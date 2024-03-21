Global Skin Toner Market Analysis Report, 2023-2024 and 2029 - Dermatologist Recommendations Drive Consumer Adoption of Skin Toners Worldwide

DUBLIN, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Skin Toner Market: Analysis By Type, By Category, By Distribution Channel, By Region Size and Trends with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global skin toners market was valued at US$1.31 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$1.73 billion by 2029. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 4.8% during the forecasted period of 2024-2029.

The global skin toners market is extremely competitive and consists of various global and regional players. Major players in the market are increasingly focusing on expanding their market share by adopting various key development strategies including smart mergers and acquisitions, collaborations & strategic partnerships. They are also investing in research & development to launch innovative, certified organic, cruelty-free, and vegan products to meet the changing requirements of consumers.

Looking ahead, the skin toners market is expected to continue its growth trajectory for several reasons. One notable aspect of the skin toners market is the growing awareness regarding skincare and protection among the millennial population, across the world, in the recent years. Dermatologists have recommended the use of skin toners to combat all kinds of acne and oil skin-related issues. Furthermore, the increasing use of make-up products including sunscreen among both men and women is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth over the next few years.

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region led the skin toners market, propelled by vast population of young consumers in countries like India and China along with rising skin care awareness and increasing income levels. Additionally, companies in the Asia-Pacific region are maintaining their cutting-edge innovation in product development is expected to offer new opportunities are expected to create consumer awareness about skin toners, thus, anticipated to augment the skin toners market growth.

During 2024-2029, the US is forecasted to maintain its lead within North America. Consumers in the US are spending more on cosmetics and personal care products. As a result, their buying habits and patterns are the main elements, directly fueling the adoption of skin toners in the US. The US market is further divided based on the form namely, Fluid and Mist.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

The treatment toners segment held the highest share of the market. Treatment toners usually contain ingredients such as niacinamide, salicylic acid, glycolic acids, and natural extracts that assist in treating specific skin conditions. Many specialists recommend these skin toners as a means of treating various skin conditions, including acne and pimples, which is in increasing their demand among individuals with acne prone skin. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the rising awareness of skincare products among young generation would accelerate market expansion.

The conventional category held the highest share in the market as the products in conventional skin toners are generally chemical-based and are comparatively cheaper as compared to organic counterparts, making it affordable and easily available among consumers. Increasing beauty consciousness among female population, rising skin care awareness in young population along with regular use of conventional toners to protect skin and maintain skin health, are expected to drive revenue growth in this segment.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment held the largest share of the market in 2023. Supermarkets and hypermarkets offer significant advantages to consumers, such as freedom of selection, lower prices, and high visibility of international brands, which makes them a suitable platform for all customers of all types of skincare products. Moreover, they offer products at discounted prices in comparison to other stores within the same industry. These factors play a vital role in boosting the adoption rate of skin toners.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increasing Beauty Consciousness Among Female Population

Growing Influence of Social Media

Rising Income Levels

Surging Preference for Organic Skincare Products

Escalating Awareness of Skincare Among All Age Groups

Challenges

Ingredients Restrictions & Regulatory Constraints

Product Efficacy and Misinformation

Threat From Counterfeit Products

Market Trends

Surging Trend of Diversity and Inclusivity

Accelerating Popularity of Online Shopping and E-Commerce Platforms

Evolving Global Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry

Increasing Celebrity Endorsements

Availability of Innovative and Advanced Toners

Competitive Landscape:

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Company

L'Oreal S.A.

Shiseido Company Limited

Johnson & Johnson

The Clorox Company (Burt's Bees, Inc.)

Kose Corporation

Unilever PLC

Kao Corporation

Coty Inc.

The Body Shop International Ltd.

Lush Retail Ltd.

Dickinson Brands Inc.

