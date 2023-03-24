Global Small Gas Engines Market Report 2023: Research and Markets

DUBLIN, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Small Gas Engines Market by Equipment (Lawnmower, Chainsaw, String Trimmer, Hedge Trimmer, Portable Generator), Displacement (20-100cc, 101-400cc, 401-650cc), End-User (Gardening, Industrial, Construction), Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The small gas engines market is estimated to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2023 to USD 4.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The primary drivers of the market include the rising demand for portable generators for small-scale applications.

Snow blowers segment to be fastest-growing market from 2023 to 2028

The small gas engines market, by equipment, is lawnmowers, string trimmers, hedge trimmers, rotary tillers, edgers, leaf blowers, chainsaws, portable generators, concrete vibrators, concrete screeds, snow blowers and others. The edgers is expected to be the second-fastest growing segment. They are commonly used in sporting grounds to create boundaries as well as in edging a jogging track around grass or creating aesthetic designs.

Gardening, by end-user, expected to be largest market from 2023 to 2028

The small gas engines market is segmented by end-user into gardening, construction, industrial and others. The gardening segment is expected to be the largest market, followed by construction during the forecast period. This dominance is because of the need for tillers in agricultural industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Small Gas Engines Market, by Equipment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Lawn Mowers

6.3 Chainsaws

6.4 String Trimmers

6.5 Hedge Trimmers

6.6 Portable Generators

6.7 Tillers

6.8 Pressure Washers

6.9 Concrete Vibrators

6.10 Concrete Screeds

6.11 Edgers

6.12 Leaf Blowers

6.13 Snow Blowers

6.14 Others

7 Small Gas Engines Market, by Engine Displacement

7.1 Introduction

7.2 20 Cc-100 Cc

7.3 101 Cc-400 Cc

7.4 401 Cc-650 Cc

8 Small Gas Engines Market, by End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Gardening

8.3 Construction

8.4 Industrial

8.5 Others

9 Small Gas Engines Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Briggs & Stratton

Champion Power Equipment

Chongqing Rato Holding (Group) Co., Ltd.

(Group) Co., Ltd. Fuzhou Launtop M&E Co., Ltd.

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Kipor Power

Kohler Co.

Koki Holdings Co., Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

Lifan Power

Liquid Combustion Technology, LLC

Lombardini Srl

Loncin Industries

Maruyama Mfg. Co., Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Mhi)

Sinoquip Power

Yamaha Motor Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/faiak1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets