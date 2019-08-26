Global Skin Lightening Products Market is Expected to Reach $8011.17 Million by 2026
Aug 26, 2019, 11:00 ET
GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Skin Lightening Products Market is accounted for $4075.00 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $8011.17 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.
Some of the key players profiled in the Skin Lightening Products market include VLCC Health Care Limited, Unilever PLC, Shiseido Company, Procter & Gamble Company, Lotus Herbals Private Limited, L'Oreal S.A., Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Clarins Group, Beiersdorf AG, and Avon Products.
Increasing consumer consciousness in regards to their physical appearance and rising demand for skincare products especially based on natural and organic ingredients are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, government regulations on the product are one of the restraining factors for the market. Moreover, lifestyle changes coupled with increasing disposable income is providing ample opportunities for market growth.
Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/skin-lightening-products-market/request-sample
Skin lightening product includes synthetic and natural products that help the skin tone and gives an even skin appearance by lessening the melanin content in the skin. Skin lightening products are accessible in the market in various forms such as scrubs, cleansers, toners, face masks, etc., that treat skin issues such as acne scars, age spots, freckles, and others.
Based on the Product, Cream and Lotion segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the rising importance of natural ingredients that help to avoid skin dryness and to improve skin quality as it offers easy application. Creams will be light-weight, non-oily, and are more easily absorbed into the skin.
Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/skin-lightening-products-market
By Geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing grooming awareness among individuals coupled with the increase in the number of multi-brand specialty stores in the region and improving lifestyles of the consumers along with the increasing per capita disposable income of the consumers.
Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/skin-lightening-products-market
Natures Covered:
- Synthetic
- Natural/ Herbal
- Organic
Price Ranges Covered:
- Premium
- Mid-Range
- Economical
Products Covered:
- Foam
- Gel
- Scrub
- Cream and Lotion
- Serum and Toner
Distribution Channels Covered:
- Pharmacy
- Hypermarket/Supermarket
- E-Retailer
- Specialty Outlet
- Convenience Store
- Beauty Salon
End Users Covered:
- Men
- Women
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC
Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile
About Stratistics MRC
We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.
Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.
Contact Info:
Name: James Lamb
Email: sales@strategymrc.com
Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd
Phone: +1-301-202-5929
Website: https://www.strategymrc.com
SOURCE Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd
Share this article