Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sludge Dewatering Equipment estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Belt Filter Press, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Centrifuges segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Sludge Dewatering Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.



Screw Press Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR



In the global Screw Press segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$333.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$408.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$689.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 279-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alfa Laval AB

ANDRITZ AG

Aqseptence Group

ENCON Evaporators

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Flo Trend

Flottweg SE

Hiller Separation & Process

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

HUBER SE

Keppel Seghers Pte Ltd.

Komline-Sanderson Engineering Corporation

Kontek Process Water Management

Sebright Products Inc.

Suez Environnement SA

Veolia Environnement SA

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sludge Dewatering Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Belt Filter Press (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Belt Filter Press (Technology) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Belt Filter Press (Technology) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Centrifuges (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Centrifuges (Technology) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Centrifuges (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Screw Press (Technology) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Screw Press (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Screw Press (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Municipal Sludge (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Municipal Sludge (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Municipal Sludge (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Industrial Sludge (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Industrial Sludge (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Industrial Sludge (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in US$ Million in

the United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 23: United States Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Sludge Dewatering Equipment Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 27: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Analysis in Canada

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 29: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Canada:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Canadian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 32: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Sludge

Dewatering Equipment Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 35: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Japan in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sludge

Dewatering Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: Japanese Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 41: Chinese Sludge Dewatering Equipment Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 42: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Sludge Dewatering Equipment in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 50: European Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 51: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 52: European Sludge Dewatering Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: French Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 56: French Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: German Sludge Dewatering Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 62: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Germany:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 63: German Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 68: Italian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 69: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Sludge Dewatering Equipment in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Sludge

Dewatering Equipment Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 74: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Sludge Dewatering Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Analysis in Spain

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 80: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Spain: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Spanish Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Spanish Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 83: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in US$ Million in

Russia by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 86: Russian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 93: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Sludge Dewatering Equipment

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 95: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 98: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 103: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Australian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 107: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Australia:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Analysis in India

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 113: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in India:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 114: Indian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Indian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 116: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 120: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 125: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sludge Dewatering Equipment

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Sludge Dewatering Equipment in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sludge Dewatering Equipment

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 133: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 134: Latin American Sludge Dewatering Equipment

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 135: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Latin America

: Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Sludge Dewatering

Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 140: Argentinean Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 141: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Argentina:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 142: Argentinean Sludge Dewatering Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 143: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Brazilian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Mexican Sludge Dewatering Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 152: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Mexico:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in US$ Million in

Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 158: Rest of Latin America Sludge Dewatering Equipment

Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Sludge Dewatering Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Sludge Dewatering Equipment

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 161: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 162: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 164: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 167: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in the Middle

East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 170: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Application for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Sludge

Dewatering Equipment Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 173: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Iran in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sludge

Dewatering Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 176: Iranian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share Shift in

Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 179: Israeli Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 180: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Israel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 181: Israeli Sludge Dewatering Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 182: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 185: Saudi Arabian Sludge Dewatering Equipment

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 186: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Saudi Arabia:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Sludge Dewatering Equipment

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Sludge Dewatering Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 192: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Sludge Dewatering Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 195: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Rest of Middle East Sludge Dewatering Equipment

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 197: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Rest of Middle

East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Sludge Dewatering Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Sludge Dewatering Equipment

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market in US$ Million in

Africa by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 203: African Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 204: African Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Sludge Dewatering Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

