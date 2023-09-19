Global Site Preparation Contractors Market Valued at $276.88 Billion in 2022, Expected to Grow by 9.4% in 2023, Driven by Technological Advancements and Increased Construction Spending

News provided by

Research and Markets

19 Sep, 2023, 19:30 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Site Preparation Contractors Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global site preparation contractors market is poised for significant expansion, with forecasts indicating impressive growth from $276.88 billion in 2022 to $302.88 billion in 2023, reflecting a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.

This upward trajectory is expected to continue, culminating in an estimated market valuation of $404.75 billion by 2027. Key drivers of this market surge include technological advancements and a surge in construction spending.

Site Preparation Contractors: Paving the Way for Construction Excellence

Site preparation contractors play a pivotal role in ensuring that construction sites are meticulously prepared for building projects. These experts are responsible for strategic planning and execution, encompassing the placement of structures, roads, utilities, and other essential elements to ensure the safe and efficient completion of construction endeavors.

Leading Market Players

Prominent players in the site preparation contractors market include industry giants such as:

  • D H Griffin Wrecking Co Inc
  • Angel Brothers Enterprises Ltd
  • Plateau Excavation Inc
  • Bristol Site Contractors LLC
  • Penhall International Corp
  • Sherwood Construction Co Inc
  • Supreme Group Inc
  • Manafort Brothers Incorporated
  • Phillips & Jordan (P&J) Inc.
  • Ground Construction Ltd.
  • Keller Inc.
  • Keltbray Ltd.
  • Controlled Demolition Inc.
  • Modern Corporation
  • Phillips & Jordan Inc.

Embracing Technological Advancements

A noteworthy trend within the market is the escalating adoption of cutting-edge technology. Site preparation contractors are harnessing digital tools such as analytics software, drones, GPS, and 3D modeling software to revolutionize project planning and execution. These innovations result in enhanced precision, cost reduction, and expedited project completion times.

Reasons to Choose Market Insights:

  1. Global Perspective: Access comprehensive insights from a report covering 50+ geographies.
  2. Post-Pandemic Analysis: Understand the market's response to the COVID-19 pandemic as its impact wanes.
  3. Geopolitical Impacts: Assess the market's response to events like the Russia-Ukraine conflict and their indirect effects on agriculture, energy, and mineral commodity supply.
  4. Inflation Assessment: Measure the market's growth in the face of high global inflation.
  5. Regional Strategies: Develop tailored strategies for specific regions and countries based on local data and analysis.
  6. Growth Segment Identification: Pinpoint market segments with significant investment potential.
  7. Competitive Advantage: Utilize forecast data and insights into market drivers and trends to outperform competitors.
  8. Customer Understanding: Gain insights into customer preferences based on the latest market shares.
  9. Performance Benchmarking: Evaluate your performance against key competitors.
  10. Presentation Support: Utilize reliable data and analysis for internal and external presentations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Site Preparation Contractors Market Characteristics

3. Site Preparation Contractors Market Trends And Strategies

4. Site Preparation Contractors Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Site Preparation Contractors Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Site Preparation Contractors Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Site Preparation Contractors Market

5. Site Preparation Contractors Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Site Preparation Contractors Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Site Preparation Contractors Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Site Preparation Contractors Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Site Preparation Contractors Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Walk Behind Tillers
  • Handheld Trimmers
  • Handheld Augers

6.2. Global Site Preparation Contractors Market, Segmentation By Equipment, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Excavators
  • Loaders
  • Dump Trucks
  • Other Equipments

6.3. Global Site Preparation Contractors Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Industrial
  • Business
  • Services
  • Other Applications

6.4. Global Site Preparation Contractors Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Residential
  • Non-Residential

7. Site Preparation Contractors Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Site Preparation Contractors Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Site Preparation Contractors Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lnojy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

