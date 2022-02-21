Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market to 2028 - Opportunity and Demand Analysis

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single-use Bioprocessing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global single-use bioprocessing market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.



Single-use systems (SUS) refer to biopharmaceutical manufacturing (bioprocessing) equipment that is designed for single-use and then discarded. The SUS equipment is composed of sealed plastic components that are sterilized using gamma radiation. Several advantages such as pre-sterilized equipment, avoidance of related complex steam, and avoidance of cleaning, sterilization, and validation prior usage are gaining traction towards SUS than classic stainless steel. SUS is widely used in preclinical, clinical, biopharmaceutical manufacturing and is rapidly adopted in the manufacturing of commercial products. Single-use facilities are anticipated to dominate bioprocessing in terms of the number of facilities, bioprocessing professionals' work, and the number of products manufactured, especially at clinical scales.



Cost Reduction and Increase Productivity



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases leading to the surging demand for biologic treatment, developing research and development infrastructure, affordable disposable products, and instruments are some of the factors driving the single-use bioprocessing market. Moreover, the disposable equipment helps in plunging the costs associated with complex steps such as cleaning, sterilization, and maintenance of steel-based bioreactor systems and accessories. The growth in this market is significantly driven by the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, as single-use bioprocessing systems play a crucial role in reducing the initial heavy investments and R&D costs involved in the manufacturing process of biologics.



Besides, in SUS, the direct cost of labor for assembly and the cost of water and chemicals are low as compared to the equivalent stainless-steel hardware systems. Also, the adoption of single-use systems surpasses the clean-in-place (CIP) and sterilize-in-place (SIP) steps, which enhance the facility utilization time and reduce the overall operating costs and analytical quality control costs, specifically for raw materials.



Added Advantages of Single-use Bioprocessing system to Benefit Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers



Based on the end-users, the single-use biopharmaceutical market has been segmented into biopharmaceutical manufacturers, academic & clinical research institutes, and others. The biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to various advantages over conventional bioprocessing methods. In conventional bioprocessing and manufacturing of biologics and bi-products, steel-based bioreactors are used. The components used requires sterilization for manufacturing contamination-free bioproducts, thereby increasing the overall investments for manufacturers. Whereas, a single-use bioprocessing system surpasses the sterilization step and thus reducing the additional cost of sterilization.



By the product, the market is segmented into filtration assemblies, disposables/ single-use bioreactors, media bags and containers, and others. The increasing adoption of media bags and containers in transportation and storage application is driving the media bags and containers segment.

By the application, the market is segmented into filtration, cell culture, purification, and others. The filtration segment is anticipated to witness growth in the near future owing to the popularity of single-use tangential flow filters and chromatography columns in the process development.

North America Anticipated to Grow at a Healthy Pace During the Forecast Period



North America is anticipated to witness healthy growth in the single-use bioprocessing market during the forecast period. Factors such as developed research and development infrastructure, government initiatives, the growing popularity of disposables, manufacturing at a large scale, and the presence of major players are some of the major factors impacting the single-use bioprocessing market. In addition, the robust demand for biopharmaceutical drugs from the geriatric population and patient expiries of biologics are some more factors that are also fueling the growth of the market.



Players to Focus on Product Innovation and Acquisition



Some of the prominent players operating in the single-use bioprocessing market are Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., Sartorius AG, Eppendorf AG, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Corning Incorporated, ThermoFisher Scientific, Rentschler Biopharma SE, Merck KGaA, Pall Corporation, JM BIOCONNECT.



