Global Size of Crowdfunding Market Forecasted to Reach USD 28.2 Billion By 2028, With 11.8% CAGR Growth: Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, The global crowdfunding market was worth about 13.5 (USD billion) in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around 28.2 (USD billion) by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 11.8%.

Crowdfunding Market: Overview

Crowdfunding is the process of raising funds for a business, charitable cause, or project through little contributions from a substantial number of people. It offers financial assistance through a variety of methods, that includes equity investment, peer-to-peer lending, donation-based, reward-based, and hybrid models. It is typically carried out online via social networking forums and websites. Crowdfunding allows for direct market access and negates the need for venture capitalists or banks. When compared to traditional methods, it is considered a flexible, scalable, and effective fund-raising solution.

In response to the unexpected outbreak of COVID-19, many NGOs are raising funds by means of crowdfunding campaigns. These campaigns provide easy access to large networks of people and assist an entity in fundraising in a shorter period of time. Aside from that, the growing impact of social media is bolstering the growth of the crowdfunding market. Crowdfunding via these platforms allows the general public to provide responses and vital information on the advancement and demand for a new product. As a result, it is gaining traction in a variety of businesses to promote a concept, gauge audience interest, and pre-sell a commodity.

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Global Crowdfunding Market By Type (Donation, Equity Crowdfunding, Reward-Based Crowdfunding, and Others), By Sales Model (Reward, P2P Lending, Equity Investment, Hybrid, and Others), By Application (Healthcare, Technology, Product, Cultural Industries, and Others), By Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud), and By Region-Global and Regional Industry Trends, Market Insights, Data analysis, Historical Information, and Forecast 2022–2028" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Crowdfunding Market: Growth Drivers

The expansion of the market is aided by the use of social media platforms.

One of the main factors driving growth in the crowdfunding industry is free social media promotion. It enables you to pre-sell a commodity while also acting as a minimal marketing strategy. As a consequence, an effective crowdfunding campaign might achieve more than just raise funds. Such campaigns are low-priced and can reach out to a wide range of channels quickly.

Many crowdfunding initiatives use social media as a medium because it allows them to track referral traffic to websites. As a result, a company can freely endorse an idea on social media, which is supposed to drive the global crowdfunding market during the forecast period.

Crowdfunding Market: Restraints

Low investment liquidity, as well as regulatory constraints and associated risks in crowdfunding, are expected to stymie market growth.

Because securities bought through equity crowdfunding platforms are extremely volatile, exit alternatives are non-existent or limited, similar to those available to traditional venture capital investors. Because the company takes years to reach its potential, crowdfunding investors might just have to wait a few more years for their investments to pay off. Additionally, rising cases of crowdfunding fraud documented in numerous countries throughout the world, as well as the substantial dangers associated with these investments, are expected to stymie market expansion.

Crowdfunding Market: Opportunities

Crowdfunding is associated with a number of opportunities.

Crowdfunding platforms are increasingly being used by businesses not only to obtain financing but also as a marketing platform. Fundraisers can use crowdfunding for market testing, particularly in terms of pricing. In some cases, funders are offered the opportunity to pre-purchase commodities from a new venture. Fundraisers could thus project the potential performance of a particular venture through market prices and the volume of pre-sales over a limited time period.

Crowdfunding gives marketers the ability to use price discrimination. By strategically determining the crowdfunding campaign aim and pre-order price, marketers can persuade high-value customers to pay more for a product.

Crowdfunding projects provide fundraisers with an opportunity to get funders more engaged with the organization and its operational processes. Crowdfunding can be used for marketing purposes through "cause marketing," in which a brand or company uses crowdfunding to support a cause while also gaining sympathy from its target audience.

Fundraisers can solicit concepts from their target audience to develop new products or improve current ones. Because they are at the heart of the manufacturing process, this allows for a better link between the product and the target market.

Crowdfunding Market: Challenges

The potential disadvantages of crowdfunding for funders and fundraisers are difficult to assess.

Crowdfunding, particularly in developing countries, frequently lacks a legal framework for secure transactions. There is no regulation of crowdfunding in many emerging countries, which may increase the skepticism of prospective funders. The lack of available electronic payment options and restricted Internet connectivity is essential in the development of crowdfunding, which may limit the development of certain developing countries.

Social networking sites may be unable to garner the type of audience needed for particular projects. Fundraisers may jeopardize future investment opportunities if their crowdfunding campaigns perform poorly or projects develop a bad reputation on the platform. Because of the public and social essence of crowdfunding, ideas are vulnerable to being copied or stolen after being disclosed on a platform.

