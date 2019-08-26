Global Skin Lightening Products Market is Expected to Reach $8011.17 Million by 2026

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Skin Lightening Products Market is accounted for $4075.00 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $8011.17 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the Skin Lightening Products market include VLCC Health Care Limited, Unilever PLC, Shiseido Company, Procter & Gamble Company, Lotus Herbals Private Limited, L'Oreal S.A., Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Clarins Group, Beiersdorf AG, and Avon Products.

Increasing consumer consciousness in regards to their physical appearance and rising demand for skincare products especially based on natural and organic ingredients are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, government regulations on the product are one of the restraining factors for the market. Moreover, lifestyle changes coupled with increasing disposable income is providing ample opportunities for market growth.

Skin lightening product includes synthetic and natural products that help the skin tone and gives an even skin appearance by lessening the melanin content in the skin. Skin lightening products are accessible in the market in various forms such as scrubs, cleansers, toners, face masks, etc., that treat skin issues such as acne scars, age spots, freckles, and others.

Based on the Product, Cream and Lotion segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the rising importance of natural ingredients that help to avoid skin dryness and to improve skin quality as it offers easy application. Creams will be light-weight, non-oily, and are more easily absorbed into the skin.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing grooming awareness among individuals coupled with the increase in the number of multi-brand specialty stores in the region and improving lifestyles of the consumers along with the increasing per capita disposable income of the consumers.

Natures Covered:

Synthetic

Natural/ Herbal

Organic

Price Ranges Covered:

Premium

Mid-Range

Economical

Products Covered:

Foam

Gel

Scrub

Cream and Lotion

Serum and Toner

Distribution Channels Covered:

Pharmacy

Hypermarket/Supermarket

E-Retailer

Specialty Outlet

Convenience Store

Beauty Salon

End Users Covered:

Men

Women

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

