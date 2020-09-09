Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Industry
Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2027
Sep 09, 2020, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sludge Dewatering Equipment estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Belt Filter Press, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Centrifuges segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961139/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Sludge Dewatering Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.
Screw Press Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR
In the global Screw Press segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$333.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$408.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$689.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 279-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Alfa Laval AB
- ANDRITZ AG
- Aqseptence Group
- ENCON Evaporators
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
- Flo Trend
- Flottweg SE
- Hiller Separation & Process
- Hitachi Zosen Corporation
- HUBER SE
- Keppel Seghers Pte Ltd.
- Komline-Sanderson Engineering Corporation
- Kontek Process Water Management
- Sebright Products Inc.
- Suez Environnement SA
- Veolia Environnement SA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961139/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sludge Dewatering Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Belt Filter Press (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Belt Filter Press (Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Belt Filter Press (Technology) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Centrifuges (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Centrifuges (Technology) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Centrifuges (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Screw Press (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Screw Press (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Screw Press (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Municipal Sludge (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Municipal Sludge (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Municipal Sludge (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Industrial Sludge (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Industrial Sludge (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Industrial Sludge (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in US$ Million in
the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 23: United States Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Sludge Dewatering Equipment Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 27: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Analysis in Canada
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 29: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Canada:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Canadian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 32: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Sludge
Dewatering Equipment Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 35: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Japan in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sludge
Dewatering Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 38: Japanese Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 41: Chinese Sludge Dewatering Equipment Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 42: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Sludge Dewatering Equipment in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 50: European Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 51: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 52: European Sludge Dewatering Equipment Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: French Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 56: French Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: German Sludge Dewatering Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 62: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Germany:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 63: German Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 68: Italian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 69: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Sludge Dewatering Equipment in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Sludge
Dewatering Equipment Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 74: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Sludge Dewatering Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Analysis in Spain
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 80: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Spain: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Spanish Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Spanish Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 83: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in US$ Million in
Russia by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 86: Russian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 92: Rest of Europe Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 93: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Sludge Dewatering Equipment
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 95: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 98: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 103: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Australian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 107: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Australia:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Analysis in India
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 113: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in India:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 114: Indian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Indian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 116: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 120: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 125: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sludge Dewatering Equipment
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Sludge Dewatering Equipment in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sludge Dewatering Equipment
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 131: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 133: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 134: Latin American Sludge Dewatering Equipment
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 135: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Latin America
: Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Sludge Dewatering
Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 140: Argentinean Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 141: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Argentina:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 142: Argentinean Sludge Dewatering Equipment Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 143: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Brazilian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Mexican Sludge Dewatering Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 152: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Mexico:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in US$ Million in
Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 158: Rest of Latin America Sludge Dewatering Equipment
Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Sludge Dewatering Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Sludge Dewatering Equipment
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 161: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 162: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share Breakdown
in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 164: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 167: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in the Middle
East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 170: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Sludge
Dewatering Equipment Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 173: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Iran in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sludge
Dewatering Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 176: Iranian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 177: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 179: Israeli Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 180: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Israel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 181: Israeli Sludge Dewatering Equipment Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 182: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 185: Saudi Arabian Sludge Dewatering Equipment
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 186: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Saudi Arabia:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Sludge Dewatering Equipment
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Sludge Dewatering Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 192: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Sludge Dewatering Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 195: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Rest of Middle East Sludge Dewatering Equipment
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 197: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Rest of Middle
East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Sludge Dewatering Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Sludge Dewatering Equipment
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in US$ Million in
Africa by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 203: African Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 204: African Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Sludge Dewatering Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share Breakdown
in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961139/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker