Global Small Gas Engines Industry
Nov 05, 2019, 08:40 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Small Gas Engines market worldwide is projected to grow by US$814.3 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.1%. Lawnmower, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Lawnmower will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$29.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$22.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Lawnmower will reach a market size of US$45.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$236.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Briggs & Stratton Corporation; Champion Power Equipment; Chongqing Winyou Power Co., Ltd.; Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd.; Fujian Jinjiang Sanli Engine Co., Ltd.; Gewilson Holding Co., Ltd.; Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd.; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Jiangsu Excalibur Power Machinery Co., Ltd.; Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.; Kohler Co.; Kubota Corporation; Lifan Power USA; Liquid Combustion Technology, LLC.; Lombardini Srl.; Loncin Industries Ltd.; Maruyama Mfg. Co., Inc.; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger Ltd.; Taizhou NIMBUS Machinery Co., Ltd.; Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
