Global Single-use Bioprocessing System Market to Grow by USD 5.13 Billion during 2021-2025 | Growth Momentum to Accelerate at a CAGR of about 16.08% | Technavio

The report on the single-use bioprocessing system market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by substantial use of single-use technology to achieve lower costs and higher productivity.

The single-use bioprocessing system market analysis includes the product, end-user, and geography landscape. This study identifies the high demand for biopharmaceuticals to treat various diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the single use bioprocessing system market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The single-use bioprocessing system market covers the following areas:

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Sizing

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Forecast

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co. Avantor Inc.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Cytiva

Danaher Corp.

Eppendorf AG

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Solaris Biotechnology Srl

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Bags and mixers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Bioreactors and fermenters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Filtration devices and sampling systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Bioprocess containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

mAb production - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Vaccine production - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Plant cell cultivation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

PSCTs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Pharmaceutical companies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

CROs and CMOs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Academic and research institutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Avantor Inc.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Cytiva

Danaher Corp.

Eppendorf AG

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Solaris Biotechnology Srl

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.



