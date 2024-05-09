Global Skin Allergy Testing Market Expected to Reach $771.5 Million by 2028

The global skin allergy testing market is growing rapidly, driven by increasing awareness, technological advancements, and increasing prevalence of allergic diseases. The demand for skin allergy testing continues to grow as healthcare providers adopt innovative diagnostic methods.

BOSTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for Global Skin Allergy Testing Market is expected to grow from $560 million in 2023 and is projected to reach $771.5 million by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period."

The report provides an in-depth overview of the global skin allergy testing market and provides comprehensive insights into its dynamics and future trajectory till 2028. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth study of various dimensions of the market, profiling it by test type, applications, and end-users. The test type section includes the prick test, patch test, and intradermal test, but it is important to note that in vitro allergy testing is not considered. In terms of application, the market is segmented into allergic rhinitis, allergic asthma, drug allergy, allergic conjunctivitis, allergic reactions, etc. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive understanding of the diverse landscape of the Skin Allergy Testing market by segmenting end-users into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and other medical facilities.

The skin prick test segment largely dominates the skin allergy testing market as it is widely used as the primary method of allergy testing. Meanwhile, other application areas are expected to see the greatest growth in the coming period, mainly due to the increasing incidence of food allergies caused by the consumption of processed foods. Furthermore, the integration of automation in skin prick testing, fueled by technological advancements, may revolutionize the skin allergy testing landscape and is expected to drive significant market development soon.

To learn more about the Global Skin Allergy Testing Market Report, click here for details.

Key Drivers of the Global Skin Allergy Testing Market

Rising Incidence of Allergies: The incidence of allergic diseases has been steadily increasing worldwide, with conditions such as urticaria, atopic dermatitis, allergic conjunctivitis, and various food allergies contributing to this increase. In 2021, nearly one in three adults and more than one in four children in the United States reported suffering from seasonal allergies, eczema, or food allergies. As more people experience allergic reactions, there has been a corresponding increase in demand for allergy testing, including skin tests that can help identify specific allergens that cause allergy symptoms. Therefore, the skin allergy testing market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing prevalence of allergic diseases.

Increasing Awareness and Favorable Government Policies: Increased awareness of allergies and their health effects has increased patient education and proactive efforts to seek health care. Governments and healthcare institutions have recognized the importance of early allergy diagnosis and management, resulting in policies and initiatives encouraging healthcare providers to offer allergy testing services. As a result, clinics, hospitals, and diagnostic laboratories are increasingly using skin allergy testing as part of routine patient care. These joint efforts are helping to expand the global skin allergy testing market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Skin Allergy Testing Market Report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $528.3 million Market Size Forecast $771.5 million Growth Rate CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2028 Segment Covered By Test Type, Application, End User, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising Incidence of Allergies

Increasing Awareness and Favorable Government Policies

Segmentation Analysis:

Test Types : Skin allergy tests are different. A prick test involves placing an allergen on the skin and pricking it with a needle to see a reaction. Intradermal testing injects allergens under the skin to increase sensitivity. Patch testing uses patches containing allergens to detect contact allergies, such as reactions to metals or fragrances.





: Skin allergy tests are different. A prick test involves placing an allergen on the skin and pricking it with a needle to see a reaction. Intradermal testing injects allergens under the skin to increase sensitivity. Patch testing uses patches containing allergens to detect contact allergies, such as reactions to metals or fragrances. Applications : Skin allergy tests help diagnose various allergies. It is used to find triggers for nasal allergies (such as hay fever), manage asthma triggers, test for drug allergies, and determine the cause of eye irritation. It can even identify triggers for severe allergic reactions such as anaphylaxis.





: Skin allergy tests help diagnose various allergies. It is used to find triggers for nasal allergies (such as hay fever), manage asthma triggers, test for drug allergies, and determine the cause of eye irritation. It can even identify triggers for severe allergic reactions such as anaphylaxis. End Users: You can do skin allergies in hospitals, clinics, and professional diagnostic centers. These sites provide extensive allergies and controls. Checks can also be found in private practice or allergies.

This global skin allergy test market review contains extensive information and analysis that covers the following key questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the skin allergy testing market?

The global skin allergy testing market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% to reach $771.5 million by 2028 from $560 million in 2023.



What are the key factors driving the growth of the skin allergy testing market?

Key drivers of the skin allergy testing market are:

Rising incidence of allergies,

Increasing awareness and favorable government policies. What segments are covered in the skin allergy testing market?

The skin allergy testing market is segmented based on test type, application, end user, and region.



By test type, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?

The skin prick test segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028.



Which region has the highest market share in the skin allergy testing market?

Europe holds the highest share of the market.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

ALLERGY THERAPEUTICS

CHEMOTECHNIQUE MB DIAGNOSTICS AB

DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE

HAL ALLERGY B.V.

JUBILANT PHARMOVA LTD.

LINCOLN DIAGNOSTICS INC.

DIAGNOSTICS INC. SMARTPRACTICE.COM

STALLERGENES GREER

ALL CURE PHARMA

ALK-ABELLO A/S

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with BCC Research.

For further information or to make a purchase, please get in touch with [email protected].

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St. Ste 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA

Email: [email protected],

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BCC Research LLC