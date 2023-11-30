Global Skin Lighteners Strategic Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Manufacturers Seek New Growth Avenues in Developed Markets, Total Body Whitening Products Emerge as Potential Areas of Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Skin Lighteners - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Skin Lighteners Market to Reach $15.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Skin Lighteners estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the Skin Lighteners market, including data on annual sales in US$ Thousand and percentage CAGR for the years 2022 through 2030, a historic review covering the years 2014 through 2021, and a 16-year perspective with a percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

Creams, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Cleansers segment is estimated at 8.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $341.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR

Similar analyses are provided for Creams, Cleansers, Masks, and Other Product Types across various geographic regions. Additionally, the report presents a summary of the Skin Lighteners market analysis, including annual sales figures from 2014 to 2030. These findings offer a comprehensive overview of the market's past, current, and future performance.



The Skin Lighteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$341.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Beauty and Personal Care Industry Comes Under Tremendous Stress Due to Pandemic

Pandemic-Induced Reduction in Consumer Spending Affects Sales of Skin Lighteners: % Change in Consumer Spending in Select Regions/Countries for 2020

Skin Lighteners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Skin Color: Physiology & Disorders

Melanin: The Pigment of Skin Color

Physiology Behind Skin Darkening

Skin Pigmentation Disorders

An Introduction to Skin Lightening/Whitening

Skin Lightening/Whitening - A Definition

Functioning Mechanism of Skin Lightening Products

Skin Lightening Ingredients: An Overview

Issues with Select Actives in Skin Lighteners

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Creams Lead the Global Skin Lightening Market

Synthetic Products Lead, Natural Products Poised for High Growth

Developing Regions Present Promising Growth Opportunities for Skin Lightening Products

Competition

Brands Change Product Positioning Strategies Amidst Concerns over Discrimination Against Colored Population

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Culture & Ethnicity Shape the Skin Lighteners Landscape

Women of Color Spent Significantly on Lightening Creams

Manufacturers Seek New Growth Avenues in Developed Markets

Total Body Whitening Products Emerge as Potential Areas of Growth

Women: An Important Consumer Cluster for Skin Lightening/Whitening Products

Growing Participation of Women in Workforce Augurs Well for Skin Lighteners Market: Women as % of Labor Force by Region (2020)

Women No Longer the Only Target Market

Rising Interest of Men in Beauty and Cosmetic Products: Skin Lightening Market to Benefit

Global Male Grooming Products Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

New Breed of "Metrosexuals" Spur Growth

Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients Continue to Find Favor

Global Skin Lightening Products Market by Nature of Ingredient (in %) for 2020

Trend towards Organic Skin Care Products Fuel Interest in Organic Skin Lightening Products

Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Rise in Demand for Innovative Ingredients for Skin Lightening

Growing Sales of Anti-Aging Products Augurs Well for Skin Lighteners Market

Expanding Anti-Aging Products Presents Market Opportunities: Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Skin Bleaching Products: Commanding Significant Market in Asia

Physician-Dispensed Skin Brightening and Lightening Products: Opportunities for Growth

Combination of Ingredients Provide Better Results

Skin Lightening Injections: A Shocking Craze

Online Sales of Skin Lightening Products Register Strong Growth

Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Use of Mercury in Skin Lightening Products and the Resultant Issues

Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients: Major Areas of Concern

of Concern Expanding Urban and Middle Class Population to Drive Market Growth

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 123 Featured)

Amway Corporation

Beiersdorf AG

Allergan PLC

CavinKare Pvt., Ltd.

Agarwal Herbal Products

Amorepacific Corporation

Aveda Corporation

Aryanveda Cosmeceuticals

Celblos Dermal Research Center Pte., Ltd.

Anna Lotan Bio-Cosmetic Laboratories Ltd.

Alban Muller International

Biocosmetic Research Labs (Black Opal)

Bio Veda Action Research Co.

Atomy America Inc.

CENTOUNO COSMETICA S.r.l.

