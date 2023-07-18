Global Skincare Technology Analysis Report 2023: Burgeoning Opportunities in the Emergence of Non-Invasive Technologies, including HIFU, Stem Cell Therapies, and Q-Switch Lasers in Skin Brightening

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities Defining the Future of Skincare Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study sheds light on technology and industry trends, stakeholder ecosystems and technical aspects of emerging ingredients, and viable growth opportunities for developing skin brightening and anti-aging product segments.

The skincare industry is witnessing a dynamic shift as stakeholders seek innovative ingredients that offer established biocompatibility and demonstrated effectiveness in areas such as skin lightening and anti-aging.

Among the emerging ingredients, hyaluronic acid, phytoextracts, vitamins, antioxidants, AHAs, and probiotics are gaining attention as promising actives capable of healing the skin and inhibiting melanogenesis for anti-aging and lightening purposes.

These ingredients are particularly valued when they occur naturally or undergo minimal processing, reflecting the industry's focus on safe and sustainable skincare solutions.

R&D teams of personal care companies seek to speed up extraction and processing of plant and marine-based actives as well as expand the potential of ingredients like hyaluronic acid, which can act as a molecular sponge holding up to 1,000 times its weight in water for skin hydrating and anti-aging benefits.

Researchers test probiotics and genobiotics for their ability to restore skin pH, reduce oxidative stress, and combat the effects of sun damage from UV light. Amino acids and peptides, coenzyme Q10, botanical and marine ingredients, and vitamins are other ingredients also gaining traction in the market.

To answer whether these ingredients represent the future of sustainable skincare requires companies to adopt biotechnology processes and fermentation processes that do not compromise efficacy.

Companies are investigating simulation or mimicking natural processes in a fully controlled manner using plant, microbiological, or cellular-based ingredients. Skincare companies also leverage technology licensing and partnerships with research institutes and start-ups to develop ingredients that can bridge the gap between science and traditional medicine.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Technologies Influencing the Future of Skincare

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Skin Brightening Trends Focus on Improving the Performance of Singular High-performance Ingredients

Anti-aging Skincare Trends Focus on Multifunctional, Robust, and High-performance Ingredients and At-home Technologies

Skincare Products With Potentially Negative Impacts of Cytotoxicity and Ingredient Insolubility

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Research Scope

Research Scope and Key Questions the Study Will Answer

3. Skincare Landscape

Anti-aging and Brightening Skincare Ingredients Show Strong Patent Growth

Explorative Research in Conjugation and Botanicals for New Ingredient Development Can Help Address Issues

Factors Influencing Ingredients Development and Adoption

Regulatory Scenario

Key Regulations and Standards Focusing on Ingredient Safety

4. Technology Advances in Skin Brightening

Amino Acids and Synthetic Peptides Overcoming Melasma Effects

CoQ10 Inhibiting the Synthesis of B16 Cell Melanin

Marine Ingredients with Antioxidants Inhibiting Melanin Formation

Probiotics, Prebiotics, and Postbiotics Balancing Skin Microbiome

Botanical Ingredients Suppressing Melanin Formation Without Harming the Skin

Vitamins for Skin Nutrition and Brightening via Exfoliation

Nanocapsules and Additives Delivering Ingredients for Brightening

New Exploratory Ingredients for Skin Lightening

Although Hydroquinone Remains Dominant, New Brightening Ingredients are Emerging

5. Futuristic Ingredients in Skin Anti-aging

HA Replenishing Skin Moisture for Anti-aging

CoQ10 Improving Enzymatic Activity for Cell Energy Synthesis

AHAs Working at Epidermal and Dermal Levels to Treat Wrinkles

Probiotics, Prebiotics, and Postbiotics Combating Free Radicals

Botanical Ingredients with Antioxidant Properties Reversing Skin Aging

Ceramides Creating a Barrier to Maintain Skin's Moisture

Vegan and Animal Collagen Supporting Skin Elasticity and Hydration

Research on New Ingredients in Skincare to Reverse Skin Aging

HA and CoQ10 are the Most Promising Ingredients

6. Funding and Investment Analysis

Investors Bet Big on Skin Brightening and Anti-aging Ingredients to Reinforce Sustainability in Cosmetics

VC and IPO Strategies Prominent in Skin Brightening and Anti-aging Owing to Potential Unicorns Innovating in the Space

Funding Primarily Targets New Ingredient Innovation

Skincare Companies Prominent Beneficiaries of Ingredients Research

Private Funding and Grants from Governments Encourage the Development of High-performance Ingredients in Skincare

7. Future Outlook

Cosmetics Ingredients Sector Will Become More Digitized and Personalized in the Next 5 Years

Apart from Ingredients, Technology and Digitalization Will Play a Pivotal Role in Delivering Flawless Skin

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Delivery Technologies Using Innovative Materials and Approaches for the Targeted Release of Ingredients

Senotherapeutics to Improve Anti-aging and Nourish the Skin at Genetic Levels

Emergence of Non-Invasive Technologies, including HIFU, Stem Cell Therapies, and Q-Switch Lasers in Skin Brightening

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k4n4aj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets