Global Skin Lighteners Strategic Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Manufacturers Seek New Growth Avenues in Developed Markets, Total Body Whitening Products Emerge as Potential Areas of Growth

Global Skin Lighteners Market to Reach $15.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Skin Lighteners estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The report encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the Skin Lighteners market, including data on annual sales in US$ Thousand and percentage CAGR for the years 2022 through 2030, a historic review covering the years 2014 through 2021, and a 16-year perspective with a percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.
Creams, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Cleansers segment is estimated at 8.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $341.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR
Similar analyses are provided for Creams, Cleansers, Masks, and Other Product Types across various geographic regions. Additionally, the report presents a summary of the Skin Lighteners market analysis, including annual sales figures from 2014 to 2030. These findings offer a comprehensive overview of the market's past, current, and future performance.
The Skin Lighteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$341.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Beauty and Personal Care Industry Comes Under Tremendous Stress Due to Pandemic
- Pandemic-Induced Reduction in Consumer Spending Affects Sales of Skin Lighteners: % Change in Consumer Spending in Select Regions/Countries for 2020
- Skin Lighteners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Skin Color: Physiology & Disorders
- Melanin: The Pigment of Skin Color
- Physiology Behind Skin Darkening
- Skin Pigmentation Disorders
- An Introduction to Skin Lightening/Whitening
- Skin Lightening/Whitening - A Definition
- Functioning Mechanism of Skin Lightening Products
- Skin Lightening Ingredients: An Overview
- Issues with Select Actives in Skin Lighteners
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Creams Lead the Global Skin Lightening Market
- Synthetic Products Lead, Natural Products Poised for High Growth
- Developing Regions Present Promising Growth Opportunities for Skin Lightening Products
- Competition
- Brands Change Product Positioning Strategies Amidst Concerns over Discrimination Against Colored Population
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Culture & Ethnicity Shape the Skin Lighteners Landscape
- Women of Color Spent Significantly on Lightening Creams
- Manufacturers Seek New Growth Avenues in Developed Markets
- Total Body Whitening Products Emerge as Potential Areas of Growth
- Women: An Important Consumer Cluster for Skin Lightening/Whitening Products
- Growing Participation of Women in Workforce Augurs Well for Skin Lighteners Market: Women as % of Labor Force by Region (2020)
- Women No Longer the Only Target Market
- Rising Interest of Men in Beauty and Cosmetic Products: Skin Lightening Market to Benefit
- Global Male Grooming Products Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- New Breed of "Metrosexuals" Spur Growth
- Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients Continue to Find Favor
- Global Skin Lightening Products Market by Nature of Ingredient (in %) for 2020
- Trend towards Organic Skin Care Products Fuel Interest in Organic Skin Lightening Products
- Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Rise in Demand for Innovative Ingredients for Skin Lightening
- Growing Sales of Anti-Aging Products Augurs Well for Skin Lighteners Market
- Expanding Anti-Aging Products Presents Market Opportunities: Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Skin Bleaching Products: Commanding Significant Market in Asia
- Physician-Dispensed Skin Brightening and Lightening Products: Opportunities for Growth
- Combination of Ingredients Provide Better Results
- Skin Lightening Injections: A Shocking Craze
- Online Sales of Skin Lightening Products Register Strong Growth
- Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Use of Mercury in Skin Lightening Products and the Resultant Issues
- Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients: Major Areas of Concern
- Expanding Urban and Middle Class Population to Drive Market Growth
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 123 Featured)
- Amway Corporation
- Beiersdorf AG
- Allergan PLC
- CavinKare Pvt., Ltd.
- Agarwal Herbal Products
- Amorepacific Corporation
- Aveda Corporation
- Aryanveda Cosmeceuticals
- Celblos Dermal Research Center Pte., Ltd.
- Anna Lotan Bio-Cosmetic Laboratories Ltd.
- Alban Muller International
- Biocosmetic Research Labs (Black Opal)
- Bio Veda Action Research Co.
- Atomy America Inc.
- CENTOUNO COSMETICA S.r.l.
