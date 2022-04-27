Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market Analysis Report 2022-2032 - Increasing Usage of Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) Components & Increasing Cooperation among Space Agencies for Space Missions

Dublin, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market - A Comprehensive Launch Market Assessment: Focus on End User, Satellite Mass, Platform Type, Propulsion Type, Service Type, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global small launch vehicle market is expected to reach $4,624.0 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 13.34% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

After 2014, the SLV market witnessed exponential growth due to an increase in the number of SLV manufacturers and launch service providers. The increasing number of satellite constellations for applications such as communication, technology development, Earth observation, and remote sensing is expected to be the major driving factor for SLV market growth.

As of February 2022, there were 17 operational small-lift launch vehicles and 99 small launch vehicles under development.

Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Industry Overview



The use of small satellites for several applications such as Earth observation, communication, and space exploration is expected to drive the growth of the SLV market.

Several programs such as Airborne Launch Assist Space Access (ALASA) are organized for developing an affordable method for launching small satellites. In addition, with rigorous testing of new technologies and research and development work, ALASA is expected to introduce small launch systems to provide more reasonable, routine, and reliable access to space in less than $1 million per launch.

Market Segmentation



Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market by Satellite Mass



Satellite mass is a prominent market segment. The 501-2,200 Kg satellite mass segment has the highest market share and is estimated to grow over the forecast years due to the rise in the number of small satellite constellations from various key manufacturers such as SpaceX, Amazon, Cloud Constellation, Urthecast, and ISRO.

Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market by Platform Type



The land platform has the highest market penetration in the global SLV market during the forecast period 2022-2032. The market growth is due to cost-effective launch and high success rate.

Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market by Propulsion Type



Solid propulsion technology is expected to have the highest market penetration in the global small launch vehicle market during the forecast period 2022-2032. This is due to the high demand for solid propellant rockets, which are much easier to store and handle during launch.

Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market by End-User



The commercial end user is anticipated to witness huge growth over the forecast period. It had a significant market share in 2021 due to the increasing demand for commercial applications such as remote sensing, Earth observation and navigation, surveillance, and satellite internet. The satellite internet constellation is a major project in this segment.

Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market by Service Type



The pre-launch services segment had a significant market share in 2021 and is estimated to hold significant market share over the forecast period due to an increase in the number of commercial launches per year.

Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market by Region



In 2021, the contribution of Asia-Pacific held the highest share of the global small launch vehicle market. The region is anticipated to hold a significant share in the global market by the end of 2032.

The majority of the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region is contributed by the market in China owing to the presence of key market players such as China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) and Galactic Energy (Beijing) Space Technology Co., LTD. CASC and Galactic accounted for more than 30 successful SLV launches per year.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies profiled in the report have been selected post-in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details around companies such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the small launch vehicle market.

Some key players in the global small launch vehicle (SLV) market include Arianespace, Astra Space, Inc., Northrop Grumman, Rocket Lab USA, Inc., ABL Space Systems, Blue Origin, Firefly Aerospace Inc., China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), and Interorbital Systems among others.

Recent Developments in Global Small Launch Vehicle Market

In January 2022 , European Space Agency (ESA) awarded a launch contract to Arianespace on behalf of the European Commission.

, European Space Agency (ESA) awarded a launch contract to Arianespace on behalf of the European Commission. In November 2021 , Amazon partnered with ABL Space Systems to launch the first two prototype satellites for its Project Kuiper satellite broadband constellation by late 2022. RS-1 rocket will be used for the launch.

, Amazon partnered with ABL Space Systems to launch the first two prototype satellites for its Project Kuiper satellite broadband constellation by late 2022. RS-1 rocket will be used for the launch. In September 2021 , Firefly Aerospace Inc. conducted the maiden flight of its Alpha launch vehicle from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California .

