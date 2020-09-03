Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market Anticipated to Reach $7.65 Billion by 2030, Reports BIS Research

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market is projected to reach $7.65 billion by 2030, reveals a premium market intelligence study by BIS Research. The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 24.36% during the forecast period, 2020-2030.

The small launch vehicle (SLV) is used for launching payload consisting of lightweight satellite/payloads into various orbits. The rise in deployment of small and microsatellites for multiple commercial, academic, and military applications into low earth orbit (LEO) has spurred demand for dedicated launches though SLVs. In addition, reduction in overall launch costs through major global sites, and the increasing usage of advanced manufacturing technologies to develop lightweight components and reusable launch vehicles are some of the other factors which are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global SLV market in the next decade.

According to Nilopal Ojha, Lead Analyst at BIS Research, "The rising demand for small satellite constellation across various end users, such as commercial, academic, military, and government, is forcing the SLV manufacturers to develop products with more advanced technologies. Moreover, a significant increase in investment by leading companies and large space organizations to develop advanced manufacturing capabilities for providing affordable launch services is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period."

Who is best benefitted from this study?

Manufacturers of rockets and small launch vehicles providing ridesharing and dedicated launch services

Component providers including providers of propulsion system, structure, avionics, and electronics, among others

Launch service providers, leading space universities/educational institutions, government space agencies, and research & development agencies that are involved in formulating regulations for the space industry

Private investors who are interested to understand the business of rocket companies providing low-cost launch services

How does this study enable confident and strategic business decisions?

The organizations make use of the study and insights in the report therein to evaluate options and make strategic decisions. The study supports these key strategies:

A. Product/Innovation Strategy

Know about the key trends impacting the small launch vehicle market, along with information on new technologies that are being adopted by launch vehicle and propulsion system manufacturers;

Find out about the demand for launch vehicles and components for small launch vehicles that will get shaped over the next ten years.

B. Growth/Market Strategy

Know which category of payload range (<20 kg, 20 kg-150 kg, 151 kg-500 kg, 501 kg-1,200 kg, 1,201 kg-2,200 kg) is expected to dominate the SLV market in the coming years;

Know which end user of the SLV market (commercial, academic, military, government, and non-profit) is expected to dominate the market in the coming years;

Find out the estimated revenue to be generated by the global small launch vehicle (SLV) market across different regions ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World) during the forecast period;

, , , and Rest-of-the-World) during the forecast period; Know about the major satellite constellations and their service provider scenario in the next ten years.

C. Competitive Strategy

Know which players will be catering to the demand for different end user and payload type and how are they benchmarked against each other in different regions and countries;

Find out which are the start-up companies that are attracting major investment in the SLV market;

Get detailed insights and information on key companies operating in this market, including their growth strategies, as well as how they compete against each other at a global, regional, and country-level.

What makes BIS Research's study and this product special?

Regional and Country-Level Deep Dive – BIS Research's global reports come with a complimentary deep dive section of major start-ups and their developments, at a regional level along with key countries of those regions.

– BIS Research's global reports come with a complimentary deep dive section of major start-ups and their developments, at a regional level along with key countries of those regions. Companies Profiled : Key insights are drawn from in-depth interviews with key opinion leaders of more than 50 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The key players profiled in the report include Aerojet Rocketdyne (U.S.), Dawn Aerospace ( New Zealand ), SpaceX (U.S), Armstrong Siddeley (U.K.), Momentus Space (U.S.), Rocket Lab USA , Inc. (U.S.), Spacefleet Ltd. (U.K.), The Boeing Company (U.S.), Blue Origin, LLC. (U.S.), Masten Space Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. ( Japan ), and Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.).

: Key insights are drawn from in-depth interviews with key opinion leaders of more than 50 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The key players profiled in the report include Aerojet Rocketdyne (U.S.), Dawn Aerospace ( ), SpaceX (U.S), Armstrong Siddeley (U.K.), Momentus Space (U.S.), Rocket Lab , Inc. (U.S.), Spacefleet Ltd. (U.K.), The Boeing Company (U.S.), Blue Origin, LLC. (U.S.), Masten Space Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. ( ), and Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.). Primaries : Primary research includes interviews with various participants throughout the value chain of the small launch vehicle industry. Additionally, online surveys of the participants have been conducted to understand the supply and demand from different stakeholders in the launch service industry.

: Primary research includes interviews with various participants throughout the value chain of the small launch vehicle industry. Additionally, online surveys of the participants have been conducted to understand the supply and demand from different stakeholders in the launch service industry. Patent Coverage : The patent coverage includes the study of more than 190 patents from various manufacturers across leading countries such as the U.S., China , Russia , and South Korea .

: The patent coverage includes the study of more than 190 patents from various manufacturers across leading countries such as the U.S., , , and . Research Methodology : The research methodology adopted for this specific study includes a mix of data collected from primary and secondary sources. The secondary research study involves the usage of extensive databases available from government agencies and associations such as National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), European Space Agency (ESA), Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency JAXA, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS), and Satellite Industry Association (SIA), along with information available on company websites and in their annual reports.

: The research methodology adopted for this specific study includes a mix of data collected from primary and secondary sources. The secondary research study involves the usage of extensive databases available from government agencies and associations such as National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), European Space Agency (ESA), Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency JAXA, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS), and Satellite Industry Association (SIA), along with information available on company websites and in their annual reports. BIS Analyst Recommendations: The study also offers strategic recommendations that can help organizations in tracking various products, trends, and technologies that are changing the dynamics of the market. The recommendations by BIS Research also offer bespoke research services to help organizations meet their objectives.

