Global Small Cell Power Amplifier Market, 2022: Growth of Smart Cities Bodes well for the Market

The "Global Small Cell Power Amplifier Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global small cell power amplifier market to grow at a CAGR of 21.52% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Small Cell Power Amplifier Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Small cell power amplifiers are multi-chip-modules (MCM), which are designed for picocell, femtocell, and customer premises equipment (CPE) applications. These modules are designed for several communication technologies, such as long-term evolution (LTE), wideband code division multiple access (WCDMA), and high-speed downlink packet access (HSDPA), which operate in a variety of bands.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing mobile data traffic and bandwidth requirements. The adoption of data-capable devices and high-bandwidth applications is driving the growth in mobile data traffic. The availability of high-speed data transmissions, will fuel the demand for video-on-demand in mobile devices and this will also account for the surge in the amount of data generated.
One trend in the market is growth of smart cities in various countries. Owing to factors such as rapid urbanization, there is an increase in the development of smart cities equipped with several information and communication technologies.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is deployment challenges. The major challenge for the deployment of small cells is the issue of viable deployment. To achieve a small cell's potential low cost per bit, network operators need to design a map of where the capacity is to be deployed.
Key vendors
- Broadcom
- NXP Semiconductors
- Qorvo
- RFHIC
- Skyworks Solutions
- Tektelic Communications
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Comparison by type
- 32dB and above
- 29dB to 31.5dB
- Up to 28.5dB
- Market opportunity by type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growth of smart cities in various countries
- Use of small cells to build new business models and drive the industrial ecosystem
- Growth of UDNs
- Increasing interest in manufacturing power semiconductor devices from GaAs
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t3zg73/global_small_cell?w=5
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-small-cell-power-amplifier-market-2022-growth-of-smart-cities-bodes-well-for-the-market-300648471.html
