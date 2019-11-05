Global Slaughtering Equipment Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Slaughtering Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.4%. Semi-automated, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.6 Billion by the year 2025, Semi-automated will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$82.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$65.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Semi-automated will reach a market size of US$302.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$670.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Asena Ltd. (Azerbaijan); BANSS Schlacht-und Foerdertechnik GmbH; Bayle S.A; Best & Donovan; Blasau; Brower Equipment; CTB, Inc.; Dhopeshwar Engineering Pvt. Ltd.; Industries Riopel Inc.; Jarvis Equipment Pvt. Ltd.; LIMOS d.o.o. ; Marel; Meatek Food Machineries India Pvt., Ltd.; Prime Equipment Group, Inc.; Rud.Baader GmbH+Co.KG







IV. COMPETITION



ASENA LTD.

BANSS SCHLACHT-UND FOERDERTECHNIK GMBH

BAYLE S.A

BEST & DONOVAN

BLASAU

BROWER EQUIPMENT

CTB

DHOPESHWAR ENGINEERING PVT. LTD.

INDUSTRIES RIOPEL

JARVIS EQUIPMENT PVT.

LIMOS D.O.O.

MEATEK FOOD MACHINERIES INDIA PVT.

PRIME EQUIPMENT GROUP, INC.

RUD.BAADER GMBH+CO.KG



V. CURATED RESEARCH

