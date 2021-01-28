Global Single-Use/Disposable Endoscopy Markets, 2021-2030 - Focus on Pulmonology, Gastroenterology, Urology, Ear Nose Throat (ENT), Colonoscopy, Neurology and Arthrology

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Single-Use/Disposable Endoscopy Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall market was estimated to be $471.7 million in FY2019, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44.03% during the forecast period, 2021-2030.



The global single-use/disposable endoscopy market is witnessing a significant increase in size of the market due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the secondary procedures including endoscopy services were shut down in 2020. However, the pandemic has created a positive impact on the net revenue in single-use endoscopes primarily due to the increase in infectious diseases and increasing awareness among patients regarding concern about hygiene has leaded to increase in demand of single-use endoscopes.



Our healthcare experts are continuously analyzing the impact of industrial and regulatory decisions on the global single-use/disposable endoscopy market. The market is driven by certain factors such as the rising incidences of hospital acquired infections, high cost associated with reusable endoscopes, increasing infectious diseases and growing regulatory approvals in the single-use/disposable market.



The market is favored by the rising incidences of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), growing regulatory approvals, and the lower cost associated with disposable endoscopes.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Definition



2 Scope of Research Study



3 Research Methodology



4 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Single-Use/Disposable Endoscope

4.1 Impact on Endoscopy Practices

4.2 Impact on Adoption Rate of Single-Use/Disposable Endoscope Market

4.3 Opportunities and Challenges for Companies Entering Global Single-Use/Disposable Endoscope Market

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain

4.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Major Player of Single-use/Disposable Endoscope Market



5 Epidemiology and Reimbursement of Endoscopy Procedures

5.1 Epidemiology

5.2 Reimbursement Landscape

5.2.1 U.S.

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 U.K.

5.2.2.2 Germany



6 Industry Analysis

6.1 Industry Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Material

6.1.2 Single-Use/Disposable Endoscope Manufacturers

6.1.3 Distributors

6.1.4 End Users

6.2 Associations and Consortiums

6.3 Regulatory Framework

6.3.1 Regulatory Framework in North America

6.3.1.1 Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

6.3.1.2 Health Canada

6.3.2 Regulatory Framework in Europe

6.3.3 Regulatory Framework in Asia-Pacific

6.3.3.1 Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency (PMDA)

6.3.3.2 Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)

6.4 Patent Analysis



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Market Share Analysis

7.1.1 Market Share Analysis of Gastroenterology Single-Use/Disposable Endoscope Market, by Company

7.1.2 Market Share Analysis of Pulmonology Single-Use/Disposable Endoscope Market, by Company

7.1.3 Market Share Analysis of Urology Single-Use/Disposable Endoscope Market, by Company

7.1.4 Market Share Analysis of Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) Single-Use/Disposable Endoscope Market, by Company

7.1.5 Market Share Analysis of Colonoscope Single-Use/Disposable Endoscope Market, by Company

7.2 Key Developments and Strategies

7.2.1 Regulatory and Legal Developments

7.2.2 New Offerings

7.2.3 Funding Activities

7.2.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

7.2.5 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions

7.2.6 Procurement and Sale Activities

7.3 Product Pipeline Analysis

7.4 Product Mapping Analysis

7.4.1 Analysis of Comparison Between Reusable Endoscope and Single-Use/Disposable Endoscopes

7.5 Pricing Analysis

7.5.1 Cost Comparison Between Single-Use/Disposable Bronchoscopes and Reusable Bronchoscopes Used in Percutaneous Dilatational Tracheostomy



8 Global Single-Use/Disposable Endoscope Market Sizing and Forecast

8.1 Assumptions and Limitations

8.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

8.2.1 Key Findings

8.2.2 Opportunity Assessment

8.3 Market Dynamics

8.3.1 Market Drivers

8.3.1.1 High Risk of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs)

8.3.1.2 High Cost Associated With Reusable Endoscopes

8.3.1.3 Increasing Infectious Diseases

8.3.1.4 Growing Regulatory Approvals

8.3.2 Market Restraints

8.3.2.1 Dominance of Reusable Endoscope Enterprises

8.3.3 Market Trends

8.3.3.1 Growing Adoption of Single-Use Devices

8.3.4 Impact Analysis

8.3.5 Market Opportunities

8.3.5.1 Development of Multipurpose Single-Use/Disposable Endoscope

8.3.5.2 Rising Usage of Single-Use/Disposable Endoscope for Bronchoscopy and Hysteroscopy Procedures



9 Global Single-Use/Disposable Endoscope Market (by Application)

9.1 Overview

9.2 Pulmonology

9.3 Gastroenterology

9.4 Urology

9.5 Ear Nose Throat (ENT)

9.6 Colonoscopy

9.7 Others (Neurology and Arthrology)



10 Global Single-Use/Disposable Endoscope Market (by End User)

10.1 Overview

10.2 Hospital and Clinics

10.3 Diagnostic Centers



11 Global Single-Use/Disposable Endoscope Market (by Region)



