Global Sinuscopes Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $199.4 Million by 2026 - Continuous Evolution of Endoscopic Technology Bodes Well for the Sinuscopy Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sinuscopes - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Sinuscopes Market to Reach $199.4 Million by 2026

The global market for Sinuscopes estimated at US$158.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$199.4 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period.

2.7 mm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$111.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 4.0 mm segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $80.4 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $20.1 Million by 2026

The Sinuscopes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$80.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.

The US represents a major led by increasing incidence and prevalence of sinusitis, rising number of MI surgeries, various technological advancements, strong healthcare infrastructure, and the availability of skilled personnel. The number of patients who suffer from sinusitis is roughly 30.8 million, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth due to huge population, rising incidence of the disease; growing awareness of treatment options, increasing number of surgical procedures, improving healthcare infrastructure, increase in ENT facilities that are financially aided by the government, rising standard of living, and increasing income levels.

Growth potential is particularly high in China and India backed by healthcare reforms by governments, rising income levels, and increasing aging population. Given the hugely underpenetrated nature of developing markets, adoption of various procedures in these regions is likely to progress at a much faster than the developed economies in the coming years.

As income levels increase in emerging markets against the backdrop of robust economic growth, the demand for sinuscopes from these markets is expected to gain momentum, further brightening the growth prospects.

Growing preference by patients for minimally invasive surgeries due to reduced hospital stay and faster recovery, is a major market driver for Sinuscopes market. Sinus endoscopy procedures make diagnosis cheaper in terms of reduced hospital stay and curtailed pre and post procedure care.

Aging population, increasing incidence of various diseases, growing access to better healthcare and shift towards early diagnosis are some of the broad factors driving demand for endoscopy devices worldwide. Moreover, the advent of minimally invasive procedures has transformed the area of disease diagnosis and treatment, resulting in significant growth for devices, including sinusopes, used in these procedures. Improving reimbursement scenario in select markets worldwide also contribute to growth in the market.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Incidence of Chronic Rhinosinusitis to Drive the Need for Sinuscopes

Chronic Sinusitis Prevalence in the US: Characterised by Vastly Untreated Population

Rise in Allergic Rhinitis Cases Drive the Demand for Sinuscopes

The US Allergic Rhinitis Patient Population by Disease Severity: Percentage Breakdown of Patient Pool for Mild Intermittent, Mild Persistent, Moderate-severe Intermittent, and Moderate-severe Persistent

Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Drives Demand for Sinuscopes

Continuous Evolution of Endoscopic Technology Bodes Well for the Sinuscopy Market

Integrated Forward View Integrated with 360 Degree Sinuscopes

Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure Enhance Demand for Sinuscopes

Burgeoning Elderly Populace Spurs Demand for Sinuscopes

The Emergence of HD Quality Sinuscopes to Propel Market Growth

Dearth of ENT Surgeons and Skilled Otolaryngologists: A Major Challenge for Market Growth

