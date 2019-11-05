Global Small Drones Industry
Nov 05, 2019, 08:35 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Small Drones market worldwide is projected to grow by US$26.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 17%. Defense, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.9 Billion by the year 2025, Defense will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799629/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$842 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Defense will reach a market size of US$662.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3D Robotics, Inc. (3DR); Aeronautics; AeroVironment, Inc.; Boeing Company, The; DJI; Elbit Systems Ltd.; Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Microdrones GmbH; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Parrot Drones SAS; Raytheon Company; SAAB AB; Textron Inc.; Thales Group; Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc. (TAI)
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799629/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Small Drones Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Small Drones Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Small Drones Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Defense (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 4: Defense (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Civil & Commercial (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 6: Civil & Commercial (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Homeland Security (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 8: Homeland Security (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Consumer (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Consumer (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Electronic Intelligence Payloads (Payload) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Electronic Intelligence Payloads (Payload) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: CBRN Sensors (Payload) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: CBRN Sensors (Payload) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Cameras (Payload) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Cameras (Payload) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: UAV Radar (Payload) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: UAV Radar (Payload) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Small Drones Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Small Drones Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Small Drones Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: United States Small Drones Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Payload: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: United States Small Drones Market Share Breakdown by
Payload: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 23: Canadian Small Drones Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Canadian Small Drones Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Canadian Small Drones Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Payload: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Small Drones Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Payload for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 27: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Small
Drones in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Small Drones Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: Japanese Market for Small Drones: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Payload for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Japanese Small Drones Market Share Analysis by
Payload: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Demand for Small Drones in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Chinese Small Drones Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Chinese Small Drones Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Payload for the Period 2018-2025
Table 34: Chinese Small Drones Market by Payload: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Small Drones Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 35: European Small Drones Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Small Drones Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Small Drones Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 38: European Small Drones Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: European Small Drones Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Payload: 2018-2025
Table 40: European Small Drones Market Share Breakdown by
Payload: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 41: Small Drones Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 42: French Small Drones Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 43: Small Drones Market in France by Payload: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: French Small Drones Market Share Analysis by Payload:
2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 45: Small Drones Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Small Drones Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: Small Drones Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Payload for the Period
2018-2025
Table 48: German Small Drones Market Share Breakdown by
Payload: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 49: Italian Demand for Small Drones in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Italian Small Drones Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: Italian Small Drones Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Payload for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: Italian Small Drones Market by Payload: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 53: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Small Drones in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Small Drones Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Small Drones: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Payload for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: United Kingdom Small Drones Market Share Analysis by
Payload: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 57: Spanish Small Drones Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: Spanish Small Drones Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Spanish Small Drones Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Payload: 2018 to 2025
Table 60: Small Drones Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Payload for 2019 and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 61: Russian Small Drones Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Small Drones Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Russian Small Drones Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Payload: 2018 to 2025
Table 64: Russian Small Drones Market Share Breakdown by
Payload: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 65: Rest of Europe Small Drones Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 66: Rest of Europe Small Drones Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Rest of Europe Small Drones Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Payload: 2018-2025
Table 68: Rest of Europe Small Drones Market Share Breakdown by
Payload: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Small Drones Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Small Drones Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: Small Drones Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Small Drones Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 73: Small Drones Market in Asia-Pacific by Payload:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Small Drones Market Share Analysis by
Payload: 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 75: Small Drones Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 76: Small Drones Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: Small Drones Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Payload for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 78: Australian Small Drones Market Share Breakdown by
Payload: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 79: Indian Small Drones Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Indian Small Drones Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Indian Small Drones Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Payload: 2018 to 2025
Table 82: Small Drones Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Payload for 2019 and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 83: Small Drones Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 84: Small Drones Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Small Drones Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Payload for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Small Drones Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Payload: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Small Drones in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 88: Small Drones Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Small Drones: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Payload for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 90: Rest of Asia-Pacific Small Drones Market Share
Analysis by Payload: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Latin American Small Drones Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 92: Latin American Small Drones Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 93: Latin American Demand for Small Drones in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 94: Latin American Small Drones Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 95: Latin American Small Drones Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Payload for the Period 2018-2025
Table 96: Latin American Small Drones Market by Payload:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 97: Argentinean Small Drones Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Argentinean Small Drones Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 99: Argentinean Small Drones Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Payload: 2018-2025
Table 100: Argentinean Small Drones Market Share Breakdown by
Payload: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 101: Small Drones Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 102: Brazilian Small Drones Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 103: Small Drones Market in Brazil by Payload: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Brazilian Small Drones Market Share Analysis by
Payload: 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 105: Small Drones Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 106: Small Drones Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 107: Small Drones Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Payload for the Period
2018-2025
Table 108: Mexican Small Drones Market Share Breakdown by
Payload: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 109: Rest of Latin America Small Drones Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Small Drones Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 111: Rest of Latin America Small Drones Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Payload: 2018 to 2025
Table 112: Rest of Latin America Small Drones Market Share
Breakdown by Payload: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 113: The Middle East Small Drones Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 114: The Middle East Small Drones Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 115: The Middle East Small Drones Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: The Middle East Small Drones Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 117: The Middle East Small Drones Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Payload: 2018 to 2025
Table 118: Small Drones Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Payload for 2019 and 2025
IRAN
Table 119: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Small
Drones in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 120: Small Drones Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Iranian Market for Small Drones: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Payload for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Iranian Small Drones Market Share Analysis by
Payload: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 123: Israeli Small Drones Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 124: Israeli Small Drones Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 125: Israeli Small Drones Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Payload: 2018-2025
Table 126: Israeli Small Drones Market Share Breakdown by
Payload: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 127: Saudi Arabian Demand for Small Drones in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Saudi Arabian Small Drones Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 129: Saudi Arabian Small Drones Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Payload for the Period 2018-2025
Table 130: Saudi Arabian Small Drones Market by Payload:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 131: Small Drones Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 132: Small Drones Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Small Drones Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Payload for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Small Drones Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Payload: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 135: Small Drones Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 136: Small Drones Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 137: Small Drones Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Payload for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 138: Rest of Middle East Small Drones Market Share
Breakdown by Payload: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 139: African Small Drones Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Small Drones Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 141: African Small Drones Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Payload: 2018 to 2025
Table 142: African Small Drones Market Share Breakdown by
Payload: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3D ROBOTICS, INC. (3DR)
AEROVIRONMENT
BOEING COMPANY
DJI
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
PARROT DRONES SAS
RAYTHEON COMPANY
SAAB AB
TEXTRON
THALES GROUP
TURKISH AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES
MICRODRONES GMBH
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799629/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article