Funders may become especially skeptical due to certain fundraisers' lack of experience or competence. As a result, they may be reluctant to participate in a project with a low chance of success. Few cases of fraud have been reported worldwide to date, which can be a deterrent to funders' willingness to engage in crowdfunding campaigns.

Finally, the inherent risk of any project or type of investment is a potential deterrent to crowdfunding, particularly lending and equity-based crowdfunding models.

Global Crowdfunding Market: Segmentation

The global crowdfunding market is segregated on the basis of type, sales model, application, deployment type, and region.

By type, the market is divided into donation, equity crowdfunding, reward-based crowdfunding, and others. The majority of the market share is accounted for by reward-based crowdfunding, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

By sales model, the market is classified into reward, P2P lending, equity investment, hybrid, and others. During the projected period, the P2P lending prototype will make up a large portion of the crowdfunding market share. One of the driving factors in this segment is the ability to access funds for investing in scheduled events in a shorter period of time because P2P lenders liquidate the fund long before the loan's terms are up.

By application, the market is classified into healthcare, technology, product, cultural industries, and others. Cultural industries account for the majority of crowdfunding events and thus account for the majority of market share, which is projected to continue even during the forecast period, followed by technology.

By deployment type, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment makes up the majority of sales volume and is anticipated to grow throughout the forecast period. Because of the increased adoption of cloud-based services, improved security, and advancements in cloud computing, the cloud is by far the most widely used segment.

List of Key Players in Crowdfunding Market:

Gust

Crowdfunder

RocketHub

FirstGiving

Teespring

DonorsChoose.org

CircleUp

GiveForward

Fundable

YouCaring

IFunding

GoFundMe

Patreon

CrowdRise

Kiva

Kickstarter

Causes

FundRazr

Indiegogo.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Crowdfunding Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Crowdfunding Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Crowdfunding Market Industry?

What segments does the Crowdfunding Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Crowdfunding Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 13.5 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 28.2 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 11.8% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Payload and By Propulsion System Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Gust, Crowdfunder, RocketHub, FirstGiving, Teespring, DonorsChoose.org, CircleUp, GiveForward, Fundable, YouCaring, IFunding, GoFundMe, Patreon, CrowdRise, Kiva, Kickstarter, Causes, FundRazr, and Indiegogo. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/crowdfunding-market

Recent Developments

May 2020 : BuildHer, a crowdfunding platform for women of African descent based in the United Kingdom , has officially launched its service. BuildHer, which was founded in 2018, claims to provide disadvantaged young women in Kenya with accredited construction skills, resulting in changing male attitudes, increasing financial prosperity, and promoting gender equality in the construction industry.

BuildHer, a crowdfunding platform for women of African descent based in the , has officially launched its service. BuildHer, which was founded in 2018, claims to provide disadvantaged young women in with accredited construction skills, resulting in changing male attitudes, increasing financial prosperity, and promoting gender equality in the construction industry. April 2020 : Aescuvest International GmbH, a renowned crowdfunding platform operated by EIT Health in their Call4Ideas Campaign, seeks to aid start-ups and researchers in their efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve, thereby accelerating their market entry.

Regional Dominance:

North American region accounts for a sizable portion of the market.

Between 2022 and 2028, North America is projected to grow at the fastest rate, at 4.8%. Start-ups in the United States account for more than 17.5% of the total population, while start-ups in Canada account for 18.4% of the total population. As a result, there will be a huge opportunity for crowdfunding in North America. Furthermore, with the growing market for crowdfunding, this opportunity grows even more. As a result, over the forecast period, the region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest and most advanced region. By 2028, it is expected to account for the lion's share of global revenue.

As per the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, reward-based crowdfunding is the most popular crowdfunding model in China for participant numbers. Crowdfunding as a source of funding in China has grown and evolved at a breakneck pace. According to Advances in Crowdfunding Research and Practice, the primary focus of R & D for 95% of Asia Pacific reward-based crowdfunding forums is "media and promotion." As a result, there is a high demand for crowdfunding, which adds to the sales of the regional market.

Global Crowdfunding Market is segmented as follows:

Crowdfunding Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Donation

Equity Crowdfunding

Reward-Based Crowdfunding

Others

Crowdfunding Market: By Sales Model Outlook (2022-2028)

Reward

P2P Lending

Equity Investment

Hybrid

Others

Crowdfunding Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Healthcare

Technology

Product

Cultural Industries

Others

Crowdfunding Market: By Deployment Type Outlook (2022-2028)

On-Premise

Cloud

Crowdfunding Market: By End-user Outlook (2022-2028)

Providers

Home Care

Payers

Physicians

Crowdfunding Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

