Global Small-Caliber Ammunition Market Report 2022: A $9.35 Billion Market by 2027 - Transformation Programs Undertaken by Military Forces in Major Economies

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Small-Caliber Ammunition Market (2022-2027) by Gun Type, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Small-Caliber Ammunition Market is estimated to be USD 6.94 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 9.35 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.14%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Small-Caliber Ammunition Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Company Profiles

Aguila Ammunition

BAE Systems

Denel SOC

Fabrique Nationale Herstal

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

Global Ordnance

IMI Systems

Liberty Ammunition

MEN - Metallwerk Elisenhuette

Nammo AS

Northrop Grumman

Olin

Poongsan

Remington Outdoor Company

Rheinmetall AG

RUAG Holding

Sellier & Bellot

Singapore Technologies Engineering

Vista Outdoor Operations

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Transformation Programs Undertaken by Military Forces in Major Economies

4.1.2 Increasing Emphasis On Gun Control Measures to Reduce Accidental Gun Deaths and Injuries

4.1.3 Growing Incidence of Drug Trafficking, and Terrorist Activities

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Varying Economic, Legal, And Political Regulations Affecting the Procurement of Ammunition

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Focus On Development of Lightweight Caliber Ammunition

4.3.2 Increasing Demand for Environment Friendly Ammunition

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 The Proliferation of Illicit Ammunition Manufacturers

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Small-Caliber Ammunition Market, By Gun Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pistols

6.3 Rifles

6.4 Shotguns

7 Global Small-Caliber Ammunition Market, By End-User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Homeland Security

7.3 Law Enforcement Agencies

7.4 Military

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qr9oqg

