8 Asia Pacific Market, By End User
10.6 Single Use Bioprocessing Market - SAMEA
10.6.1 Overview
10.6.2 Middle East & Africa (MEA)
10.6.3 South America
10.6.4 Rest Of World
10.6.5 South America, Middle East and Africa Market, By Product
10.6.6 South America, Middle East and Africa Market, By Application
10.6.7 South America, Middle East and Africa Market, By End User
Chapter 11 Market Competition Analysis
11.1 Market Share/Positioning Analysis
11.1.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors, 2019
11.1.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players
11.1.3 Recent Developments
Chapter 12 Company Profiles- Snapshot
12.1 Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.
12.1.1 Business Fundamentals
12.1.2 Financial Snapshots
12.1.3 Product Portfolio
12.1.4 Recent Developments
12.2 Sartorius AG
12.3 Eppendorf AG
12.4 General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)
12.5 Corning Incorporated
12.6 ThermoFisher Scientific
12.7 Rentschler Biopharma SE
12.8 Merck KGaA
12.9 Pall Corporation
12.10 JM BIOCONNECT
Chapter 13 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tf992c
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article