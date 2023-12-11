Global Small Appliances Market Insights & Forecast 2023-2027, Featuring Profiles of Whirlpool, Koninklijke Philips, LG Electronics, Robert Bosch, Electrolux and Panasonic

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Small Appliances Market (Cooking, Personal Care, Vacuum Cleaners & Food Preparation): Insights & Forecast (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global small appliances market is forecasted to reach US$325.62 billion in 2027, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 5.71% during the period spanning from 2023 to 2027.

Growth in the small appliances market is supported by factors such as rising trend of modular kitchen, technological innovation, multifunctional appliances and smart appliances. However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by fluctuation in raw material prices and macroeconomic downturn & restraints on expansion.

The global small appliances market by segment can be categorized as follows: small cooking appliances, personal care appliances, vacuum cleaners, food preparation appliances and others. In 2022, the dominant share of global small appliances was being held by small cooking appliances, followed by personal care appliances. The multifunctional and rising popularity of smart features in appliances, and technological innovation is estimated to support the small cooking appliances market.

The global small appliances market by region can be segmented as follows: China, Europe, North America and Rest of the world. The larger share of the market was held by China.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Rapid Urbanization

Rising Disposable Income

Increasing Adoption of Small Appliances

Rising Cooking Fuel Prices

Expansion of E-Commerce Industry

Rising Millennial Population

Key Trends & Developments

Rising Trend of Modular Kitchen

Technological Innovation

Increasing Usage of Energy-efficient Appliances

Multifunctional Appliances

Premiumization

Smart Appliances

Personalization

Challenges

Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices

Macroeconomic Downturn & Restraints on Expansion

Scope of the report:

The report provides a report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global small appliances market with impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets (China, Europe , North America and Rest of the world) have been analyzed.

, and Rest of the world) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH and Electrolux AB) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Market Overview

1.1 Small Appliances

1.1.1 Small Appliances - Introduction

1.2 Applications of Small Appliances

1.3 Types of Small Appliances

1.4 Advantages of Small Appliances

1.5 Disadvantages of Small Appliances

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Small Appliances Market

2.2 Surge in E-commerce Sales

2.3 Shift from "Want" to "Need"

2.4 Revenge Shopping

2.5 Home Cooking Norm

2.6 Post-COVID Scenario

3. Market Analysis

3.1 Global Small Appliance Market by Value

3.2 Global Small Appliance Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Small Appliance Market by Segment

3.4 Global Small Appliance Market by Volume

3.5 Global Small Appliance Market Forecast by Volume

3.6 Global Small Appliance Market Volume by Segment

3.7 Global Small Cooking Appliance Market Forecast by Volume

3.8 Global Small Cooking Appliance Market Volume by Product

3.9 Global Small Cooking Appliance Market Volume Forecast by Product

3.10 Global Small Appliance Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.2 Rising Disposable Income

5.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Small Appliances

5.1.4 Rising Cooking Fuel Prices

5.1.5 Expansion of E-Commerce Industry

5.1.6 Rising Millennial Population

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Rising Trend of Modular Kitchen

5.2.2 Technological Innovation

5.2.3 Increasing Usage of Energy-efficient Appliances

5.2.4 Multifunctional Appliances

5.2.5 Premiumization

5.2.6 Smart Appliances

5.2.7 Personalization

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices

5.3.2 Macroeconomic Downturn & Restraints on Expansion

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 China Market

6.1.1 Food Preparation Appliances Market Share - Key Players

6.1.2 Small Cooking Appliances Market Share - Key Players

7. Company Profiles

Whirlpool Corporation

Koninklijke Philips

LG Electronics

Robert Bosch

Electrolux

Panasonic Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xun24z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets