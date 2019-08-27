Global Sliding Bearing Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2019 & 2027: Increasing Reliability, Rising Metros, Light Rail, and High-Speed Trains Railway Projected
DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sliding Bearing Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Sliding Bearing Breaker Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing railway infrastructure investments and technological advancements, high efficiency, low cost, and long life of sliding bearings are some of the important factors, and increasing reliability, rising metros, light rail, and high-speed trains railway projected globally.
- By the Type, the market is segregated into axial sliding bearing, and radial sliding bearing.
- Based on the Material, the market is fragmented into the metallic, and non-metallic.
- On the contrary with Bearing Type, the market is classified into thrust, radial, angular contact, linear, and other bearing types.
- By Application, the market is segmented into bogie, brakes, engine, exterior, and interior.
- Based on Railway Type, the market is classified into a locomotive, diesel multiple units (DMU), electric multiple units (EMU), wagon, light rail & metro, high-speed train, and coach.
- On the basis of End User, the market is divided into aerospace & defense, machinery & equipment, automotive, and other end users.
This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increasing railway infrastructure investments and technological advancements.
3.1.2 High efficiency, low cost, and long life of sliding bearings are some of the important factors.
3.1.3 Increasing reliability, rising metros, light rail, and high-speed trains railway projected globally.
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Sliding Bearing Market, By Type
4.1 Axial Sliding Bearing
4.2 Radial Sliding Bearing
5 Sliding Bearing Market, By Material
5.1 Metallic
5.2 Non-Metallic
6 Sliding Bearing Market, By Bearing Type
6.1 Thrust
6.2 Radial
6.3 Angular Contact
6.4 Linear
6.5 Other Bearing Types
7 Sliding Bearing Market, By Application
7.1 Bogie
7.2 Brakes
7.3 Engine
7.4 Exterior
7.5 Interior
8 Sliding Bearing Market, By Railway Type
8.1 Locomotive
8.2 Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU)
8.3 Electric Multiple Unit (EMU)
8.4 Wagon
8.5 Light Rail & Metro
8.6 High-Speed Train
8.7 Coach
9 Sliding Bearing Market, By End User
9.1 Aerospace & Defense
9.2 Machinery & Equipment
9.3 Automotive
9.4 Other End Users
10 Sliding Bearing Market, By Geography
10.1 North America
10.1.1 US
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.3 Mexico
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 France
10.2.2 Germany
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.4 Spain
10.2.5 UK
10.2.6 Rest of Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 Australia
10.3.5 New Zealand
10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia
10.4.2 UAE
10.4.3 Rest of Middle East
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Others
11 Key Player Activities
11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements
11.3 Product Launch & Expansions
11.4 Other Activities
12 Leading Companies
12.1 SKF
12.2 Zollern
12.3 Timken
12.4 THK
12.5 Schaeffler
12.6 RBC Bearings
12.7 NTN Corporation
12.8 NSK
12.9 Nadella
12.10 Nachi-Fujikoshi
12.11 Minebeamitsumi
12.12 Menon Bearings
12.13 LYC Bearing
12.14 Lhg-Gleitlagerkomponenten
12.15 Igus
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dkg6pt
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
