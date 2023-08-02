Global Small Caliber Ammunition Industry Report 2023: Winchester Ammunition's Contract with the US Army for 6.8mm NGSW Cartridges Signify Strong Demand in Defense

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Small Caliber Ammunition Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Ammunition Type, Caliber, Bullet Type, Gun Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The small caliber ammunition market is projected to reach a value of $15.67 billion in 2033 from $9.01 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.69%

The small caliber ammunition market is a dynamic, quickly developing industry that is essential to the defense, law enforcement, and civilian markets. This market is fueled by an increase in the demand for personal protection and safety, military modernization initiatives, and recreational shooting and hunting activities.

The market for premium small caliber ammunition has been further fueled by developments in weapon technology, including higher accuracy, less recoil, and improved terminal ballistics. The market is characterized by fierce rivalry among the major players, ongoing innovation, and strict rules to guarantee compliance and safety.

Small caliber ammunition's performance and adaptability have increased throughout time as a result of developments in propellant science, bullet design, and manufacturing techniques, thereby making it suitable for a variety of uses such as self-defense, target shooting, and hunting.

The market for small caliber ammunition is currently expanding and evolving significantly. A number of variables, including increased worries about personal safety and security, rising military spending, and expanding interest in shooting sports and leisure activities, all contribute to the continued high demand for small caliber ammunition.

The market is also seeing technical developments that aim to increase accuracy, improve terminal performance, and have a smaller environmental effect. Manufacturers are investing in R&D to produce cutting-edge solutions that satisfy the constantly changing demands of end consumers.

Industrial Impact

The small caliber ammunition products and technological advancements in the field are expected to have a positive impact on the global market. Several organizations and government agencies are working to introduce newer technologies into the global small caliber ammunition market. When compared to small caliber ammunition products such as different caliber, the demand for 7.62mm caliber stands out as the caliber in high demand.

In recent years, small caliber ammunition has registered an exponential surge in demand from the defense industry, with high demands for military and law enforcement agencies. Additionally, due to the rising geopolitical conflicts and tensions and military modernization programs, small caliber ammunition has grown significantly during the past few years.

For instance, in February 2023, Winchester Ammunition signed a contract with the U.S. Army to manufacture, test, and deliver a batch of 5 million 6.8mm next-generation squad weapon (NGSW) cartridges

How can this report add value to an organization?

The study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the small caliber ammunition market by application (military, homeland security/law enforcement/government agency, hunting and sports, and commercial (self-defense) and product (caliber, gun type, ammunition type, and bullet type).

The small caliber ammunition market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the small caliber ammunition market.

Key players in the small caliber ammunition market analyzed and profiled in the study involve major small caliber ammunition products offering companies providing ammunition, guns, different ammunition, and bullets. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Market Segmentation

The military industry dominates the small caliber ammunition market with a 28.99% share in 2023, driven by rising military modernization programs and geopolitical conflicts.

Small caliber ammunition is essential for armed forces worldwide due to its balance between mobility and lethality, allowing soldiers to carry a significant amount of ammunition without compromising mobility.

The adaptability of small caliber ammunition, with various bullet types like armor-piercing and tracer rounds, enables customized selection based on mission requirements.

The 5.56mm caliber segment reported a revenue generation of $1,553.8 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% from 2023 to 2033.

in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% from 2023 to 2033. Rifles are expected to dominate the small caliber ammunition market by gun type.

North America is the highest-growing market, registering a CAGR of 6.23% during the forecast period, with the U.S. showing the highest growth at 6.47% due to increasing demand from military and law enforcement agencies.

is the highest-growing market, registering a CAGR of 6.23% during the forecast period, with the U.S. showing the highest growth at 6.47% due to increasing demand from military and law enforcement agencies. Asia-Pacific is expected to gain traction in small caliber ammunition production with the presence of prominent manufacturers like Australian Munitions, Hughes Precision Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd., and POONGSAN CORPORATION.

is expected to gain traction in small caliber ammunition production with the presence of prominent manufacturers like Australian Munitions, Hughes Precision Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd., and POONGSAN CORPORATION. Europe and Rest-of-the-World are anticipated to witness growth, supported by favorable government policies during the forecast period.

Business Dynamics

Industry Outlook

Small Caliber Ammunition Market: Overview

Current and Emerging Technological Trends

Polymer Cartridge Cases

Caseless Ammunition

Small Caliber Ammunition: Impact of Consumer Behaviour

Regulatory Landscape: Country-Level Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Business Drivers

Geopolitical Conflicts and Tensions

Law Enforcement and Security Demands

Military Modernization Programs

Business Opportunities

Ammunition Recycling and Remanufacturing

Increasing Adoption of Ammunition Stockpiling

Business Strategies

Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts

Business Challenges

Supply Chain Management

International Trade Compliance

Quality Control and Safety Standards

