Global Sixth Generation (6G) Wireless Market Report 2022: Network Optimization Beyond 5G will Rely Upon Smart Surfaces with 6G Networks and Devices Driving a $16 Billion Market by 2035

DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sixth Generation Wireless by 6G Tech Development (Investment, R&D and Testing) and 6G Market Commercialization (Infrastructure, Deployment, Apps and Services), Use Cases and Industry Verticals 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report also assesses 6G market commercialization including opportunities for infrastructure development and equipment deployment as well as a realization of applications and services.

The report also analyzes 6G market use cases by industry vertical. The report provides 6G market sizing for 2022 through 2030, with the lower end of the range focused primarily on technology development, and the latter end of the range focused on 6G market commercialization.

In its fourth year of analyzing the emerging six-generation wireless market, the publisher of this report is the leading market research company focused upon emerging 6G technologies, capabilities, solutions, applications and services.

This report edition expands upon previous analysis focused primarily upon emerging 6G technologies. This edition evaluates 6G development including technology investment, R&D, prototyping and testing.

Ongoing Study of Technologies Beyond 5G and Sixth Generation Wireless



Starting in 2018, we began to formulate a vision for wireless and networking beyond 5G. Working independently, we published our first 6G market research report titled Sixth Generation Cellular: Looking Beyond 5G to the 6G Technology Market in June 2019. This ground-breaking research represented an initial investigation into the upcoming 6G technology market. This research built upon our extensive analysis in LTE, 5G, and computing (core cloud, edge computing, HPC, and quantum), and other related areas such as artificial intelligence and AI support of other technologies.



6G Flagship, an organization funded in part by the Academy of Finland with an overall budget of 251 million Euros to study 6G from 2018 to 2026, published the white paper titled "Key Drivers and Research Challenges for 6G Ubiquitous Wireless Intelligence" in September 2019. This publisher subsequently became involved with efforts at the University of Oulu to develop a set of new white papers focused on various additional aspects of 6G.



This culminated in the publishing of "White Paper on 6G Networking" in June 2020. Written by an international expert group, and led by the Finnish 6G Flagship program, the paper sheds light on advanced features relevant to networking that are anticipated to shape the evolution beyond 5G, ultimately leading to 6G. Gerry Christensen, founder of the publishing firm, was one of the authors of the paper and his name is found among the contributors listed on the 6G Flagship website.



The involvement in 6G Flagship's efforts has both solidified its initial research findings as well as provided an opportunity to network with wireless and networking experts from industry and academia. This makes this publisher the foremost market research authority in the emerging area of 6G technology, solutions, applications and services.

Select Report Findings:

6G communication services will achieve initial commercialization during 2028 to 2030

Pre-commercial 6G infrastructure and testbeds market will reach nearly $5 billion by 2030

by 2030 The Asia Pacific region will lead 6G core and RF investment, followed by the US and Europe

region will lead 6G core and RF investment, followed by the US and 6G technologies are best characterized as ultra-secure, ultra-fast, ultra-reliable, and ultra-short-range oriented capabilities

Network optimization beyond 5G will rely upon smart surfaces with solutions for 6G networks and devices reaching $16 billion by 2035

by 2035 Post commercialization investment in 6G technologies will be dominated by short-range wireless use cases as well as peer-to-peer networking

6G wireless will drive a new wave of electronics innovation including device power management, miniaturization, networking, and edge computing

Communications with 6G will depend on device peering for short-chain connectivity for short-range communications and long-chain connectivity for front-haul and back-haul

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Defining 6G Wireless

2.2 6G Roadmap: Evolution to 6G Wireless Networks

2.3 Beyond 5G Evolution, 5G Context, and 6G

2.4 6G Network Elements

2.5 6G Features

2.6 6G Benefits

2.7 6G Growth Drivers

2.8 6G Market Challenges

2.9 6G Business Models

2.10 6G Value Chain

2.11 6G Economic and Cultural Impacts

2.12 6G Research Initiatives and Industry Development



3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 6G Spectrum Evolution

3.2 6G Network Management and Orchestration

3.3 6G Communication Infrastructure

3.4 6G Communication Technology

3.5 6G Enabling Technology

3.6 6G Infrastructure Market

3.7 6G R&D Investments

3.8 6G Testbeds for Technology Acceptance and Market Development

3.9 6G Solution Areas

3.10 6G Use Cases and Potential Applications

3.11 6G Synergies with Next Generation Computing



4.0 Company Analysis

4.1 AT&T

4.2 Autotalks

4.3 Broadcom Corporation

4.4 China Telecom

4.5 China Unicom

4.6 Cisco Systems

4.7 Corning Incorporated

4.8 DARPA

4.9 DeepSig

4.10 Ericsson

4.11 Facebook Connectivity

4.12 Federated Wireless

4.13 Fujitsu

4.14 Google

4.15 Huawei

4.16 InterDigital

4.17 Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

4.18 Keysight Technologies

4.19 LG Corporation

4.20 MediaTek

4.21 Motorola Solutions

4.22 Nanyang Technological University

4.23 National Science Foundation

4.24 Nokia (Bell Labs)

4.25 NEC Corporation

4.26 NTT DoCoMo

4.27 NVidia

4.28 NYU Wireless

4.29 Orange

4.30 NGMN Alliance

4.31 Qualcomm

4.32 Samsung Electronics

4.33 SK Telecom

4.34 T-Mobile

4.35 TU Braunschweig

4.36 ComSenTer (University of California)

4.37 University of Oulu (6G Flagship)

4.38 Virginia Diodes

4.39 National Instrument Corp.

4.40 Virginia Tech

4.41 Verizon Wireless

4.42 ZTE

4.43 Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited



5.0 6G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2030

5.1 6G Infrastructure Market 2024 - 2030

5.2 6G Infrastructure Unit Deployment 2024 - 2030

5.3 6G Testbeds Market 2024 - 2030

5.4 6G Investment 2022 - 2030



6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

6.3 Automotive Companies

6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

6.5 Communication Service Providers

6.6 Computing Companies

6.7 Data Analytics Providers

6.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

6.9 Networking Equipment Providers

6.10 Networking Security Providers

6.11 Semiconductor Companies

6.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

6.13 Software Providers

6.14 Smart City System Integrators

6.15 Automation System Providers

6.16 Social Media Companies

6.17 Telecom Operators

6.18 OTT Service Providers

6.19 Enterprise and Government



7.0 Appendix

7.1 5G Technologies in Support of 6G Evolution

7.2 5G Applications to Expedite 6G Evolution

7.3 5G Service Market 2022 - 2030

7.4 5G New Radio Application Market 2022 - 2030

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ea3wt3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets