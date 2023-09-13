Global Sleeve Label Market Report 2023: Exploring Sustainability, Competition, and Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sleeve Label Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sleeve Label Market Study 2023 details the current status of the global and regional sleeve label markets, materials, and technologies, with particular emphasis on the changing structure and trends within this dynamic business area.

Sleeve labels - particularly heat shrink sleeves - continue to take market share around the world from the 'traditional' labeling technologies. This packaging decoration format provides high-quality, 360-degree, head-to-toe graphics on a wide spectrum of complex container geometries. The developments in this area call for a continuous update of statistics and background information.

The report provides an overview of the global and regional sleeve label markets. It includes information about market structure, a breakdown by sleeve label format and a growth forecast. The report focuses on materials used in the production of sleeve labels of all types, and on the markets and market trends.

Research for this study is based on our internal database of label market information, a review of available published literature, an analysis of trade and industry statistics, online surveys, and interviews with companies across the value chain, together with input from AWA industry conferences and events specific to the label and specialist converting industries.

What's in it for you?

This report will help you in identifying the market developments that will help your business in creating actionable strategies to seize new opportunities and alleviate threats.

The Future For Sleeve Labels

Sustainability and Environmental Challenges

Competitive Technologies

Growth Forecasts

Technology Trends

Materials

Printing

Directory

Printers

Labeling Machines

Films/Inks/Resins

This extensive and up-to-date report will give you insights into:

Segmentation per Region and Globally on:

Application of technology

Application of category for labels

End-use market segment

Material used

Trends and Forecasts

Trends around sustainability, technology and materials

Company directory, market structure and value chain

Competitive technology

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definitions, Units & Abbreviations

1.3.1. Definitions

1.3.2. Geographic Coverage, Abbreviations & Units

1.4. Acknowledgments

2. Executive Summary

3. Label Markets

3.1 Global Label Market

3.2 Global Sleeve Label Technologies & Markets

4. Sleeve Labels

4.1 Sleeve Label Categories

4.1.1 Heat Shrink TD Sleeve Labels

4.1.2 Stretch Sleeve Labels

4.1.3 ROSOT and RFS MD Sleeve Labels

4.2 Sleeve Label Markets

4.3 Sleeve Label Market Structures

4.4 Sleeve Label Market Value Chain

4.5 Sleeve Label Market Segmentation

4.5.1 Application Technology

Heat Shrink TD Sleeve

Stretch Sleeve

ROSOT MD Sleeve

RFS MD Sleeve

4.5.2 Application Category

4.5.3 End Use Markets

Food

Beverage

Health & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Household Chemicals

Industrial Chemicals

Other

4.5.4 Materials

PVC

PET/PET-G

OPS

PP

PP/PO

PE

Others

4.5.5 Regional Markets

North America

Europe

Asia

South America

Africa & Middle East

4.6 Global Sleeve Label Market - Trends & Forecasts

4.7 Market Summary

