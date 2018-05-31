Global SLAM Technology Market Anticipated to Reach $8.23 Billion by 2027, Reports BIS Research

According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled "Global SLAM Technology Market, Analysis & Forecast, 2018 - 2027", the global SLAM technology market is expected to reach $8.23 billion by 2027 growing at the CAGR of 66.6% from 2017 to 2027. Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) is used in computer vision technologies that receive the visual data from the physical world with the help of numerous sensors installed in the devices. The SLAM technology converts this data into a dotted map on screen which makes it easier for the machines to understand and interpret this data through visual points. The SLAM technology is used across a number of platforms that include robot, unmanned aerial vehicle, augmented reality, and autonomous vehicle, among others. The end-user across which SLAM technology has been adopted include commercial, residential, manufacturing and logistics, and military, among others. The global SLAM technology market is driven by many factors such as an increase in the demand for various end-user products in numerous applications including drones, robots, and autonomous vehicles, among others.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg )



Browse 20 market Data Tables and 131 Figures spread through 198 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global SLAM Technology Market, Analysis & Forecast, 2018 - 2027"

The research in the SLAM technology has been taking place since several decades, but the technology has gained traction in the past few years only due to renewed interest of tech giants including Apple Inc. and Google Inc. Also, growing research activity in the end-user industries in the recent years is expected to help the technology realize its potential in the medium term.

SLAMcore Limited, NavVis Gmbh, Inc., Wikitude GmbH., Dibotics, GESTALT Robotics GmbH, Parrot SA, Fetch Robotics Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Aethon Inc., Apple Inc., Google Inc., and KUKA AG are some of the leading companies that develop SLAM technology to integrate it in their products or provide it to other industries for different applications.

Based on the end-users, the SLAM technology is used in commercial, household, manufacturing and logistics, and military. The SLAM technology is for the application of localization and mapping across these end-users.

Household end-users are expected to account for the highest revenue during the forecast period. The market share of autonomous vehicles platform is anticipated to increase considerably during the forecast period.

According to Gaurav Shukla, analyst at BIS Research, "The SLAM technology is on the cusp of becoming a widespread technology across different platforms. The adoption of this technology across robots and UAVs is substantially on the rise for the past few years, and now its penetration across augmented reality and the autonomous vehicle is also increasing. The North American region is predominant in terms of adoption, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. This geographical split is anticipated to continue for the forecast period."

Request Sample Pages: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=519&type=download

The market report provides a detailed analysis of the recent trends influencing the market, along with a comprehensive study of the future trends and developments. It also includes a competitive analysis of the leading players in the industry, including corporate overview, financials, financial summary, and SWOT analysis. The segmentation has been done on the basis of end-users: commercial, household, manufacturing and logistics, and military. Based on the platform the market is segmented into robots, unmanned aerial vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and augmented reality. The report also includes a comprehensive section on the geographical analysis including country analysis for more than 11 different countries.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 50 players in the SLAM technology ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 16 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles around 20 companies which include Aethon Inc., Amazon Robotics LLC, Apple Inc., Ascending Technology GmbH, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Dibotics, Fetch Robotics, Inc., GESTALT Robotics GmbH, Google LLC, Kuka AG, Locus Robotics, NAVVIS, mobile Industrial Robots ApS, Omron Adept Technology, Parrot SA, SLAMcore Limites, SMP Robotics, The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Vecna, Vision Robotics Corporation, and Wikitude GmbH. Some other key players in the market include ARreverie Technology, Artisense Corporation, Beijing Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd., Blue Vision Labs, Facebook, Inc., GeoSLAM Ltd., Inkonova, Intel Germany GmbH, Intellias ltd., Kudan, Magic Leap, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Omnipresent Robot Technologies Pvt Ltd, Rethink Robotics, Inc., Shanghai Slamtec Co., Ltd., Skydio, Inc., uSens Inc., XMotors.ai, VIAMETRIS, and VisionStar Information Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. among others.

Key questions answered in the report:

• What are the primary market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global SLAM technology market?

• How the SLAM technology market is evolving and what is its scope in the future?

• What was the total revenue generated in the global SLAM technology market in 2017, what is the forecasted market value from 2018 to 2027?

• What was the market share of the leading segments in the global SLAM technology market in 2017 and what will be the share in 2027?

• How will each segment of the global SLAM technology market grow during the forecast period and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2027?

• What was the total revenue generated in the SLAM technology market by end-user in 2017, what is the forecasted market value from 2018 to 2027?

• Which SLAM technology end-users (commercial, household, manufacturing and logistics, and military) will dominate the market in the coming years?

• What was the total revenue generated in the SLAM technology market by platform in 2017, what is the forecasted market value from 2018 to 2027?

• Which SLAM technology platform will grow with the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period?

• How will the industry evolve during the forecast period between 2018 and 2027?

• What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

• Which geographical location will dominate the SLAM technology market?

• What is the competitive strength of the key players in the SLAM technology market?

Related Reports:

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm which focuses on those emerging trends in technology which are likely to disrupt the dynamics of the market.

With over 150 market research reports published annually, BIS Research focuses on Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace and Agriculture and other key industries that are seeing rapid technological disruption.

Our in-depth market intelligence reports focus on the market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision making for senior management.



Contact:

Bhavya Banga

Email: media@bisresearch.com

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 315,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686



Visit our Blog @ http://bisresearch.com/blog/

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/3720474

Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch

SOURCE BIS Research