Key Reasons to Purchase this Report

1. It provides a technological development map over time to understand the growth rate of the industry.

2. The report offers a dynamic method to various factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market.

3. It renders a definite analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

4. It builds a seven-year estimate based on how the market is predicted to grow.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Overview And Scope

1.1 Market Vision

1.1.1 Market Definition

1.1.2 Market Scope

1.2 Market Segmentation



Chapter 2 Our Research Practice

2.1 Our Research Methodology

2.2 Data Triangulation

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Assumptions for the study

2.5 Approach Adopted



Chapter 3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Snapshot

3.2 Regional Snapshot

3.3 Segment Summary



Chapter 4 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.1 Overview

4.2 Prevalence analysis

4.3 Key Factor Impact Analysis



Chapter 5 Global Single Use Bioprocessing Market Forces

5.1 What's Driving the Market

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Threats From New Entrants

5.2.3 Power of Buyer

5.2.4 Threat From Substitute Product

5.2.5 Degree of Competition



Chapter 6 Global Single Use Bioprocessing Market -Industry Snapshots

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Global Single Use Bioprocessing Market Value, 2019 - 2028, (US$ Bn)

6.2 Market Overview

6.2.1 Drivers Analysis

6.2.2 Restraint/Challenges analysis

6.2.3 Opportunity Analysis

6.3 Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis

6.4 Market SWOT Analysis



Chapter 7 Global Single Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis, by Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Key Findings for Single Use Bioprocessing Market- By Product

7.2.1 Single Use Bioprocessing Market- Filtration Assemblies

7.2.2 Single Use Bioprocessing Market- Disposables/ Single-use Bioreactors

7.2.3 Single Use Bioprocessing Market- Disposables Mixers

7.2.4 Single Use Bioprocessing Market- Others



Chapter 8 Global Single Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis, by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Key Findings for Single Use Bioprocessing Market- By Application

8.2.1 Single Use Bioprocessing Market- Cell culture

8.2.2 Single Use Bioprocessing Market- Filtration

8.2.3 Single Use Bioprocessing Market- Purification

8.2.4 Single Use Bioprocessing Market- Others



Chapter 9 Global Single Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis, by End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Key Findings for Single Use Bioprocessing Market- By End User

9.2.1 Single Use Bioprocessing Market- Academic & Clinical Research Institutes

9.2.2 Single Use Bioprocessing Market- Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

9.2.3 Single Use Bioprocessing Market- Other



Chapter 10 Single Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis by Region

10.1 Key Findings for Single Use Bioprocessing Market- By region

10.2 Overview

10.2.1 Global Single Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis, By Product, 2019 - 2028

10.2.2 Global Single Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis, By Application, 2019 - 2028

10.2.3 Global Single Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis, By End User, 2019 - 2028

10.3 Single Use Bioprocessing Market - North America

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 U.S.

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.3.5 North America Market, By Product

10.3.6 North America Market, By Application

10.3.7 North America Market, By End User

10.4 Single Use Bioprocessing Market - Europe

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 United Kingdom

10.4.4 France

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Rest Of Europe

10.4.7 Europe Market, By Product

10.4.8 Europe Market, By Application

10.4.9 Europe market by, End User

10.5 Single Use Bioprocessing Market - Asia Pacific

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 India

10.5.5 Rest of APAC

10.5.6 Asia Pacific Market, By Product

10.5.7 Asia Pacific Market, By Application

10.5.8 Asia Pacific Market, By End User

10.6 Single Use Bioprocessing Market - SAMEA

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

10.6.3 South America

10.6.4 Rest Of World

10.6.5 South America, Middle East and Africa Market, By Product

10.6.6 South America, Middle East and Africa Market, By Application

10.6.7 South America, Middle East and Africa Market, By End User



Chapter 11 Market Competition Analysis

11.1 Market Share/Positioning Analysis

11.1.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors, 2019

11.1.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players

11.1.3 Recent Developments



Chapter 12 Company Profiles- Snapshot

12.1 Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

12.1.1 Business Fundamentals

12.1.2 Financial Snapshots

12.1.3 Product Portfolio

12.1.4 Recent Developments

12.2 Sartorius AG

12.3 Eppendorf AG

12.4 General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

12.5 Corning Incorporated

12.6 ThermoFisher Scientific

12.7 Rentschler Biopharma SE

12.8 Merck KGaA

12.9 Pall Corporation

12.10 JM BIOCONNECT

Chapter 13 Appendix



