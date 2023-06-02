Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Diseases is a Major Driver

DUBLIN, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient market is expected to grow from $167.59 billion in 2022 to $180.76 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient market is expected to grow to $241.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Major players in the market are Albemarle Corporation, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited, GSK plc, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Johnson Matthey, Gilead Sciences Inc., Allergan Plc, Cambrex Corporation, Siegfried Holding AG, BASF SE, Sanofi SA, Albany Molecular Research Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, and Hoffmann-La Roche Limited.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

- war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market. Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

A small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is any substance or mixture of organic substances or compounds with low molecular weight intended to be used as the active ingredient in the manufacture of a drug or medicinal product. A small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is used as raw materials in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs.



The main types of small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient markets are synthetic, chemical, and biological. Synthetics are engaged in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs. Synthetic chemical APIs, also known as small molecules, constitute a large part of the pharmaceutical market, with many small molecule drugs commercially available in the market.

The various therapeutic types are autoimmune diseases, oncology, metabolic diseases, ophthalmology, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, neurology, respiratory disorders, dermatology, and urology. The manufacturing methods are in-house and contract. The applications are clinical and commercial.



The small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient market statistics, including small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient market share, detailed small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient industry.

This small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient market. Key players operating in the small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient sector are focused on partnerships and collaborations to reinforce their position.

For instance, in May 2022, NovAliX, a France-based drug discovery company, Alysophil a France-based company creating new industrial chemistry based on continuous flow chemistry, De Dietrich Process Systems, a France-based provider of solutions for the fine chemical and pharmaceutical industries, and Bruker, a US-based manufacturer of scientific instruments for molecular and materials research collaborated.

Through this partnership, the companies aim to jointly develop a new approach to active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and offer complete, standalone, and location-independent API manufacturing solutions to pharmaceutical companies or contract manufacturing organizations (CMO).



North America was the largest region in the small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increasing prevalence of diseases is a major driver propelling the small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market. A disease is a particular abnormal condition, a disorder of a structure or function, that affects the body of the patient. Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are the active components in a pharmaceutical drug that produce the required effect on the body to treat various conditions.

For instance, according to the data by World health Organization (WHO), a body of the United Nations responsible for international public health, Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020. And, in 2020, the bulk of the approximately 422 million individuals with diabetes globally reside in low- and middle-income nations, and diabetes is directly responsible for 1.5 million fatalities annually. Cardiovascular diseases have resulted in the deaths of 17.9 million people worldwide. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of diseases will continue to be the key driver in the small molecule API market.



The small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient market consists of sales of standard API, HPAPI (high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients), branded synthetic API, generic synthetic API, and semi-synthetic API. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Characteristics



3. Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Trends And Strategies



4. Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market



5. Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Synthetic

Chemical

Biological

6.2. Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, Segmentation By Therapeutic Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Autoimmune Diseases

Oncology

Metabolic Diseases

Ophthalmology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Neurology

Respiratory Disorders

Dermatology

Urology

6.3. Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, Segmentation By Manufacturing Method, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

In-House

Contract

6.4. Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Clinical

Commercial

7. Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fqu32a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets