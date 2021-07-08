Global Sleeping Aids Market growth in Health Care Equipment Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio
Jul 08, 2021, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The sleeping aids market is poised to grow by USD 31.31 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
The report on the sleeping aids market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in human lifespan and working hours.
The sleeping aids market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the use of the Internet to create awareness as one of the prime reasons driving the sleeping aids market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The sleeping aids market covers the following areas:
Sleeping Aids Market Sizing
Sleeping Aids Market Forecast
Sleeping Aids Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Cadwell Industries Inc.
- Compumedics Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Hillrom
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Medical Depot
- Merck and Co. Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi SA
- SleepMed Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Mattress and pillows - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sleep apnea devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
