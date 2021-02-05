Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market, 2020-2030 - Increasing Usage of Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) Components & Growth in Small Satellites for Planetary Space Exploration and Earth Observation

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market: Focus on Payload Range, Platform, Propellant Type, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 24.36% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.



Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global SLV market with a share of 46.51% in 2020. Asia Pacific, including the major countries such as China, India, and Japan, is the most prominent region for the SLV market. In Asia-Pacific, China is estimated to have acquired the major market share in 2019 due to the major deployment of SLV in different sectors in the country.



The global SLV market has gained widespread importance, owing to the increase in the number of satellite constellations for satellite applications, such as remote sensing, navigation, communication, and earth observation. However, issues related to the high cost of SLVs are some of the factors that are restraining the market growth.



Scope of the Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market



The purpose of the market analysis is to examine the SLV market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market Segmentation



The SLV market is segmented on the basis of payload range, end-user, platform, propellant type, and region. The commercial segment is estimated to have dominated the global SLV market in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2020-2030).



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry. The report also analyzes different end users that include defense, government, academic, and non-profit. In payload range segment, the market is segmented into &lessThan;20kg, 21kg-150kg, 151kg-500kg, 501kg-1,200kg, and 1,200kg-2,200kg. In the platform segment, the market is segmented into land, air, sea, and balloon. In the propellant segment, the market is segmented into solid, liquid, and hybrid.



Key Companies in the Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market



The key market players in the global SLV market include China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., IHI Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, and The Boeing Company, Arianespace, Blue Origin, CubeCab, EUROCKOT Launch Services GmbH, Interorbital Systems, Rocket Lab USA, Space Exploration Technologies Corp, and Spacefleet Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the trends in the global SLV market across different regions?

What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for SLVs during the forecast period 2020-2030?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the SLV market?

What was the revenue generated in the global SLV market by payload range in 2019?

Which end user of the SLV market (defense, government, academic, commercial, and non-profit) is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What was the revenue generated in the global SLV market by end user in 2019, and what are the estimates by 2030?

Which payload range (&lessThan;20 kg, 20 kg-150 kg, 151 kg-500 kg, 501 kg-1,200 kg, 1,201 kg-2,200 kg) is expected to dominate the SLV market in the coming years?

What is the estimated revenue to be generated by the global small launch vehicle (SLV) market across different regions ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World) during the forecast period?

, , , and Rest-of-the-World) during the forecast period? Which are the key players in the global SLV market, and what are the new strategies that are being adopted by them to make a mark in the industry?

What major opportunities do the SLV market companies foresee in the next ten years?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the space sector value chain in upstream, midstream, and downstream parts?

What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the SLV market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Drivers

1.1.1 Increasing Usage of Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) Components

1.1.2 Growth in Small Satellites for Planetary Space Exploration and Earth Observation

1.1.3 Increasing Cooperation Among Space Agencies for Space Missions

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Absence of Efficient and Reliable Micro-Propulsion Systems

1.2.2 High Cost Associated with Space Launch Vehicles

1.3 Opportunities

1.3.1 Increasing Developments in Low Cost Launching Sites

1.3.2 Emerging Startups in SLV Manufacturing

1.3.3 Advancements in 3D Printing Technology for Space Industry



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Strategies and Developments

2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts

2.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.3 Product Launches

2.1.4 Other Developments

2.2 Small Launch Vehicle (SLV): Market Share Analysis and Competitive Benchmarking



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Overview

3.2 Evolution of Small Launch Vehicles

3.3 Product and Pricing Analysis

3.4 COVID-19 and the Space Industry

3.4.1 COVID-19 Effect on Manufacturing Process

3.4.2 Impact on Investments

3.4.3 Impact on Small Launch Vehicle Market

3.5 Planned Smallsat Constellations

3.6 Initiatives by Commercial Space Ventures (Startups)

3.7 Investment Scenario in Small Launch Vehicle Market

3.8 Patent Analysis

3.9 Supply Chain Analysis

3.9.1 SLV Launch Provider



4 Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market, 2019-2030

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview



5 Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market (by Payload Range), 2019-2030

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 &lessThan;20 kg

5.3 21-150 kg

5.4 151-500 kg

5.5 501-1200 kg

5.6 1,201-2,200 kg



6 Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market (by End User), 2019-2030

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Defense

6.3 Commercial

6.4 Government

6.5 Academic

6.6 Non-Profit Organizations



7 Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market (by Platform Type), 2019-2030

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Land

7.3 Air

7.4 Sea

7.5 Balloon



8 Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market (by Propellant Type), 2019-2030

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Solid

8.3 Liquid

8.4 Hybrid



9 Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market (by Region), 2019-2030

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 U.K.

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Russia

9.4.4 Rest-of-Europe

9.5 Rest-of-the-World



10 Company Profiles

ABL Space Systems

Arianespace

Blue Origin

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

CubeCab

EUROCKOT Launch Services GmbH

Firefly Aerospace

Gilmour Space Technologies

IHI Corporation

Interorbital System

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Orbex

PLD Space

Rocket Lab USA , Inc.

, Inc. RocketCrafters

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

Spacefleet Ltd.

The Boeing Company

VALT Enterprises

Virgin Orbit

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pxfvf0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

