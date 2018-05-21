Global Slaughtering Equipment Market to Reach $8.28 Billion by 2023 - Driven by Growth of Fast Food and Restaurant Chains

DUBLIN, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Slaughtering Equipment Market by Type (Stunning, Killing, Cut-up, Deboning & Skinning, Evisceration), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Bovine, Seafood), Automation (Fully Automated, Semi-automated), Process Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The slaughtering equipment market is projected to reach USD 8.28 Billion by 2023 from USD 6.62 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.56%. Increase in demand for processed meat, lenient trade policies, and an increase in meat exports are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the demand for slaughtering equipment.
Based on livestock, the slaughtering equipment market has been segmented into poultry, swine, bovine, seafood, and others, which include ovine and caprine. The poultry segment dominated the global slaughtering equipment market in 2017, and this trend is expected to continue through the forecast period. The demand for poultry has been growing significantly worldwide, which led to an increase in demand for poultry slaughtering equipment such as killing, cut-up, deboning & skinning, and evisceration equipment. Most large-scale poultry meat producers use automated poultry slaughtering line for high capacity production.
On the basis of automation, the slaughtering equipment market has been segmented into fully automated line and semi-automated line. The semi-automated line method segment dominated the global slaughtering equipment market in 2017. Semi-automatic slaughtering lines consist of some automatic machines as well as manual labor-oriented processes during slaughtering. Semi-automated lines have lower initial investments and require low maintenance costs, which are its main advantages over automated slaughtering equipment.
North America is expected to account for the largest share in the global slaughtering equipment market through 2023, owing to urbanization and growth of fast food and restaurant chains. Industry players in the North American region address consumer demand for processed meat to cater to the demand of various consumers in the region. This has resulted in the innovation of various slaughtering equipment such as stunners and deboning & skinning equipment by various companies. Manufacturers in the US are utilizing an optimized approach to deliver slaughtering equipment on time in order to meet the demand for meat products in the market
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global slaughtering equipment market during the forecast period, owing to the rise in meat consumption, population growth, and increase in awareness about quality and hygienic meat products in the region. High consumption of meat in urban areas and the increase in demand for processed meat products drive the growth of the slaughtering equipment market in the region.
Market consolidation is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the slaughtering equipment market, globally. The slaughtering industry has been experiencing consolidation during the last few decades (20-30 years), which has had a relative effect on the slaughtering equipment industry. Globally, leading slaughterhouses process a large number of livestock with their high production capacity slaughtering equipment; this results in low cost of production per unit when compared to the small and local slaughterhouses.
The key players in the global slaughtering equipment market include Marel (Iceland), BADDER Group (Denmark), BAYLE SA (France), Prime Equipment Group (US), CTB (US), Brower Equipment (US), Jarvis Equipment (India), Industries Riopel (Canada), ASENA (Azerbaijan), Dhopeshwar Engineering Private Limited (India), Meatek Food Machineries (India), BANSS (Germany), Limos (Slovenia), Best & Donovan (US), and Blasau (Spain).
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Periodization Considered
1.4 Currency
1.5 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2 Top-Down Approach
2.3 Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations
2.4.1 Assumptions
2.4.2 Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Slaughtering Equipment Market
4.2 Slaughtering Equipment Market Size, By Type, 2018 vs 2023
4.3 Slaughtering Equipment Market Size, By Automation, 2017
4.4 Slaughtering Equipment Market Share, By Livestock, 2018 vs 2023
4.5 Slaughtering Equipment Market, By Process Type
4.6 North America: Slaughtering Equipment Market, By Type & Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growth of Fast Food and Restaurant Chains
5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in the Slaughtering Equipment Industry
5.2.1.3 Increase in Demand for Processed Meat
5.2.1.4 Lenient Trade Policies and Increase in Meat Exports
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Market Consolidation
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growth Opportunities in Developing Markets
5.2.3.2 Slaughterhouse Upgradation With Advanced Slaughtering Equipment
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Capital Investments & Infrastructural Challenges
6 Slaughtering Equipment Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Stunning
6.2.1 Electrical Stunning
6.2.2 Controlled Atmosphere Stunning
6.3 Killing
6.4 Cut-Up
6.5 Deboning & Skinning
6.6 Evisceration
6.7 Others
7 Slaughtering Equipment Market, By Automation
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Fully Automated Line
7.3 Semi-Automated Line
8 Slaughtering Equipment Market, By Livestock
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Poultry
8.2.1 Chicken
8.2.2 Duck
8.2.3 Other Poultry
8.3 Swine
8.4 Bovine
8.4.1 Cow
8.4.2 Buffalo
8.5 Seafood
8.5.1 Fish
8.5.2 Other Seafood
8.6 Other Livestock
9 Slaughtering Equipment Market, By Process Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Line Slaughter
9.3 Batch Slaughter
9.4 Small-Sized Slaughter
10 Slaughtering Equipment Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 France
10.3.3 Russia
10.3.4 Spain
10.3.5 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Australia & New Zealand
10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Rest of South America
10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10.6.1 Africa
10.6.2 Middle East
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Company Ranking
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.2 Expansions
11.3.4 Agreements, Partnerships, & Joint Venture
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Marel
12.2 Baader Group
12.3 Bayle SA
12.4 Prime Equipment Group
12.5 CTB
12.6 Brower Equipment
12.7 Jarvis Equipment
12.8 Industries Riopel
12.9 Asena
12.10 Dhopeshwar Engineering Private Limited
12.11 Meatek Food Machineries
12.12 Banss
12.13 Limos
12.14 Best & Donovan
12.15 Blasau
