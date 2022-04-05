Global Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Screening Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The skin cancer diagnostics market is projected to reach US$ US$ 5,480.45 million by 2028 from US$ 3,364.46 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2028.

The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The market's growth is attributed to the increasing incidence of skin cancer and launch of new products. However, the barriers to early skin cancer diagnostics in low and middle-income countries hampers the market growth.



The surge in awareness is primarily attributed to the support provided by various governments through awareness and prevention campaigns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its partners conduct monitoring of skin cancer cases, their research, provide education, and interventions for skin cancer. The monitoring is achieved through national surveys - such as the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System and National Health Interview Survey.

These surveys assist in assessing the prevalence of sunburn and sun-protective behaviors to help prevent skin cancer. Countries such as the UK and the Netherlands have also taken initiatives for promoting the early diagnosis of skin cancer. In 2007, the Early Diagnostics Program was initiated at Cancer Research UK, as part of the National Awareness and Early Diagnosis Initiative (NAEDI) for England. Similarly, in July 2011, the Skin Cancer Prevention Strategy and Action Plan (2011-2021) was launched in Northern Ireland, with a major focus on the prevention and early detection of skin cancer in the region. Thus, governments' efforts to control mortalities associated with skin cancer are likely to provide significant opportunities to the skin cancer diagnostics market players in the coming years.



Based on type, the global skin cancer diagnostics market has been segmented into melanoma and non-melanoma. The non-melanoma segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on screening type, the market is segmented into blood tests, dermatoscopy, imaging tests, lymph node biopsy, and skin biopsy. The skin biopsy segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register a high CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



