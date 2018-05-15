Global Small Cell Power Amplifier Market, 2022: Growth of Smart Cities Bodes well for the Market

The global small cell power amplifier market to grow at a CAGR of 21.52% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Small Cell Power Amplifier Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Small cell power amplifiers are multi-chip-modules (MCM), which are designed for picocell, femtocell, and customer premises equipment (CPE) applications. These modules are designed for several communication technologies, such as long-term evolution (LTE), wideband code division multiple access (WCDMA), and high-speed downlink packet access (HSDPA), which operate in a variety of bands.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing mobile data traffic and bandwidth requirements. The adoption of data-capable devices and high-bandwidth applications is driving the growth in mobile data traffic. The availability of high-speed data transmissions, will fuel the demand for video-on-demand in mobile devices and this will also account for the surge in the amount of data generated.

One trend in the market is growth of smart cities in various countries. Owing to factors such as rapid urbanization, there is an increase in the development of smart cities equipped with several information and communication technologies.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is deployment challenges. The major challenge for the deployment of small cells is the issue of viable deployment. To achieve a small cell's potential low cost per bit, network operators need to design a map of where the capacity is to be deployed.



Key vendors

Broadcom

NXP Semiconductors

Qorvo

RFHIC

Skyworks Solutions

Tektelic Communications

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

32dB and above

29dB to 31.5dB

Up to 28.5dB



Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growth of smart cities in various countries

Use of small cells to build new business models and drive the industrial ecosystem

Growth of UDNs

Increasing interest in manufacturing power semiconductor devices from GaAs

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t3zg73/global_small_cell?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-small-cell-power-amplifier-market-2022-growth-of-smart-cities-bodes-well-for-the-market-300648471.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

