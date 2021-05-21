Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Markets Report 2021: Company Profiles, SWCNTS Markets, Pricing, Production Capacity, Applications, Overview & Assessments

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) are one-atom-thick rolled-up graphene sheets, typically with diameters between 0.6 and 2.0 nm and lengths up to 500 mm.

Due to these unique properties, SWCNTs have great potential for utilisation as a multi-functional additive and as the basis for creating new products with previously unattainable properties. And this can be achieved using a very low concentration of SWCNTs - starting from 0.01% of the total weight of the material.

However, SWCNTs have not been used in industry until recently owing to the absence of technology for their mass production and, as a consequence, their high price. This has recently charge due to improvements in manufacturing and capacity increases and they are finding wider application in thin-film transistors, fuel cells, lithium-ion batteries, rubber, composites, coatings and more.

Owing to their unique structure, they exhibit excellent electronic, thermal, and mechanical properties including:

Incredible strength (they are 100 times stronger than steel at one sixth the weight);

Electrical conductivity as high as copper, but five times lighter;

Thermal conductivity as high as diamond (up to 1000oC);

Huge surface area;

Highest length-to-diameter ratio;

Flexibility;

Thermal stability;

Lightweight;

Chemical inertness (SWCNTs are compatible with almost all materials).

Report contents include:

Properties of SWCNTs.

Assessment of economic prospects of the market for SWCNTs

Market trends impacting the market for SWCNTs

Main applications and markets for SWCNTs. Markets covered include composites, coatings, rubber additives, batteries, fuel cells, supercapacitors, construction materials, thermal interphase materials (TIM), plastics, electronics, power cables, adhesives and lubricants.

Demand for SWCNTs by market

SWCNT market demand forecast (tons), 2018-2030

Annual production capacity of the key SWCNT producers

In-depth SWCNT producer profiles. Producers profiled include Chasm Advanced Materials, Meijo Nano Carbon, Nanointegris, Nano-C, OCSiAl , Thomas Swan and Zeon Nano Technology.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Unique properties

1.2 Advantages of SWCNTs over other carbon-based materials as conductive additives

1.3 Other types of carbon nanotubes and related materials

1.4 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) gaining market traction



2 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR SINGLE-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES

2.1 Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs) market

2.1.1 Global MWCNT market consumption

2.1.2 Production capacities in 2021

2.1.3 Applications

2.2 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) market

2.2.1 Global SWCNT market consumption

2.2.2 Production capacities



3 SWCNT PRICING



4 MARKETS FOR SWCNTS

4.1 COMPOSITES

4.1.1 Market overview

4.1.2 Fiber-based polymer composite parts

4.1.2.1 Market assessment

4.1.2.2 Market demand for SWCNTs in thermosets and thermoplastics

4.1.3 Metal-matrix composites

4.1.3.1 Market assessment

4.1.3.2 Market demand for SWCNTs in metal-matrix composites

4.2 COATINGS

4.2.1 Market overview

4.2.2 Market assessment

4.2.3 Market demand for SWCNTs in coatings

4.3 RUBBER ADDITIVES

4.3.1 Tyres

4.3.1.1 Market overview

4.3.1.2 Market assessment

4.3.1.3 Market demand for SWCNTs in tyres

4.3.2 Rubber technical goods

4.3.2.1 Market overview

4.3.2.2 Market demand for SWCNTs in rubber technical goods

4.4 FUEL CELLS

4.4.1 Market overview

4.4.2 Market assessment

4.4.3 Market demand for SWCNTs in rubber technical goods

4.5 CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS

4.5.1 Cement

4.5.1.1 Market overview

4.5.1.2 Market assessment

4.5.1.3 Market demand for SWCNTs in cement

4.6 ANTI-STATIC PLASTICS

4.6.1 Market overview

4.6.2 Market assessment

4.6.3 Market demand for SWCNTs in anti-static plastics

4.7 TRANSPARENT CONDUCTIVE FILMS

4.7.1 Market overview

4.7.2 Market assessment

4.7.3 Market demand for SWCNTs in transparent conductive films

4.8 POWER CABLES

4.8.1 Market overview

4.8.2 Market assessment

4.8.3 Market demand for SWCNTs in power cables

4.9 ADHESIVES

4.9.1 Market overview

4.9.2 Market assessment

4.9.3 Market demand for SWCNTs in adhesives

4.10 LUBRICANTS

4.10.1 Market overview

4.10.2 Market assessment

4.10.3 Market demand for SWCNTs in lubricants

4.11 BATTERIES

4.11.1 Market overview

4.11.2 Market assessment

4.11.3 Market demand for SWCNTs in batteries

4.12 THERMAL INTERFACE MATERIALS

4.12.1 Market overview

4.13 SUPERCAPACITORS

4.13.1 Market overview



5 SINGLE-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES COMPANY PROFILES



6 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



7 REFERENCES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b0wn50

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

