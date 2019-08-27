Global Sliding Bearing Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2019 & 2027: Increasing Reliability, Rising Metros, Light Rail, and High-Speed Trains Railway Projected

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sliding Bearing Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sliding Bearing Breaker Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing railway infrastructure investments and technological advancements, high efficiency, low cost, and long life of sliding bearings are some of the important factors, and increasing reliability, rising metros, light rail, and high-speed trains railway projected globally.

By the Type, the market is segregated into axial sliding bearing, and radial sliding bearing.

Based on the Material, the market is fragmented into the metallic, and non-metallic.

On the contrary with Bearing Type, the market is classified into thrust, radial, angular contact, linear, and other bearing types.

By Application, the market is segmented into bogie, brakes, engine, exterior, and interior.

Based on Railway Type, the market is classified into a locomotive, diesel multiple units (DMU), electric multiple units (EMU), wagon, light rail & metro, high-speed train, and coach.

On the basis of End User, the market is divided into aerospace & defense, machinery & equipment, automotive, and other end users.

This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing railway infrastructure investments and technological advancements.

3.1.2 High efficiency, low cost, and long life of sliding bearings are some of the important factors.

3.1.3 Increasing reliability, rising metros, light rail, and high-speed trains railway projected globally.

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Sliding Bearing Market, By Type

4.1 Axial Sliding Bearing

4.2 Radial Sliding Bearing



5 Sliding Bearing Market, By Material

5.1 Metallic

5.2 Non-Metallic



6 Sliding Bearing Market, By Bearing Type

6.1 Thrust

6.2 Radial

6.3 Angular Contact

6.4 Linear

6.5 Other Bearing Types



7 Sliding Bearing Market, By Application

7.1 Bogie

7.2 Brakes

7.3 Engine

7.4 Exterior

7.5 Interior



8 Sliding Bearing Market, By Railway Type

8.1 Locomotive

8.2 Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU)

8.3 Electric Multiple Unit (EMU)

8.4 Wagon

8.5 Light Rail & Metro

8.6 High-Speed Train

8.7 Coach



9 Sliding Bearing Market, By End User

9.1 Aerospace & Defense

9.2 Machinery & Equipment

9.3 Automotive

9.4 Other End Users



10 Sliding Bearing Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.1.1 US

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 UK

10.2.6 Rest of Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 New Zealand

10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia

10.4.2 UAE

10.4.3 Rest of Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.6.1 South Africa

10.6.2 Others



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies

12.1 SKF

12.2 Zollern

12.3 Timken

12.4 THK

12.5 Schaeffler

12.6 RBC Bearings

12.7 NTN Corporation

12.8 NSK

12.9 Nadella

12.10 Nachi-Fujikoshi

12.11 Minebeamitsumi

12.12 Menon Bearings

12.13 LYC Bearing

12.14 Lhg-Gleitlagerkomponenten

12.15 Igus



