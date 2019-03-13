Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market (2018 - 2024)

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market size is expected to reach $5.4 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Sinuses are the hollow sacks in the head, responsible to secrete mucus, providing resonance to the voice. The mucus secreted prevents the nasal cavity from drying. It works as a barrier and blocks foreign particles from entering the nasal passage and reaching to lungs. The sinuses have openings allowing the mucus to drain from and flow into nasal passage. In some cases, however, the sinus openings get blocked, and as a result, the mucus remains logged into the sinus leading to headache, congestion, and inflammation of the sinus. The growing incidence of sinusitis and development of new devices and technologies such as balloon sinus dilation systems is expected to boost demand for sinus dilation devices during the forecast period.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Balloon Sinuplasty Systems, Rhinoscopes, Sinuscopes, Sinus Stents and Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) Instruments Set. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers. The report also covers geographical segmentation of Sinus Dilation Devices market. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Olympus Corporation, SinuSys Corporation, Smith & Nephew Plc., Dalent Medical, LLC, Bausch & Lomb, Medtronic Plc., Intersect ENT Inc., Johnson & Johnson (Acclarent Inc.), Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corporation and Entellus Medical Inc



