Global Single Use Consumables Market Report 2022 to 2027: Lower Operational Cost and Increased Productivity is Driving Growth

The global single-use consumables market is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2027 from USD 2.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

Various advantages of single use technologies such as reducing risk of contamination, lower investment cost is increasing demand for single use consumables across biopharma industry impacting growth in the market size. Additionally, launch of technologically advent product is furthermore likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Disposable capsule filters segment is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during forecast period

The tubing segment is estimated to be the largest and the fastest-growing product segment in this market. The increasing adoption of connectors to ensure the aseptic transfer of fluids during the development and manufacturing of biologics is expected to drive the growth of this market segment.

Filtration applications segment led the market in 2021

Based on application, the single-use consumables market is segmented into filtration, cell culture and mixing, storage, sampling, and other applications. Filtration is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing application segment in this market. This can be attributed to the increased demand for and advantages of capsule filters over other methods. Ready-to-use capsule filters make large-volume filtration fast and easy.

North America held a dominant share in 2021

Geographically, the single-use consumables market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the major share in the single-use consumables market. North America held dominant share owing to presence of key market players coupled with increased adoption of single-use consumables in research application in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at faster pace due to increased research funding and adoption of single-use consumables in research and industrial applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Single-Use Consumables Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Single-Use Consumables Market Share, by Product and Country (2021)

4.3 Single-Use Consumables Market Share, by End-user, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.4 Single-Use Consumables Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals

5.2.1.2 Lower Operational Cost and Increased Productivity

5.2.1.3 Faster Installation and Lower Risk of Product Cross-Contamination

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Issues Related to Leachables and Extractables

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Waste Disposal

5.2.4.2 Gaps in Global Supply Chain

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem Analysis of Single-Use Consumables Market

5.7.1 Role in Ecosystem

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.8.1 List of Key Patents

5.9 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.10 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.11 Pricing Analysis

6 Single-Use Consumables Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tubing

6.2.1 Tubing Market, by Material

6.2.1.1 Silicone Tubing

6.2.1.1.1 Silicone Tubing Segment to Dominate Market

6.2.1.2 Elastomer Tubing

6.2.1.2.1 Thermoplastic Elastomer Biocompatible Tubing is Ideal for Use in Peristaltic Pumps

6.2.1.3 Other Materials

6.2.2 Tubing Market, by Type

6.2.2.1 Tubing Assemblies

6.2.2.1.1 Advantages Over Traditional Tubing to Drive Demand

6.2.2.2 Tubing Components

6.2.2.2.1 Launch of New and Advanced Products to Drive Growth

6.3 Connectors

6.3.1 Aseptic Connectors

6.3.1.1 Increasing Investments in Cell and Gene Therapy to Drive Growth

6.3.2 Sanitary Fittings

6.3.2.1 Launch of Supporting Components for Sanitary Fittings to Drive Growth

6.3.3 Other Connectors

6.4 Disconnectors

6.4.1 Advantages Such as Reduced Downtime and Turnaround Time to Boost Demand

6.5 Adapters

6.5.1 Flexibility in Multiproduct Manufacturing to Drive Adoption

6.6 Valves

6.6.1 Advantages of Single-Use Valves to Drive Growth

6.7 Disposable Capsule Filters

6.7.1 Capsule Filters Reduce Time and Expense Associated with Assembling, Cleaning, and Validation

6.8 Single-Use Sensors

6.8.1 Ph Sensors

6.8.1.1 Single-Use Ph Sensors Ensure Significantly Longer Shelf Life for Up- and Downstream Devices

6.8.2 O2 Sensors

6.8.2.1 Single-Use Dissolved Oxygen Sensors Ensure Long-Term Stability for Use Throughout Entire Batch Process

6.8.3 Cell Density Sensors

6.8.3.1 Advantages of Cell Density Sensors Include Increased Yield and Lower Production Costs

6.8.4 Other Sensors

7 Single-Use Consumables Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Filtration

7.2.1 Advantages of Single-Use Filtration Consumables to Drive Growth

7.3 Cell Culture and Mixing

7.3.1 Lower Risk of Contamination to Increase Demand

7.4 Storage

7.4.1 Various Single-Use Consumables Find Use in Storage Applications

7.5 Sampling

7.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Cell and Gene Therapy to Drive Growth

7.6 Other Applications

8 Single-Use Consumables Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

8.2.1 Rising Demand for Biologics to Drive Growth

8.3 Contract Research Organizations and Contract Manufacturing Organizations

8.3.1 Increasing Outsourcing to CROs and CMOs Expected to Drive Growth

8.4 Original Equipment Manufactures

8.4.1 Increasing Demand for Single-Use Assemblies to Drive Growth

8.5 Other End-users

9 Single-Use Consumables Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Right-To-Win Approaches Adopted by Key Players

10.3 Revenue Analysis

10.4 Market Share Analysis

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.5.1 Stars

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Pervasive Players

10.5.4 Participants

10.6 Competitive Benchmarking

10.6.1 Company Footprint

10.7 Competitive Scenario and Trends

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Danaher Corporation

11.1.2 Merck KGaA

11.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.1.4 Sartorius Ag

11.1.5 Repligen Corporation

11.1.6 Saint-Gobain

11.1.7 Avantor, Inc.

11.1.8 Sentinel Process Systems, Inc.

11.1.9 Venair Iberica Sau

11.1.10 Esi Technologies Group

11.1.11 Corning Incorporated

11.1.12 Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

11.1.13 Newage Industries

11.1.14 Colder Products Company (Dover Company)

11.1.15 Mettler Toledo

11.1.16 Parker-Hannifin Corporation

11.1.17 Hamilton Company

11.1.18 Presens Precision Sensing GmbH

11.1.19 Broadley-James Corporation

11.1.20 Gemu Group

11.1.21 Sterlitech Corporation

11.1.22 Mdi Membrane Technologies Inc.

12 Appendix

