Global Small and Medium Caliber Ammunition Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global small and medium caliber ammunition market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

The global small and medium caliber ammunition market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Ammunition refers to the projectiles and propelling charges that ignite the propellant in small arms, guns and artillery. These include various expendable weapons, such as missiles, bombs, grenades and land mines as well as the materials that are fired or detonated from these weapons, including bullets and warheads. The internal diameter (bore) of a gun barrel is known as a caliber. Generally, the projectiles that are less than 20 mm in diameter are referred to as small caliber ammunition, whereas the ones with between 20mm to 40mm diameter are known as medium caliber.



The market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of geopolitical tensions, territorial conflicts and terrorism across the globe. This has impelled the governments to increase their defense budgets and heavily invest in the replacement of traditional arsenal with modern and latest weapons with advanced technologies. Along with this, the rising utilization of medium caliber ammunitions due to their compatibility with the AK- rifle series, coupled with their affordability and easy availability, is also acting as a major growth-growth inducing factor.

Moreover, there has been a considerable rise in the demand for small caliber ammunition for mild sports shooting activities using pistols and rifles. Growing focus on shooting as a major sports activity and the increase in the number of shooting competitions being held across the globe are expected to provide an impetus to the market growth. The market is further driven by the development of lightweight bullets that widely use polymer casing in their production, which are gaining widespread prominence among end users due to the enhanced convenience offered by their usage

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ARSENAL JSCo, BAE Systems, Inc., Denel SOC Ltd, FN Herstal (Herstal Group), General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (General Dynamics Corporation), Rosoboronexport, MAXAMCorp Holding, S.L., MESKO S.A., Nammo AS, Nexter KNDS Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Poongsan Corporation, Rheinmetall Defense, RUAG Group and ST Engineering (Temasek Holdings Limited).



