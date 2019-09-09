Global Sizing Agents Market By Type (Natural & Synthetic), By Application (Textile & Fiber, Paper & Paperboard, Cosmetics, Food & Beverage & Others), By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America & Others), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5813151/?utm_source=PRN

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sizing agents market was valued at USD3.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD3.7 billion by 2024. Growth in the production of paper & related products as well as textile & clothing owing to rising demand from paper-based packaging industry and textile industry is expected to drive sizing agents market. Moreover, expansion of automotive, aerospace, and medical industries and shift from the traditional low-value textile to high-value textile products is further supporting the growth of global sizing agents market. Based on type, the market is segmented into natural and synthetic, wherein the natural segment is expected to be the major contributor to the growth of global sizing agents market during forecast period. The growth of the segment is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for natural sizing agents such as cotton, starch and its derivatives, among others. On the basis of application, textile & fiber segment is anticipated to be the largest contributor to the sizing agents market during forecast period owing to increasing global production of textile and clothing products. Furthermore, various physical properties of sizing agents help in strengthening of the yarn and impart abrasion resistance.

Among regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the significant share in global sizing agents market during forecast period, owing to shift of production facilities from Europe and North America to Asia-Pacific. India, Japan, China are the major contributors to the textile & clothing and paper & pulp production, which in turn, is expected to drive the sizing agents market in the region.

Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024





Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global sizing agents market.

• To forecast global sizing agents market based on type, application and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global sizing agents market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global sizing agents market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global sizing agents market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of sizing agents.

Some of the leading players in global sizing agents market are Kemira Oyj, Solenis, BASF, Omnova Solutions, Buckman, Pulcra Chemicals, Evonik Industries, Seiko PMC Corporation, Bodo Moller Chemie, Aries Chemical, among others.





The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in global sizing agents market.

The analyst calculated the market size of sizing agents using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecasted for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Sizing Agents manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Government and other regulatory bodies

• Research institutes and organizations

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global sizing agents market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Type:

o Natural

o Synthetic

• Market, by Application:

o Textile & Fiber

o Paper & Paperboard

o Cosmetics

o Food & Beverage

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

o Europe

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

France

Spain

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iran

Jordan



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global sizing agents market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5813151/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

