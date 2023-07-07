Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.4%

DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sinus Dilation Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sinus dilation devices market is expected to reach $3.8 billion by 2028 from $2.6 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

The global market for sinus dilation devices is currently dominated by balloon dilation devices. The increased prevalence of chronic sinusitis and a rise in income levels in developing economies are promoting the growth of novel sinus devices. Moreover, increased awareness of diagnostic methods for chronic sinusitis is also increasing the demand for integrated sinus devices.

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global market for sinus dilation devices by product type, procedure, end user, and geographic region. Based on product type, the market consists of balloon sinus dilation devices, sinus implants, handheld instruments, endoscopes, and other products.

The report will provide detailed exposure to the sinus dilation devices market. This report will highlight current and future market potential and detailed competitive landscape analysis. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities will be covered in the current report. The report also covers market projections for 2028 and the market share for key market players.

The market has been segmented by geographical region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The regional segment will cover a detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, Australia, and India. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2022 as the base year and forecast value for 2028.

32 data tables and 26 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for sinus dilation devices within the medical devices industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) for 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Highlights of the current and upcoming potential for the sinus dilation devices market, growth driving factors, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global sinus dilation devices market in USD million values, and their corresponding market share analysis based on the type of product, procedure, end-user, and region

Discussion of the major growth drivers, industry-specific challenges, regulatory aspects and technology updates that will shape the market for sinus dilation devices as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2023-2028)

A look at the major growth strategies adopted by leading players operating in the market, recent developments, strategic alliances, and competitive benchmarking

Information about ESG-related developments in sinus dilation devices market, emerging trends, implementation strategies, and analyses of factors affecting ESG applications in the global market

Patent review and new developments, ongoing research (R&D) activities, recent industry structure, and current state of the market for sinus dilation devices

