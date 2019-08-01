Global Small Drones Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Small Drones market worldwide is projected to grow by US$23.2 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 15.6%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Defense, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$14.5 Billion by the year 2025, Defense will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799629/?utm_source=PRN







While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$853.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Defense will reach a market size of US$700.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3D Robotics, Inc. (3DR) (USA); Aeronautics (Israel); AeroVironment, Inc. (USA); Boeing Company, The (USA); DJI (China); Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel); Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel); Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA); Microdrones GmbH (Germany); Northrop Grumman Corporation (USA); Parrot Drones SAS (France); Raytheon Company (USA); SAAB AB (Sweden); Textron Inc. (USA); Thales Group (France); Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc. (TAI) (Turkey)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799629/?utm_source=PRN



SMALL DRONES MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Small Drones Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Small Drones Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Small Drones Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Defense (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 4: Defense (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Civil & Commercial (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 6: Civil & Commercial (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Homeland Security (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 8: Homeland Security (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Consumer (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Consumer (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Electronic Intelligence Payloads (Payload) World MARKET by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Electronic Intelligence Payloads (Payload) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: CBRN Sensors (Payload) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: CBRN Sensors (Payload) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: Cameras (Payload) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Cameras (Payload) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: UAV Radar (Payload) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: UAV Radar (Payload) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Small Drones Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Small Drones Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Small Drones Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: United States Small Drones Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Payload: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: United States Small Drones Market Share Breakdown by

Payload: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 23: Canadian Small Drones Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Canadian Small Drones Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Canadian Small Drones Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Payload: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Small Drones Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Payload for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 27: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Small

Drones in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Small Drones Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: Japanese Market for Small Drones: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Payload for the

period 2018-2025

Table 30: Japanese Small Drones Market Share Analysis by

Payload: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Demand for Small Drones in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Chinese Small Drones Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: Chinese Small Drones Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Payload for the Period 2018-2025

Table 34: Chinese Small Drones Market by Payload: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Small Drones Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 35: European Small Drones Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 36: European Small Drones Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: European Small Drones Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: European Small Drones Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: European Small Drones Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Payload: 2018-2025

Table 40: European Small Drones Market Share Breakdown by

Payload: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 41: Small Drones Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 42: French Small Drones Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 43: Small Drones Market in France by Payload: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: French Small Drones Market Share Analysis by Payload:

2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 45: Small Drones Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Small Drones Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: Small Drones Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Payload for the Period

2018-2025

Table 48: German Small Drones Market Share Breakdown by

Payload: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 49: Italian Demand for Small Drones in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Italian Small Drones Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: Italian Small Drones Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Payload for the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: Italian Small Drones Market by Payload: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 53: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Small Drones in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 54: Small Drones Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Small Drones: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Payload for the

period 2018-2025

Table 56: United Kingdom Small Drones Market Share Analysis by

Payload: 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 57: Spanish Small Drones Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 58: Spanish Small Drones Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: Spanish Small Drones Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Payload: 2018 to 2025

Table 60: Small Drones Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Payload for 2019 and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 61: Russian Small Drones Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Small Drones Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Russian Small Drones Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Payload: 2018 to 2025

Table 64: Russian Small Drones Market Share Breakdown by

Payload: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 65: Rest of Europe Small Drones Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 66: Rest of Europe Small Drones Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Rest of Europe Small Drones Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Payload: 2018-2025

Table 68: Rest of Europe Small Drones Market Share Breakdown by

Payload: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 69: Asia-Pacific Small Drones Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 70: Asia-Pacific Small Drones Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 71: Small Drones Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 72: Asia-Pacific Small Drones Market Share Analysis: A

7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 73: Small Drones Market in Asia-Pacific by Payload:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: Asia-Pacific Small Drones Market Share Analysis by

Payload: 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 75: Small Drones Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 76: Small Drones Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 77: Small Drones Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Payload for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 78: Australian Small Drones Market Share Breakdown by

Payload: 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 79: Indian Small Drones Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Indian Small Drones Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: Indian Small Drones Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Payload: 2018 to 2025

Table 82: Small Drones Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Payload for 2019 and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 83: Small Drones Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 84: Small Drones Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Small Drones Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Payload for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Small Drones Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Payload: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Small Drones in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 88: Small Drones Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Small Drones: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Payload for

the period 2018-2025

Table 90: Rest of Asia-Pacific Small Drones Market Share

Analysis by Payload: 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Latin American Small Drones Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 92: Latin American Small Drones Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 93: Latin American Demand for Small Drones in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 94: Latin American Small Drones Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 95: Latin American Small Drones Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Payload for the Period 2018-2025

Table 96: Latin American Small Drones Market by Payload:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 97: Argentinean Small Drones Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: Argentinean Small Drones Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 99: Argentinean Small Drones Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Payload: 2018-2025

Table 100: Argentinean Small Drones Market Share Breakdown by

Payload: 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 101: Small Drones Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 102: Brazilian Small Drones Market Share Analysis: A

7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 103: Small Drones Market in Brazil by Payload: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Brazilian Small Drones Market Share Analysis by

Payload: 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 105: Small Drones Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 106: Small Drones Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 107: Small Drones Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Payload for the Period

2018-2025

Table 108: Mexican Small Drones Market Share Breakdown by

Payload: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 109: Rest of Latin America Small Drones Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Small Drones Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 111: Rest of Latin America Small Drones Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Payload: 2018 to 2025

Table 112: Rest of Latin America Small Drones Market Share

Breakdown by Payload: 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 113: The Middle East Small Drones Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 114: The Middle East Small Drones Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 115: The Middle East Small Drones Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: The Middle East Small Drones Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 117: The Middle East Small Drones Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Payload: 2018 to 2025

Table 118: Small Drones Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Payload for 2019 and 2025

IRAN

Table 119: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Small

Drones in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 120: Small Drones Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Iranian Market for Small Drones: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Payload for the

period 2018-2025

Table 122: Iranian Small Drones Market Share Analysis by

Payload: 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 123: Israeli Small Drones Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 124: Israeli Small Drones Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 125: Israeli Small Drones Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Payload: 2018-2025

Table 126: Israeli Small Drones Market Share Breakdown by

Payload: 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 127: Saudi Arabian Demand for Small Drones in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Saudi Arabian Small Drones Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 129: Saudi Arabian Small Drones Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Payload for the Period 2018-2025

Table 130: Saudi Arabian Small Drones Market by Payload:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 131: Small Drones Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 132: Small Drones Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Small Drones Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Payload for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Small Drones Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Payload: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 135: Small Drones Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 136: Small Drones Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 137: Small Drones Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Payload for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 138: Rest of Middle East Small Drones Market Share

Breakdown by Payload: 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 139: African Small Drones Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Small Drones Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 141: African Small Drones Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Payload: 2018 to 2025

Table 142: African Small Drones Market Share Breakdown by

Payload: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



3D ROBOTICS, INC. (3DR)

AEROVIRONMENT

BOEING COMPANY

DJI

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

PARROT DRONES SAS

RAYTHEON COMPANY

SAAB AB

TEXTRON

THALES GROUP

TURKISH AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES

MICRODRONES GMBH



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799629/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

