Global Single Use Bioreactors Research Report 2023-2028: Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Systems by CDMOs Gaining Traction

The global single-use bioreactors market is projected to reach USD 10.0 billion by 2028 from USD 4.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.

The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing adoption of single-use bioreactors among startups and SMEs, reduced operational complexity of single-use bioreactors compared to conventional bioreactors, lower energy and water consumption, growing biologics and biosimilars market, and technological advancements in single-use bioreactors.

On the other hand, extractability and leachability issues regarding disposable components used in bioreactors and regulatory concerns related to single-use bioreactors are the major factors restraining the growth of this market.

This report provides a detailed picture of the single-use bioreactors market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as the product, type, type of cell, type of molecule, application, end user and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.

Bioproduction is expected to account for the largest share for application segment

Based on application, the single-use bioreactors market is segmented into research & development, process development, and bioproduction.

The bioproduction segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022 owing to the increasing use of single-use bioreactors in biomanufacturing processes and the increasing demand for single-use bioreactor products in CMOs due to the advantages that they offer such as flexibility and scalability.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the end user segment in the single-use bioreactors market

Based on end users, the single-use bioreactors market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs & CMOs, and academic & research institutes.

In 2022, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the single-use bioreactors market owing to the increasing R&D initiatives by pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies and a growing biologics & biosimilar production.

Europe is the second largest region in the single-use bioreactors market

After North America, Europe is the second-largest regional pharmaceutical market globally. Increasing adoption of single-use bioreactors by CDMOs and biopharma companies in the region and government support through fundings, investments to support market growth.

Competitive landscape

In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product offerings of leading players like Sartorius AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Merck Millipore (Germany) among others in the single-use bioreactors market.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of single-use bioreactors market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities along with market trends.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Bioreactors Among Startups and SMEs

Reduced Operational Complexity of Single-Use Bioreactors Compared to Conventional Bioreactors

Lower Energy and Water Consumption

Growing Biologics and Biosimilars Market

Technological Advancements in Single-Use Bioreactors

Restraints

Regulatory Concerns Related to Single-Use Bioreactors

Issues Related to Leachables and Extractables

Opportunities

Hybrid Facilities for Sustainable Manufacturing

Emerging Markets

Challenges

Standardization of Single-Use Designs

Disposal of Waste

Industry Trends

Increasing Focus on Single-Use Bioprocessing Capacities and Technological Competitiveness

Single-Use Bioreactor Capacity Expansions by Major Players

Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Systems by Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations

Automation in Single-Use Bioreactors

Technology Analysis

Wave-Induced Motion Technology

Bubble-Column Technology

Stirred-Tank Technology

Vertically Perforated Discs