, Firefly Aerospace Inc. conducted the maiden flight of its Alpha launch vehicle from in . In August 2021 , Gilmour Space Technologies partnered with Exolaunch to sell a full suite of launch and deployment services to a growing number of small satellite operators using the Gilmour designed and built Eris launch vehicle.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market: An Overview

1.1.2 Launch Vehicle Mapping with Satellite/Payload, Orbit, and Launch Site

1.1.3 Global Small Satellite Industry Scenario: Business Opportunity for SLV Market

1.1.4 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.4.1 Cost Advantage in Reusable Launch Vehicle

1.1.4.2 Propulsion System

1.1.4.3 Modernization in Structure Composition of Small Launch Vehicle (SLV)

1.1.5 Spaceports: Capability Analysis

1.1.6 Start-Up and Investment Landscape

1.1.6.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem

1.1.6.2 Funding Analysis

1.1.7 Supply Chain Analysis

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing Usage of Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) Components

1.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Small Satellites and Constellations in LEO

1.2.1.3 Increasing Cooperation among Space Agencies for Space Missions

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Absence of Efficient and Reliable Micro-Propulsion Systems

1.2.2.2 High Cost Associated with Space Launch Vehicles

1.2.3 Business Opportunities

1.2.3.1 Increasing Developments in Low-Cost Launching Sites

1.2.3.2 Emerging Startups in SLV Manufacturing

1.2.3.3 Advancements in 3D Printing Technology for Space Industry

1.2.4 Key Business Development

1.2.5 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts

1.2.6 Mergers & Acquisitions

2 Application

2.1 Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market (by End User)

2.1.1 Market Overview

2.1.1.1 Demand Analysis of the Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market (by End User)

2.1.2 Academic

2.1.3 Commercial

2.1.4 Government

2.1.5 Military and Defense

2.1.6 Non-Profit Organization

3 Products

3.1 Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market (by Satellite Mass)

3.1.1 Market Overview

3.1.1.1 Demand Analysis of the Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market (by Satellite Mass)

3.1.2 0-500 Kg

3.1.3 501-2,200 Kg

3.2 Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market (by Platform Type)

3.2.1 Market Overview

3.2.1.1 Demand Analysis of the Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market (by Platform Type)

3.2.2 Land

3.2.3 Air

3.2.4 Sea

3.2.5 Balloon

3.3 Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market (by Propulsion Type)

3.3.1 Market Overview

3.3.1.1 Demand Analysis of the Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market (by Propulsion Type)

3.3.2 Solid

3.3.3 Liquid

3.3.4 Hybrid

3.4 Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market (by Service Type)

3.4.1 Market Overview

3.4.1.1 Demand Analysis of the Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market (by Service Type)

3.4.2 Pre-Launch Service

3.4.2.1 Demand Analysis of the Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market (Pre-Launch Service, by Service Type)

3.4.3 Post-Launch Service

3.4.3.1 Demand Analysis of the Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market (Post-Launch Service, by Service Type)

3.5 Product and Pricing Analysis

3.5.1 Launch Vehicle Manufacturing

3.5.2 Satellite Launch Services

3.5.3 Payload Manufacturing and Deployment Cost Analysis

4 Region

4.1 Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Market

4.2.1.1 Key Small Launch Vehicle Manufacturers and Launch Service Providers in North America

4.2.1.2 Business Drivers

4.2.1.3 Business Challenges

4.2.2 Application

4.2.2.1 North America Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market (by End User)

4.2.3 Product

4.2.3.1 North America Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market (by Satellite Mass)

4.2.4 North America (by Country)

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World

5 Market - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Key Market Players

Arianespace

Astra Space , Inc.

, Inc. Galactic Energy ( Beijing ) Space Technology Co., LTD.

) Space Technology Co., LTD. China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

IHI Aerospace Co. Ltd.

Interorbital System

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rocket Lab USA , Inc.

, Inc. ABL Space Systems

Agnikul Cosmos Private Limited

CubeCab

EUROCKOT Launch Services GmbH

Firefly Aerospace Inc.

Gilmour Space Technologies

HyImpulse Technologies GmbH

Orbex

PLD Space

Skyroot Aerospace Private Limited

Virgin Orbit

